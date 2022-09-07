ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Benzinga

SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Agrify Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Agrify To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agrify Corporation ("Agrify" or the "Company") AGFY.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of GE GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 26, 2022. About...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Burger King® Announces "Reclaim the Flame" Plan to Accelerate Growth in the U.S.

Company investment of $400M over two years will increase advertising firepower; drive higher quality restaurant enhancements and remodels; and support ongoing technology and digital investments. Plan developed in collaboration with Burger King Franchisees and endorsed by more than 93% of U.S. Restaurants. MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Burger King®...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection

First novel Long-Acting GCSF (LA-GCSF) product approved in over 20 years. ROLVEDON™ developed using proprietary LAPSCOVERY™ technology with a differentiated molecular structure and proven safety and efficacy profile. Commercial team ready to launch with product available in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI, a biopharmaceutical company focused...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

My Business Was Started At Benzinga Cannabis Conference

There are hundreds of cannabis conferences and events out there, taking place throughout the year and across the country. You know you should be going to at least a few of them but the cost of tickets and travel adds up – not to mention the time away from work, tight budgets and a pandemic that is still very real. Besides, what would you get out of it?
ECONOMY
targetedonc.com

Dara-KRd Leads to Encouraging Responses in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

The phase 2 MASTER trial of daratumumab, carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone demonstrates the promise of minimal residual disease surveillance in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma with 0 or 1 high-risk cytogenetic abnormalities. The combination of daratumumab (Darzalex), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone (Decadron; Dara-KRd), autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT), and...
CANCER
Benzinga

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CVNA, DDL and SMRF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Medtronic plc Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc MDT between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 7, 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Beam Global Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

Beam Global BEEM brought in sales totaling $3.72 million during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 23.05%, resulting in a loss of $2.80 million. Beam Global collected $3.77 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $2.28 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Return...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company CL today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 21, 2022. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895. * * *. Colgate-Palmolive Company...
MARKETS

