Benzinga
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
Benzinga
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Trump's Truth Social Deal Gets 3-Month Breather As SPAC Partner Scrambles To Get Shareholders' Nod: Report
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC, the blank-check company set to merge with former President Donald Trump’s social media firm, is reportedly giving itself three more months of life after failing to win a 12-month extension from shareholders to complete the deal. What Happened: As of Thursday, only 40% of...
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum ETH/USD wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were worth $41.2...
Benzinga
Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
Benzinga
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: IGR) Declares Monthly Distribution for September
The Board of Trustees of the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund IGR (the "Fund") has declared a monthly distribution of $0.06 per share for the month of September 2022. The following dates apply:. Declaration Date. Ex-Dividend Date. Record Date. Payable Date. September 2022. 09-09-2022. 09-19-2022. 09-20-2022. 09-30-2022. IGR's current...
Benzinga
PLTK ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of Playtika Holding Corp.'s Tender Offer
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Playtika Holding Corp. ("PLTK" or the "Company") PLTK stock prior to August 29, 2022. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky,...
Benzinga
Agrify Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Agrify To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agrify Corporation ("Agrify" or the "Company") AGFY.
Benzinga
GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of GE GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 26, 2022. About...
Benzinga
Burger King® Announces "Reclaim the Flame" Plan to Accelerate Growth in the U.S.
Company investment of $400M over two years will increase advertising firepower; drive higher quality restaurant enhancements and remodels; and support ongoing technology and digital investments. Plan developed in collaboration with Burger King Franchisees and endorsed by more than 93% of U.S. Restaurants. MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Burger King®...
Ethereum Rises Sharply, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recovered this morning, climbing past the $19,000 level on Thursday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, after recording losses on Wednesday, also moved past the $1,600 mark this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also...
Benzinga
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection
First novel Long-Acting GCSF (LA-GCSF) product approved in over 20 years. ROLVEDON™ developed using proprietary LAPSCOVERY™ technology with a differentiated molecular structure and proven safety and efficacy profile. Commercial team ready to launch with product available in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI, a biopharmaceutical company focused...
Benzinga
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MOLN, MF and LFST
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
LAW・
My Business Was Started At Benzinga Cannabis Conference
There are hundreds of cannabis conferences and events out there, taking place throughout the year and across the country. You know you should be going to at least a few of them but the cost of tickets and travel adds up – not to mention the time away from work, tight budgets and a pandemic that is still very real. Besides, what would you get out of it?
targetedonc.com
Dara-KRd Leads to Encouraging Responses in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma
The phase 2 MASTER trial of daratumumab, carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone demonstrates the promise of minimal residual disease surveillance in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma with 0 or 1 high-risk cytogenetic abnormalities. The combination of daratumumab (Darzalex), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone (Decadron; Dara-KRd), autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT), and...
Benzinga
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CVNA, DDL and SMRF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Benzinga
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Medtronic plc Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc MDT between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 7, 2022.
Pacira Posts Topline Data From Knee Surgery Study With Its Flagship Pain Management Drug
Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX announced topline results from its Phase 3 study of EXPAREL as a single-dose femoral nerve block in the adductor canal for postsurgical regional analgesia in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty. EXPAREL achieved the study's primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in cumulative pain scores from...
Benzinga
Beam Global Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Beam Global BEEM brought in sales totaling $3.72 million during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 23.05%, resulting in a loss of $2.80 million. Beam Global collected $3.77 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $2.28 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Return...
Benzinga
Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company CL today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 21, 2022. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895. * * *. Colgate-Palmolive Company...
