Passing the Test: Big Plays Help Redbank Valley Pick Up Road Win Over Upstart Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It was a test for both teams. And both passed in their own ways. (Mason Clouse breaks free on his 63-yard punt return for a touchdown/Photo by Madison McFarland.) In the end, though, the Redbank Valley football team got the higher grade, using two big...
Fake Conversion Play Helps Keystone Rally to Win Wild Game Against Brookville, 20-19
KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The Keystone Panthers managed to remain undefeated on the strength of a fake-kick 2-point conversion to sink Brookville, 20-19, in Knox on Friday night. (Above, Tyler Albright had another big game in Keystone’s latest victory.) Story by Jacob Deemer. The win puts Keystone at...
Central Clarion Turns to Running Game to Down Struggling Union/A-C Valley, 43-6
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Take what the defense was giving them turned into the theme for Central Clarion as the Wildcats used their ground game to the tune of five rushing touchdowns on their way to a 43-6 victory over Union/AC Valley on Friday evening at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
9-8 ROUNDUP: Clarion Volleyball Earns Another Sweep; Karns City Girls Soccer Rolls
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The streak continues. With a 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 win at home over Redbank Valley on Thursday night, the Clarion volleyball team ran its winning streak to 47 consecutive matches dating back to a 3-1 loss to Northern Cambria on Nov. 12, 2019 in the PIAA Class A semifinals.
The Gremlin Way: With Two Injured Quarterbacks, Karns City Runs 50 Times for 337 Yards in Shutout Win Over Ridgway
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — On Wednesday, Karns City football coach Joe Sherwin and his staff gathered in his office, tucked away in the corner of the locker room, and brainstormed. A nightmare scenario was unfolding. Starting quarterback Eric Booher had a hairline fracture of his right wrist and...
Week 3 Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance
High school football scores on D9Sports.com are brought to you by Eric Shick Insurance of New Bethlehem, Pa. Call 814-275-2210 today or click here for more information.
