Texas State

Abel LP
4d ago

Inflation is killing us . We need to reduce government spending , mainly uncontrolled school spending so we can pay our bills . Inflation is taking us to the cleaners

dallasexpress.com

Poll: DISD Struggles from ‘Mismanagement’

Residents within the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) recently weighed in on issues facing their public schools in a poll conducted by The Dallas Express. The residents were asked why they believed DISD was among the worst-performing school districts in the state and were presented with a number of choices from which to select.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Emergency SNAP Benefits Extended

Governor Greg Abbott announced that emergency SNAP benefits will be extended this September. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will distribute around $345 million in emergency food benefits this month to some 1.6 million households. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is a program funded through federal tax dollars...
TEXAS STATE
ketr.org

Property taxes owed likely to rise in 2023 despite reduced rates

Despite lower property tax rates across Northeast Texas, many homeowners can expect their property tax bill to be higher next year. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that even though local taxing entities such as hospital and school districts have lowered their property tax rates once again this year, the rapid increase in property values is still likely to result in higher taxes in 2023. The Banner reports that in Hunt County, the appraised value of a home rose by about 25 percent from 2021 to 2022.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for another month

In total, this will provide $344.9 million in emergency SNAP benefits to more than 1.6 million households in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott recently announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the month of September. In total, this will provide $344.9 million in emergency SNAP benefits to more than 1.6 million households in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

DART Police Reaccredited in Texas Police Association Program

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Police Department has once again been accredited in the Texas Law Enforcement Accreditation Program by the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation (TPACF). The DART Police Department is one of 184 agencies in Texas accredited out of over 2,700 law enforcement agencies in the state....
DALLAS, TX
hilltopviewsonline.com

Beto hosts rally downtown to promote Texas Governor campaign

Under the shade of the Long Center’s Terrace, visitors gather in a circle around a mini stage, anxious for their favorite politician to make his appearance through the double doors. Music from a live band flows through speakers from the back of the crowd, playing familiar tunes for those to dance and sing along with.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials’ Anti-Crime Efforts

Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
DALLAS, TX

