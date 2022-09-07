Despite lower property tax rates across Northeast Texas, many homeowners can expect their property tax bill to be higher next year. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that even though local taxing entities such as hospital and school districts have lowered their property tax rates once again this year, the rapid increase in property values is still likely to result in higher taxes in 2023. The Banner reports that in Hunt County, the appraised value of a home rose by about 25 percent from 2021 to 2022.

HUNT COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO