Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show
Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
Emmys 2022: Complete List of Winners and Nominees
Roll out the red carpet! The 2022 Emmy Awards will celebrate the best of comedy, drama and more fan-favorite TV shows. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced by J. B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero in July, with Succession leading the pack. The HBO hit — which stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran […]
Dave Chappelle & Norm Macdonald Get Cold Shoulder As Adele Performance Scores Variety Special Emmy
Adele beat Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald to the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. The CBS special, produced by Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, won the award at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More Adele: One Night Only featured the British songstress singing songs from her new album at Griffith Observatory in LA. Presented by Oprah Winfrey, it aired in November. Collecting the award was exec producer Ben Winston, who dedicated it to his mother Lira Helen Feigenbaum, who passed away...
Digital Trends
2022 Emmy predictions: who will take home the big awards?
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air on NBC and Peacock on Monday, September 12. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the show is an exciting time for shows like Ozark and Killing Eve, which will have their final opportunities at earning awards after ending their runs. There are plenty of new shows in the running, too, from HBO’s The White Lotus to the Apple TV+ hit Severance.
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
Claire Danes to Star in HBO Max Miniseries ‘Full Circle’ From Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon
Claire Danes has been cast in HBO Max’s miniseries “Full Circle” from director Steven Soderbergh (“Kimi”) and writer Ed Solomon (“Men in Black”), TheWrap has learned. She will join previously announced star Zazie Beetz. The series logline is as follows: “An investigation into...
EW.com
Who will (and should) win at the 2022 Emmys
Who will take home Lady Emmy when the Television Academy hands out the coveted statuettes at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards (Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. on NBC)? Only those little envelopes know for sure... but EW critics Kristen Baldwin and Darren Franich have some fearless predictions. Outstanding Drama.
Primetime Emmys 2022: Date, Time, and How to Watch
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are almost here. We have everything you need to know about the Emmys 2022, including the date, time, how to watch, and more.
How to Watch the 2022 Emmys on TV and Online
Watch: Adele, RuPaul & More Win at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys. The night that TV fans have been waiting for year-round is almost here. The 2022 Emmy Awards, set to air on Monday, Sept. 12, is just days away and we have all of the details viewers need for one of the biggest nights in television. This year's ceremony will serve as the second in-person Emmy ceremony since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
2022 Emmys Presenters Revealed
The Emmys announced Kenan Thompson as its host and now we know who will present… The post 2022 Emmys Presenters Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Jennifer Hudson on Her New Talk Show, EGOT Status, Being Inspired by Whoopi Goldberg and Tamron Hall
Jennifer Hudson didn’t win “American Idol” 18 years ago — she came in seventh place. But it didn’t matter: She was soon destined for a tremendous, award-winning career. The superstar became the first and only “Idol” alum to win an acting Oscar, nabbing the best supporting actress trophy in 2007 for her stellar turn in “Dreamgirls.” Fast-forward to 2022 and Hudson is now an EGOT, having also won a Tony Award, Grammy and Daytime Emmy along the way. Now, she’s adding another credit to her lengthy resume: talk show host. Hudson will debut “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 12, which...
Benedict Cumberbatch & Mark Strong Join Cast Of Jodie Comer Thriller ‘The End We Start From’; First-Look Image Revealed
Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and Mark Strong (1917, Kingsman) will join the Jodie Comer-starring apocalyptic thriller The End We Start From. Both are also attached as executive producers on the film, whose principal photography has begun in London, and you can see a first-look image of Doctors and Killing Eve star Comer in action above. Joel Fry (Cruella, Yesterday), Gina McKee (My Policeman, Line Of Duty) and Nina Sosanya (Screw, His Dark Materials) have also joined the cast of the Mahalia Belo-directed feature. Based on Megan Hunter’s novel and adapted by Bafta-nominated Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession), The End We Start From is billed as...
Peak TV bonanza complicates Emmy goal of honoring the best
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Eager to root for viewer favorites "Yellowstone," "NCIS" or "Young Sheldon" during the Emmy Awards? Save your breath. They and other ratings successes failed to make a dent in nominations for Monday's ceremony. Instead, the haul went to shows that are critical darlings or possess a higher degree of cool, "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game" among them.
Here's Who We Think Will Win Big at the 2022 Primetime Emmys
If you’re like us, you’re finding it hard to keep up with all of the excellent small-screen viewing these days. That makes it hard to pick the best shows, but we gave it a shot. Here are our predictions for the hottest races of the 2022 Emmy Awards, airing Sept. 12 on NBC.
‘Pop Idol’ Star Darius Campbell Danesh's Cause of Death Revealed As Accident
Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh’s cause of death has been revealed as an accident caused by inhalation of chloroethane. The beloved Scottish singer was found dead at age 41 in his Minnesota apartment last month. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that his death was an accident caused by “toxic effects of chloroethane” that led to his suffocation. A statement issued by singer’s family said the police found “no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances.” In 2001, Danesh grew popular thanks to a cover of Britney Spears’ “...Baby One More Time” on the reality show Popstars, going on to make it to the final three on American Idol’s sister series Pop Idol.Read it at Page Six
New Netflix action thriller casts Jason Bateman as villain opposite Taron Egerton
Black Adam helmer Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the movie
EbonyLife’s Mo Abudu on Toronto Premiere ‘The King’s Horseman’ and Legacy of Late Director Biyi Bandele
The weeks leading up to a world premiere are typically a time of celebration and anticipation for the filmmakers, particularly when that premiere is taking place at the Toronto Film Festival. But for the team behind “Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman,” which is produced by Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Films and Netflix and will screen in the festival’s Special Presentations section, there will be a long shadow cast across the red carpet on opening night. Just weeks ahead of the film’s world premiere on Sept. 10, director Biyi Bandele died in Lagos, Nigeria. His sudden, tragic passing on the eve of what...
Collider
Stephen Fry Joins 'The Morning Show' Season 3
Veteran British actor Stephen Fry has joined the cast of the third season of Apple TV’s hit The Morning Show, Deadline has reported. Fry will play a major recurring role as a ruthless UBA board member, Leonard Cromwell, who is working to steer the company through troubled financial waters.
Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2022: Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series —Is Another Euphoric Victory In Store For Zendaya Or Is It Finally Lynskey Time?
Two past winners, both considered upsets in their respective victories, are back to square off against four veteran stars looking for their first win in the Lead Actress In A Drama Series category. Three of the nominees are on their last chance for their popular series but, with no one from last year mucking things up, this race looks too close to call, a real free-for-all that just might result in a major twist. Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Comer nailed a win on her first try with this richly-drawn character. And like Jeremy Strong, she did it against her better-known and much...
