They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s. As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDSo.ty RTW Spring 2023R13 RTW Spring 2023Atelier Cillian Men's Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a few years now, brands have collaborated with fashionistas...
Among the beauty objects of L.A. fashion icon Peter Lai
In a space where everything — even the bed he sleeps in — is inspiration, the 71-year-old Chinese designer feels free to finally play for his own pleasure.
Observer
Ballet Flats Are Back, Thanks To The Balletcore Trend
Shoe trends come and go, but I’m forever convinced that ballet flats are a wardrobe staple that never go out of style. While the polished and oh-so-flattering shoe was definitely a mainstay of early aughts style (often paired with a cut-off skirt, cigarette jeans or any form of those business casual, going out ensembles that, for some reason, absolutely dominated nighttime looks for far too long), the right ballet flat transcends fashion fads. The onset of the balletcore trend, however, has resulted in a renewed appreciation for the humble ballet flat.
Supermodel Nails Are Everywhere on the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet
In beauty, we're seeing the trend shift away from over-the-top statement manicures to minimalist nails, and the 2022 Venice Film Festival is proof of that. As the stars arrived on the red carpet in elaborate ensembles with their hair styled to the nines, we couldn't help but notice a theme among many of the manicures. Subtle yet classic supermodel nails were the look of choice for a handful of A-lister attendees.
How To Steal Nina Dobrev's Spanish-Inspired Home Style
This Hollywood actress lives in a modest, gorgeously styled home full of European influences that create a chic yet comfortable interior design.
hypebeast.com
Eckhaus Latta SS23 Fashions Its Own Status Quo
On Saturday, Eckhaus Latta transformed New York’s beautiful El Jardin del Paraiso into a grassy, sun-lit runway for its Spring/Summer 2023 show. To the elegant strums of harpist Mary Lattimore, models entered the scene wearing abstract metal knit tops and foil harnesses, breezy net dresses and tanks, red-beaded tops and ribboned sweaters, zip-off shorts, fluted skirts and a legion of bubble-inspired statement-makers. Imminently, the collection — governed by namesake visionaries Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta — spoke its message to its onlookers: Eckhaus Latta marches to the beat of its own drum.
Gigi Hadid Brought out All Her Fashionable Friends to Fete Her New Cashmere Label Guest In Residence
Last night on the eve of NYFW, Gigi Hadid and friends gathered to celebrate the launch of the supermodel’s luxury cashmere brand, Guest In Residence. Serving as founder and creative director, Hadid’s inaugural brand venture was released on September 7, inspired by her rigorous globe-trotting travel throughout her modeling career.
How Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed her Business by Becoming a Creative Pragmatist
No one would say COVID-19 was a positive experience, but for Tibi designer Amy Smilovic, who celebrates 25 years in business at New York Fashion Week on Saturday, it was transformative. During lockdown, Smilovic created an entire philosophy of dressing and being, which she calls “creative pragmatism” (she’s writing a book about it, too), a Tibictionary of her own styling terms to remember when getting dressed, and became an Instagram Live star, increasing the brand’s following to more than 500,000.More from WWDSo.ty RTW Spring 2023AnOnlyChild RTW Spring 2023Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2023 She’s garnering thousands of views for her weekly “Style Class,”...
Neo Nordic: The Top Spring 2023 Trends at Copenhagen Fashion Week
Scandi Style, the subject of global fascination, is in a period of evolution. Minimalism and a colorful bohemianism continue to be mainstays of the regional style, but there’s a vibe shift taking place. The shiny, happy energy is still there but so is a grittier, rawer one that allows for more nuanced readings of the culture. This season prints were less prevalent than saturated color in crayon brights, and openwork materials posed the question: to bra or not to bra? Both options were seen on the runway and on the street. Helmstedt’s charming toadstool queen and Jade Cropper’s sexy mermaid were reminders that Denmark is a land of fairytales. The prevalence of white (in fifty or more shades) could be read as minimalistic—or as a sign that Nordic style is starting a new chapter.
New York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Three
In 1943, with Europe caught in the throes of World War II, PR maven Eleanor Lambert spearheaded “press week” at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, giving a much-needed boost to the U.S. ready-to-wear business. Back then, New York was an afterthought on the global fashion stage as American editors and buyers fled their home turf to chase new trends. Oh, how times have changed — for the spring 2023 season, it is the Europeans who are making the journey across the Atlantic. Italy will be well represented in New York with Fendi feting its Baguette bag here on Friday, one day...
Miu Miu’s Ballet Flats Are the Shoes to Be Seen in This Autumn
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dainty, satin-clad ballet slippers might not be the first thing you expect to see padding their way down an autumn/winter runway, yet Miu Miu paid no heed to weather constrictions and struck gold with its ballet-inspired pumps, which are fast becoming the shoe to be seen in this season.
Hypebae
Elizaveta Porodina Captures Wolford's FW22 Collection
Austrian brand Wolford has unveiled its highly imaginative international Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, captured by innovative artist Elizaveta Porodina. “Wolford is legendary to all fashion photographers. This campaign explores the idea of a challenge within the human condition — the body, the mental fragments of a person and their placements in space — motivations made possible only by such an iconic brand,” the photographer shares in an exclusive press release.
Extra
Gym Fall Fashion Trends to Know
Style expert Brittney Levine is breaking down four looks that can boost your gym fashion!. Right now, it’s all about fast-drying fabrics, bold prints, coordinating sets, and monochromatic color blocking. Watch the video to find out where to shop these perfect summer looks!
dornob.com
An English Garden Sets the Scene for the New Gucci Décor Collection
Gucci never fails to impress with their wow-worthy collections.The iconic Italian brand has been upping the stylistic drama in recent years with setups that turn traditional product displays on their heads. One needs only to look at the Spring/Summer 2021 “Gucci Epilogue” collection, or the centennial “Gucci 100” collection, to see how Creative Director Alessandro Michele has used tasteful design choices to transcend the runway and create immersive, elevated experiences for the viewer.
Hypebae
Collina Strada Taps unspun, Unveiling Custom-Fit Jeans on SS23 Runway
For its Spring/Summer 2023 runway at New York Fashion Week, Collina Strada has tapped unspun, the Hong Kong and San Francisco-based start-up that uses an innovative at-home scanning system to create custom-fit jeans. For those unfamiliar, unspun makes custom-fit jeans possible through its mobile app, which takes 10 seconds to...
wmagazine.com
Bella Hadid Is Constantly Reinventing Herself
Bella Hadid wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello coat, tuxedo dress, and sandals; Araks bra; Chopard necklace and ring; stylist’s own fishnets and thigh-highs. The 50th Anniversary Issue of W is an all-out supermodel celebration featuring 17 cover stars ranging from the world’s most famous names to women who are well on their way to total fashion domination. See every cover model here and read Jenny Comita’s essay about the evolution of the beauty standards that define the industry here.
New York Fashion Week Revels in the Power of Color
DauphinetteMeandering through the Dauphinette collection is akin to exploring an art gallery, with each garment an artistic celebration of oft overlooked materials. Some looks are delicate celebrations of nature, like the flowing yellow pants adorned with cherry blossoms, while others take an edgier approach to everyday resources, such as the upcycled leather dress affixed with a 1940s mail slot. The kitchen table is on display, with purses made of French pastries and a show-stopping ivory dress composed of more than 400 real eggshells. In venerating the leftovers, the Dauphinette collection is a thoughtful commentary on beauty as it abounds our...
Vogue
Tilda Swinton’s Neon Yellow Hair In Venice Holds A Deeper Meaning
Nobody has a red carpet presence quite like Tilda Swinton. With her otherworldly beauty and her playful eye for elegant, avant-garde designs, there’s a reason she’s become an enduring muse to filmmakers and fashion designers alike. But today in Venice, while attending a photocall to promote her new film The Eternal Daughter, Swinton’s look held a deeper meaning.
