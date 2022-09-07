Scandi Style, the subject of global fascination, is in a period of evolution. Minimalism and a colorful bohemianism continue to be mainstays of the regional style, but there’s a vibe shift taking place. The shiny, happy energy is still there but so is a grittier, rawer one that allows for more nuanced readings of the culture. This season prints were less prevalent than saturated color in crayon brights, and openwork materials posed the question: to bra or not to bra? Both options were seen on the runway and on the street. Helmstedt’s charming toadstool queen and Jade Cropper’s sexy mermaid were reminders that Denmark is a land of fairytales. The prevalence of white (in fifty or more shades) could be read as minimalistic—or as a sign that Nordic style is starting a new chapter.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 26 DAYS AGO