Chippewa County, WI

drydenwire.com

Governor Evers Approves WIS 27 Resurfacing Project In Sawyer County

SAWYER COUNTY --To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $3.86 million contract with prime contractor Monarch Paving Co. of Amery for a resurfacing project on WIS 27 from WIS 77 West to the Sawyer/Bayfield County line. Construction is scheduled to start Wednesday, Sept. 14.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
Volume One

For the Rhythm Playboys, the Dance Never Stops

Few bands can honestly say they have the longevity of the Rhythm Playboys. The Who? Please. They formed in 1964. The Rolling Stones? Closer, but they’ve only been around since 1962. The Beach Boys? Relative youngsters whose first gig was in 1961. The Osseo-based Rhythm Playboys, by contrast, first...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Two Minnesotans killed in plane crash in Wisconsin

(Ellsworth, WI)--Authorities are identifying the two Minnesota men killed in a training flight plane crash in western Wisconsin. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith, both from Rochester, died in the crash. Deputies say it happened about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon along Wisconsin Highway 35 in a field on airport property. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.
ELLSWORTH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire City-County Health Department announcing discounted well testing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Tuesday is ‘Protect Your Groundwater Day’, and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is making it easier to check your well water. Through Sept. 15, the Health Department will be offering discounted or free well water tests. The Health Department says homeowners with private wells should be testing their water at least once every 15 months.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Man For Convictions Of Fleeing From Officer, OWI

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Christopher Wilbanks on convictions from an April 2021 high-speed pursuit that began in Barron County and ended near Earl, WI, in Washburn County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Clark County Sheriff’s Department asks for new info in 2020 horse shootings case

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone will come forward with new information about the shootings of three horses that happened in 2020. The incidents occurred from June 17-25 of 2020 in the evening hours and are believed to be related. Investigators said animals...
drydenwire.com

Crash On Hwy 65 In Polk County Results In Fatality

POLK COUNTY -- A motorcycle vs deer crash has resulted in the death of the driver of the motorcycle, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8:40 PM, The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a motorcycle versus deer accident on Highway 65 approximately one-half mile south of US Highway 8.
POLK COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

A Wisconsin Man is Dead After Being Crushed by Vehicle

(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 5th at approximately 10:00 a.m. the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center received a 911 call requesting Emergency Medical Services for a 64-year-old male subject pinned under a vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel tried to get the subject removed from under the vehicle but it was...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Police Chase Ends in Suspect's Vehicle Crashing

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit that entered into Trempealeau County. The suspect’s vehicle ended up crashing on County Road A near Rainey Valley Road in the Town of Arcadia. There were two occupants inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were injured and transported to the hospital for their injuries. The individuals involved were 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI

