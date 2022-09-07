Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
The Trinity Equestrian Center holds a family fest in over ten years since the last one
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trinity Equestrian Center in Eau Claire celebrated it’s 20 years of service to the Chippewa Valley with the return of its “Family Fest” Saturday. The ranch owners had put on the event for the first time since 2009. “So the last...
boreal.org
VIDEO: The Humble Horse: Western Wisconsin woman starts non-profit to save rare Ojibwe horse
On a small piece of property in Spring Valley, Wisconsin, some links to the past are moving into the present. Em Loerzel and her husband just closed on the farm a couple of weeks ago and their small herd of horses is making itself at home. "Not only do they...
drydenwire.com
Governor Evers Approves WIS 27 Resurfacing Project In Sawyer County
SAWYER COUNTY --To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $3.86 million contract with prime contractor Monarch Paving Co. of Amery for a resurfacing project on WIS 27 from WIS 77 West to the Sawyer/Bayfield County line. Construction is scheduled to start Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Volume One
For the Rhythm Playboys, the Dance Never Stops
Few bands can honestly say they have the longevity of the Rhythm Playboys. The Who? Please. They formed in 1964. The Rolling Stones? Closer, but they’ve only been around since 1962. The Beach Boys? Relative youngsters whose first gig was in 1961. The Osseo-based Rhythm Playboys, by contrast, first...
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two Minnesotans killed in plane crash in Wisconsin
(Ellsworth, WI)--Authorities are identifying the two Minnesota men killed in a training flight plane crash in western Wisconsin. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith, both from Rochester, died in the crash. Deputies say it happened about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon along Wisconsin Highway 35 in a field on airport property. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire City-County Health Department announcing discounted well testing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Tuesday is ‘Protect Your Groundwater Day’, and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is making it easier to check your well water. Through Sept. 15, the Health Department will be offering discounted or free well water tests. The Health Department says homeowners with private wells should be testing their water at least once every 15 months.
WEAU-TV 13
ORDER UP: Valley Burger Company is taking part in Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After taking two years off, Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week is gearing up to return. Almost 30 restaurants are participating and offering special menu items for the 10-day event which runs September 16th through September 25th. Valley Burger Company in Eau Claire is one of the...
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities name man who died after vehicle incident in Trempealeau County
TOWNSHIP OF PIGEON, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities have named a man who died after being pinned under a vehicle in Trempealeau County. The man has been identified as Garthe Duxbury of rural Whitehall. According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 5 around 10:00 a.m. authorities...
Driver injured after falling asleep, striking parked semi in Buffalo County
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — One woman is injured after falling asleep behind the wheel and striking a parked semi, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, Buffalo County responded to reports of a crash around 9:30 p.m. A car had hit a parked semi near 39 North Shore Drive in Fountain City.
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Man For Convictions Of Fleeing From Officer, OWI
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Christopher Wilbanks on convictions from an April 2021 high-speed pursuit that began in Barron County and ended near Earl, WI, in Washburn County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are...
Parent group files lawsuit against Eau Claire school district over gender identity policy
The lawsuit alleges that the purpose of this policy is to "prevent parents from making critical decisions for their own minor children" and brings up concerns of religious liberty.
WSAW
Clark County Sheriff’s Department asks for new info in 2020 horse shootings case
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone will come forward with new information about the shootings of three horses that happened in 2020. The incidents occurred from June 17-25 of 2020 in the evening hours and are believed to be related. Investigators said animals...
drydenwire.com
Crash On Hwy 65 In Polk County Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A motorcycle vs deer crash has resulted in the death of the driver of the motorcycle, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8:40 PM, The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a motorcycle versus deer accident on Highway 65 approximately one-half mile south of US Highway 8.
winonaradio.com
A Wisconsin Man is Dead After Being Crushed by Vehicle
(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 5th at approximately 10:00 a.m. the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center received a 911 call requesting Emergency Medical Services for a 64-year-old male subject pinned under a vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel tried to get the subject removed from under the vehicle but it was...
drydenwire.com
Report Of Shots Fired Results In Felony Drug Charges For Two Men
WASHBURN COUNTY — A report of gunshots fired near Stone Lake in Washburn County has resulted in felony drug charges for two men, Steven Lee and Jacob Miller. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in, you...
cwbradio.com
Police Chase Ends in Suspect's Vehicle Crashing
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit that entered into Trempealeau County. The suspect’s vehicle ended up crashing on County Road A near Rainey Valley Road in the Town of Arcadia. There were two occupants inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were injured and transported to the hospital for their injuries. The individuals involved were 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall.
