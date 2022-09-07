Read full article on original website
Mass General Brigham Health Plan to offer Medicare Advantage plans in 2023
Mass General Brigham Health Plan will begin offering new Medicare Advantage plans in 2023. The health plan, which is officially named AllWays Health Partners until Jan. 1, 2023, said Sept. 8 that more information would be available about the plan in October, which is also when enrollment will begin. "We...
Majority of Americans think commercial, public payers should play larger role in long-term senior care, survey finds
More than half of American adults believe commercial payers, Medicare and Medicaid should be more involved in paying for long-term senior care, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in Chicago. The survey included responses from 1,505 individuals across all 50 states from...
