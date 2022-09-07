ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?

Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1

Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
Student-loan companies are raising 'serious concerns' by offering refinancing options to borrowers that could make them ineligible for Biden's debt cancellation

Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness for some federal borrowers. But some student-loan companies are offering borrowers the option to refinance to private loans. Doing so could block a borrower from getting federal relief, and the CFPB said it raises "serious concerns." While many might be rejoicing President...
6 recent payer partnerships

From multiple collaborations around addiction treatment services to creative member outreach strategies, these are six recently inked partnerships with payers:. UnitedHealth Group and Walmart said Sept. 7 they are partnering around a value-based care model for Medicare Advantage members and a co-branded MA health plan starting next year at 15 Walmart Health centers in Florida and Georgia.
CMS seeks public feedback on healthcare access, equity

CMS is public input on challenges related to accessing healthcare and advancing health equity. In a Sept. 6 news release, CMS said the agency is looking for public perspectives on how CMS can implement health equity and better support the populations it serves. "Advancing health equity is core work of...
These 6 States May Tax Your Student Loan Forgiveness as Income

Most Americans who benefit from federal student loan forgiveness won't have to pay taxes on those forgiven loans. But residents of six states will have to pay state tax on student loan forgiveness under current law. You or your employees who live in these states could see a bigger tax bill as a result of loan forgiveness.
Student-loan borrowers who combined their debt balances with a spouse are blocked from Biden's one-time debt relief

Law prohibits student-loan borrowers with spousal loans to separate them into direct loans. This blocks them from qualifying for Biden's debt cancellation of $10,000 to $20,000 for federal borrowers. A bill recently passed the Senate that would allow those borrowers to separate their loans. Millions of federal student-loan borrowers will...
