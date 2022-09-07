Read full article on original website
I’m 65 and have $300,000 in student debt. I and other older debtors are going on strike
On Wednesday, the White House announced its long-awaited debt cancellation plan. Joe Biden will erase $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year, and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The federal student loan payment moratorium will also be extended until December 31. Sadly, this news does almost nothing for...
When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?
Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
Here’s how student loan forgiveness could impact your credit score
President Joe Biden announced broad student loan forgiveness of up to $10,000 to $20,000 for most federal borrowers Wednesday. That’s good news—even though it might cause recipients’ credit scores to temporarily dip. Multiple factors make up a credit score in the U.S., including total credit usage—also known...
Student loan borrowers won't face a surprise federal tax bill after debt forgiveness, but 13 states could tax it like income
President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in student loan cancellation for some federal borrowers. Normally, that would be taxed on a federal level, but Democrats ensured that wouldn't happen last year. However, 13 states could tax the forgiven amount as if it were income. President Joe Biden finally made...
CNBC
Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $822,000 in refund checks to 14,500 student loan borrowers ripped off in debt scam
The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that it would send thousands of checks totaling more than $822,000 to student loan borrowers who lost money in a debt-relief scheme. More than 14,500 consumers who paid money to a company that operated under the name Student Advocates will get a check.
nationalinterest.org
Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1
Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
A group of student-loan borrowers over age 50 are going on strike if Biden restarts debt payments in 2 weeks: 'I simply cannot pay off my student loans'
The Debt Collective launched the "Fifty Over Fifty," older student-loan borrowers who won't pay their debt if Biden restarts payments after Aug. 31.
Student Loan Forgiveness Timeline: When Will You Actually Get Debt Relief?
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Now that student loan forgiveness is a reality, borrowers want to know: What's the timeline for...
CNBC
Stressed about credit card debt? Take these steps to help trim high-interest account balances
U.S. credit cards balances totaled $841 billion at the end of the first quarter and could remain high. If you are struggling to make minimum payments on credit card balances, there are options to help you reduce the amount you owe and/or minimize the amount of interest you pay on the debt.
Student-loan companies are raising 'serious concerns' by offering refinancing options to borrowers that could make them ineligible for Biden's debt cancellation
Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness for some federal borrowers. But some student-loan companies are offering borrowers the option to refinance to private loans. Doing so could block a borrower from getting federal relief, and the CFPB said it raises "serious concerns." While many might be rejoicing President...
CNBC
Student loan debt forgiveness is approved, up to $20,000 per borrower — here's who qualifies
Those with student loans are breathing a huge sigh of relief today as the Biden administration announced that it will cancel up to $20,000 worth of federal student loan debt per borrower. The federal loan repayment pause will also be extended until Dec. 31, 2022 and those on income based repayment plans will have lower monthly payments.
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans in 2 years says other borrowers deserve more forgiveness
Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. Sison says she had an advantage because she worked at a bank, and she knows how loans work. She supports student-loan forgiveness, saying, "$10,000 is really, really low for a lot of people." Before she even graduated...
Inc.com
These 6 States May Tax Your Student Loan Forgiveness as Income
Most Americans who benefit from federal student loan forgiveness won't have to pay taxes on those forgiven loans. But residents of six states will have to pay state tax on student loan forgiveness under current law. You or your employees who live in these states could see a bigger tax bill as a result of loan forgiveness.
Gen X and elder millennials who 'sacrificed' to pay off their student loans have a complicated view of Biden's debt forgiveness: 'Are they going to give me a $20,000 tax credit? No they aren't.'
Not all Americans were thrilled with last week's student-debt cancellation. Some who already repaid their loans believe the decision was unfair.
Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now?
The cloud-based e-signature leader recently topped Wall Street's expectations.
Student-loan borrowers who combined their debt balances with a spouse are blocked from Biden's one-time debt relief
Law prohibits student-loan borrowers with spousal loans to separate them into direct loans. This blocks them from qualifying for Biden's debt cancellation of $10,000 to $20,000 for federal borrowers. A bill recently passed the Senate that would allow those borrowers to separate their loans. Millions of federal student-loan borrowers will...
