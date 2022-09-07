Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Florida sued over ban on Medicaid use for gender-affirming care
LGBTQ and health advocacy groups filed a federal lawsuit challenging Florida's ban on healthcare providers from billing Medicaid for gender-affirming medical treatment, The Washington Post reported Sept. 7. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration's rule, which took effect Aug. 21, states that Medicaid no longer covers treatments such as...
beckerspayer.com
6 recent payer partnerships
From multiple collaborations around addiction treatment services to creative member outreach strategies, these are six recently inked partnerships with payers:. UnitedHealth Group and Walmart said Sept. 7 they are partnering around a value-based care model for Medicare Advantage members and a co-branded MA health plan starting next year at 15 Walmart Health centers in Florida and Georgia.
beckerspayer.com
Creating access for hard-to-reach Medicare beneficiaries during the pandemic
The American health system must creatively use limited resources to meet the aging population’s needs. Every day, more than 10,000 seniors age into Medicare, and by 2030, one in five Americans will be 65 years or older. Brick-and-mortar hospitals lack the resources to meet those growing numbers. To address...
beckerspayer.com
CMS seeks public feedback on healthcare access, equity
CMS is public input on challenges related to accessing healthcare and advancing health equity. In a Sept. 6 news release, CMS said the agency is looking for public perspectives on how CMS can implement health equity and better support the populations it serves. "Advancing health equity is core work of...
beckerspayer.com
Nebraska hospitals criticize BCBS telehealth reimbursement cuts
Nebraska Hospital Association president Jeremy Nordquist called Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska's decision to reduce telehealth reimbursements for providers a "devastating" and "shortsighted" cut, the Omaha World Herald reported Sept. 6. Blue Cross is now paying providers of medical telehealth visits half of what it pays for in-office visits,...
Union: UConn violated union contract by privatizing custodial jobs without notice
Representatives from the Connecticut Employees Union Independent (CEUI) say the University of Connecticut violated their contract when it moved 20 union workers from the athletic facilities to other locations on campus and hired new custodians through a private contractor. The university did not notify the union before making the new...
Walmart, UnitedHealth to offer preventive healthcare program for seniors
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) are planning to team up to provide preventive care for people aged 65 and up, and virtual healthcare services for all age groups, the companies said on Wednesday.
WebMD
CVS to Acquire Company That Makes House Calls
Announced Monday that it would acquire Signify Health, which has a network of doctors who make home visits. The $8 billion deal, if approved by shareholders and regulators, would give CVS a new way to reach customers at home through a network of more than 10,000 doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants across all 50 states.
labpulse.com
Walmart, UnitedHealth collaborate on affordable health services
September 8, 2022 -- Walmart and UnitedHealth on Wednesday announced a 10-year collaboration aimed at delivering high-quality and affordable health care services. Beginning in 2023 and starting with 15 Walmart Health locations in Florida and Georgia, Optum, a UnitedHealth Group business, will provide Walmart Health clinicians access to analytics and decision support tools to improve health outcomes for seniors and Medicare beneficiaries through multiple Medicare Advantage plans.
MedCity News
Walmart, UnitedHealth Group form 10-year value-based care partnership
Walmart and UnitedHealth Group announced a 10-year collaboration Wednesday that will help several Walmart Health facilities transition into value-based care. The retail company has been working to expand its presence in healthcare, launching Walmart Health in 2019, which offers primary and urgent care, labs, X-ray and diagnostics, behavioral health, dental, optometry and hearing services. Walmart Health currently has 27 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Illinois.
Medicare Advantage has a marketing problem
Complaints about aggressive marketing tactics and other issues connected with private Medicare plans are surging, according to CMS data shared with Axios. Why it matters: While enrollment in Medicare Advantage has risen every year since 2007, according to a KFF report, so, too, have questions about the quality of care and whether the program is becoming a haven for high-pressure sales tactics and scammers.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Walmart teams with UnitedHealth Group, Optum on patient experience
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Helping prospects navigate long-term care system an ‘enormous opportunity’ for senior living: report
The creation of central doorways to existing long-term care services — including senior living, nursing home care, home-based care, transportation and meal services — is critical to supporting older adults and their families during decision-making and an “enormous opportunity” for senior living providers. That’s according to...
Healthcare IT News
Trilliant Health unveils new hospital benchmarking tool
Trilliant Health says its SimilarityIndex now benchmarks hospitals to help inform evidence-based strategic planning for competitive analysis, mergers and acquisitions, clinical quality program management and other strategic initiatives. WHY IT MATTERS. The machine learning-powered index is intended to reveal which hospitals are most similar based on factors including quality, operations...
Weave Study Reveals Impact of Staffing Shortages on the Patient Experience
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business, today announced new research, The 2022 State of Healthcare Staffing, illustrating the negative impacts the Great Resignation and burnout have had on the healthcare industry and how staffing issues are impacting the patient experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005190/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
marketplace.org
Private equity bought a nursing home, leading to staff cuts and a decline in care
When a private equity firm acquired St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged, a nursing home in Richmond, Virginia, subsequent staffing cuts caused the quality of the facility’s care to nosedive, according to a new investigation titled “When Private Equity Takes Over a Nursing Home,” published in The New Yorker.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
HCBS direct care workforce growth outpaces assisted living, nursing home workforce growth
The direct care workforce has added 1.5 million new jobs, going from 3.2 million to 4.7 million, over the past decade, according to a new report by PHI. Home- and community-based services direct care workforce growth is outpacing assisted living and nursing home workforce growth. “This trend is expected to...
healthleadersmedia.com
Home Health Poised for More Growth as Patient, Physician Preference Rises
A new report details the healthcare industry's new emphasis on home health and its place in the health care continuum. — When the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) launched the Acute Hospital Care At Home Program in 2020, the goal was to allow patients to receive intensive treatment in their homes to alleviate the strain hospitals were facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
beckerspayer.com
Urban Medicare recipients use telehealth the most: OIG
Medicare beneficiaries who live in urban areas, Hispanic people and women are some of the groups that used telehealth the most in the first year of the pandemic, according to a new report from the HHS Office of Inspector General. The September report will be used to help CMS and...
