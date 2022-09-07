ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

Metallic Minerals Announces Acquisition of Additional High-Grade Claims in the Keno Hill Silver District

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG)MMNGF ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired 100% interest in 5 square kilometres ("km2") of new mineral properties in the Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, bringing the Company's total district hard-rock land position to 171 km2. Each of these newly acquired properties have demonstrated the presence of high-grade Keno-style silver-lead-zinc mineralization and are adjacent to, or contiguous with, Metallic Minerals' Keno Silver property and the Keno Hill properties now owned by Hecla Mining following the completion of the acquisition of Alexco Resources (see Figure 1).
Complex

Mexican Military Seize 1.5 Tons of Meth in Northern Border State

The Mexican military reportedly seized nearly 1.5 tons of methamphetamine headed toward the U.S. border. According to the Associated Press, the seizure took place at a checkpoint in the northern state of Sonora, which is bounded by New Mexico and Arizona. The country’s Defense Department said they conducted the search after receiving a tip about a truck transporting illegal substances to the border town of Tijuana.
Fox News

Cuban doctor killed in Mexican hospital

A Cuban doctor has been shot to death at a hospital in a rough neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, prosecutors in the State of Mexico confirmed late Monday. The doctor, whose name was not provided, was killed Friday along with a nurse and another woman at a hospital in the suburb of Ecatepec.
CBS News

2 utility workers killed after warring drug cartels cut electricity to villages as "reprisals," Mexico's president says

The killing of two utility workers in northern Mexico may be related to the scorched-earth tactics of warring drug cartels, Mexico's president said Thursday. Drug cartels in Mexico have increasingly targeted civilian communities in their turf battles, isolating towns that don't support them by cutting off roads and electricity, or forcing residents to leave.
nextbigfuture.com

Drought Reveals Fifth Mob Body Near Vegas

Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas. The water level at Lake Mead is lower than any time since the 1930s. The first body was found in a barrel in the spring. The person inside was dead of a gunshot wound decades ago, according to authorities. Nearby that location just this week, a gun was also found. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the USA. It has dipped to record low levels amid a worsening drought.
electrek.co

Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America

Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
Benzinga

Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
cntraveler.com

In Argentina, Returning the Country’s Remote Landscapes to Their Wildest States

An hour before sunset, the Iberá Wetlands rustle to life as if cued by a conductor. Capybaras—large anvil-headed rodents—snuffle through the grass, raucous lapwings crisscross the sky, and three tawny, web-footed marsh deer wade along the edge of the swamp, which only two decades earlier had been a lifeless cattle watering hole.
BBC

Mexico's Queen of the Pacific sues Netflix over series

A Mexican woman who served time in jail for her links to drug trafficking is suing Netflix and TV channel Telemundo. Sandra Ávila Beltrán argues that the TV series Queen of the South is based on her life, her lawyer told the Mexican newspaper Milenio. Ávila Beltrán says...
investing.com

Cobre sights more visual copper at Ngami in Botswana

Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has uncovered further mineralisation at the Ngami Copper Project (NCP) in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana, this time intersecting an 18-metre zone of visible copper, including 9 metres of notable visual chalcocite mineralisation confirmed with pXRF readings. This is the sixth intersection of copper mineralisation...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite adding more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.81% to 31,397.40 while the NASDAQ rose 0.92% to 11,650.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.87% to 3,942.21. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by 2.4%...
The Atlantic

America Is a Rich Death Trap

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Mexico (September 6, 2022)

As of September 6, 2022, Carlos Slim Helu was the wealthiest man in Mexico, with an estimated net worth of 78.0 billion U.S. dollars, followed by German Larrea Mota Velasco (No. 2, $23.5 billion), Ricardo Salinas Pliego (No. 3, $10.9 billion); and Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala (No. 4, $6.2 billion). Alejandro...
