Metallic Minerals Announces Acquisition of Additional High-Grade Claims in the Keno Hill Silver District
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG)MMNGF ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired 100% interest in 5 square kilometres ("km2") of new mineral properties in the Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, bringing the Company's total district hard-rock land position to 171 km2. Each of these newly acquired properties have demonstrated the presence of high-grade Keno-style silver-lead-zinc mineralization and are adjacent to, or contiguous with, Metallic Minerals' Keno Silver property and the Keno Hill properties now owned by Hecla Mining following the completion of the acquisition of Alexco Resources (see Figure 1).
Mexican Military Seize 1.5 Tons of Meth in Northern Border State
The Mexican military reportedly seized nearly 1.5 tons of methamphetamine headed toward the U.S. border. According to the Associated Press, the seizure took place at a checkpoint in the northern state of Sonora, which is bounded by New Mexico and Arizona. The country’s Defense Department said they conducted the search after receiving a tip about a truck transporting illegal substances to the border town of Tijuana.
Cuban doctor killed in Mexican hospital
A Cuban doctor has been shot to death at a hospital in a rough neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, prosecutors in the State of Mexico confirmed late Monday. The doctor, whose name was not provided, was killed Friday along with a nurse and another woman at a hospital in the suburb of Ecatepec.
Latest death by Indigenous tribe highlights rising tensions in Peru
The death of a logger who was shot with arrows has cast a spotlight on the growing conflict around an Indigenous reserve occupied by an Indigenous tribe that has long lived in voluntary isolation on Peru’s south-eastern Amazon border with Brazil. The body of Gean del Aguila, 21, was...
2 utility workers killed after warring drug cartels cut electricity to villages as "reprisals," Mexico's president says
The killing of two utility workers in northern Mexico may be related to the scorched-earth tactics of warring drug cartels, Mexico's president said Thursday. Drug cartels in Mexico have increasingly targeted civilian communities in their turf battles, isolating towns that don't support them by cutting off roads and electricity, or forcing residents to leave.
Drought Reveals Fifth Mob Body Near Vegas
Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas. The water level at Lake Mead is lower than any time since the 1930s. The first body was found in a barrel in the spring. The person inside was dead of a gunshot wound decades ago, according to authorities. Nearby that location just this week, a gun was also found. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the USA. It has dipped to record low levels amid a worsening drought.
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
Jesuits remain in Mexican mountains after priests’ killings
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two months after a pair of Jesuit priests were killed in a remote mountain community in northern Mexico, the suspected killer remains on the loose and townspeople are frightened, but the religious order says it is not leaving. The killings of Javier Campos and Joaquín...
Montana Marijuana Sales Break Record For August, Approach 75% Of Total Market
According to the Montana Department of Revenue, licensed marijuana retailers logged a record $26.8 million in August, in combined medical and adult-use cannabis sales. That monthly total was a 1% increase over July, despite July having five Fridays and five Saturdays, reported Cannabis Business Times. Moreover, the state recorded $7...
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
In Argentina, Returning the Country’s Remote Landscapes to Their Wildest States
An hour before sunset, the Iberá Wetlands rustle to life as if cued by a conductor. Capybaras—large anvil-headed rodents—snuffle through the grass, raucous lapwings crisscross the sky, and three tawny, web-footed marsh deer wade along the edge of the swamp, which only two decades earlier had been a lifeless cattle watering hole.
3D technology uncovers the causes of death of 3 ancient South American mummies — and it isn't pretty
The technology pushes forward the idea that more South American mummies may have experienced violent deaths than previously known.
10 trapped Mexican miners presumed dead after a month as officials announce recovery mission
Families grieved over the weekend as Mexican officials announced a months-long plan to recover 10 trapped workers' bodies from a collapsed coal mine.
Mexico's Queen of the Pacific sues Netflix over series
A Mexican woman who served time in jail for her links to drug trafficking is suing Netflix and TV channel Telemundo. Sandra Ávila Beltrán argues that the TV series Queen of the South is based on her life, her lawyer told the Mexican newspaper Milenio. Ávila Beltrán says...
Cobre sights more visual copper at Ngami in Botswana
Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has uncovered further mineralisation at the Ngami Copper Project (NCP) in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana, this time intersecting an 18-metre zone of visible copper, including 9 metres of notable visual chalcocite mineralisation confirmed with pXRF readings. This is the sixth intersection of copper mineralisation...
Netflix Warned By Gulf Nations Over Violating 'Islamic And Societal Values': Take Down Content Or Face 'Legal Measures'
The authorities did not specify the material that violated rules but mentioned that it included children’s content. Riyadh’s state-run Al Ekhbariya TV showed blurred-out animation clips that appeared to show two girls embracing. Gulf Arab states have asked U.S. streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX to remove content deemed...
Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite adding more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.81% to 31,397.40 while the NASDAQ rose 0.92% to 11,650.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.87% to 3,942.21. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by 2.4%...
China discovers a new mineral on the moon: Phosphate in crystal form is found in samples brought back in 2020
China has discovered a new mineral on the moon, a phosphate mineral in columnar crystal named Changesite-(Y), which was identified in rock and soil samples it brought back from the lunar surface in 2020. The mineral was carefully separated by researchers from more than 140,000 tiny particles and then analyzed...
America Is a Rich Death Trap
Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
Wealthiest People in Mexico (September 6, 2022)
As of September 6, 2022, Carlos Slim Helu was the wealthiest man in Mexico, with an estimated net worth of 78.0 billion U.S. dollars, followed by German Larrea Mota Velasco (No. 2, $23.5 billion), Ricardo Salinas Pliego (No. 3, $10.9 billion); and Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala (No. 4, $6.2 billion). Alejandro...
