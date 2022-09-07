Read full article on original website
New location for Myrtle Beach-based restaurant group; Calabash restaurant clears rumors
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach restaurant group, in business for decades along the Grand Strand, recently opened a new venture not far from the shopping and entertainment complex Broadway at the Beach. Bubba’s Fish Camp and Smokehouse Grill, located at 1565 21st Ave. North in Myrtle Beach, is...
SC archaeologists search for early American shipwreck near Georgetown
GEORGETOWN — A team of underwater archaeologists is on the hunt for a Spanish shipwreck from the 1500s that could unlock more secrets about one of the earliest European settlements in the continental United States. An hour after the break of dawn, around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 26, Amber Cabading,...
Cheraw man sentenced to 15 years for part in Myrtle Beach shooting
CONWAY — A Cheraw man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 11 years in prison Sept. 7 for his role in a May 2020 shooting incident on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, stated in a Sept. 8 news release.
Myrtle Beach man arrested in connection with fatal July jet ski crash
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested in connection with a July jet ski crash that killed his 11-year-old son. Raymond Hillman, 50, was arrested Aug. 24 when he was suspected of being intoxicated while allowing his child to unlawfully operate a jet ski vehicle and cause a fatal crash, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
Grant allows Georgetown NAACP collaboration to connect residents with resources
GEORGETOWN — A United Way grant is funding a collaborative program between the Georgetown NAACP branch and other nonprofits to help residents get by in the face of systemic problems. A flier for the program advertises emergency housing assistance, with listed services encompassing eviction counseling and mediation between landlords...
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through July 23
July 17 - Burglar Alarm – Silent, Eastland Ave., Kingstree. Phone Call for Information, Sumter Hwy., Kingstree. Civil Disturbance, S. State Highway 41/51 S., Hemingway. Phone Call for Information, S. State Highway 41/51 S., Hemingway. Burglar Alarm – Silent, Honeysuckle Ln., Andrews. Phone Call for Information, Asheville, NC.
Armed bicyclist suspected of shooting at occupied vehicle in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN — An armed bicyclist suspected of shooting at a vehicle in Georgetown County was arrested at a relative's house Sept. 8. Jonathan Phillip Schuler, 29, was arrested in connection with a report of a man firing a handgun at an occupied vehicle Sept. 8. No one was injured in the incident, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
Bicyclist accused of shooting BB gun at Georgetown woman's SUV
GEORGETOWN — An Andrews man was arrested on charge of shooting at a Georgetown woman's SUV from his bicycle with a BB gun. Jonathan Phillip Shuler, 29, was arrested Sept. 8 on a charge of malicious damage to property $2,000 or less. Deputies responded to a call of an...
Conway Chapter of Master Gardeners hold annual plant sale
CONWAY — The Conway Chapter of Master Gardeners is holding its annual plant sale from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Farmer's Market in Conway. The plant sale will take place under the Route 544 bridge into Conway, rain or shine. Please bring cash only; no credit cards.
Longs man killed in single-vehicle accident
LONGS — A Longs man was killed Sept. 7 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch and a utility pole. Nathan Flowers, 42, died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision on Pint Circle in Longs at 7:20 a.m., according to the Horry County Coroner’s office.
Two men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop near Kingstree
A Kingstree man and a Hemingway man were arrested recently on drug charges following a Williamsburg County traffic stop. Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies and narcotics agents stopped a vehicle on Aug. 31, in the Kingstree area. When they approached the vehicle, deputies located a large number of drugs...
Carvers Bay uses strong first half to down cross-county rival Georgetown
HEMINGWAY — One team was coming away with its first win of the season, while the other would be left searching for its first victory of 2022. In the end, it was Carvers Bay that came out on top over cross-county rival Georgetown, 28-14, at Big Bear Stadium on Sept. 9.
After going winless for roughly 10 years, Georgetown girls volleyball has turned it around
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown High School girls volleyball hadn’t won a game in roughly 10 years. Then Mattie Drinkwater came along and turned the ship around. In her third year as the head coach of the Bulldogs, Drinkwater has the team sitting at 10-2 overall and, if the team’s winning ways continue, is poising it for another crack at the playoffs.
