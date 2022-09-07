ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

The Post and Courier

SC archaeologists search for early American shipwreck near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — A team of underwater archaeologists is on the hunt for a Spanish shipwreck from the 1500s that could unlock more secrets about one of the earliest European settlements in the continental United States. An hour after the break of dawn, around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 26, Amber Cabading,...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Cheraw man sentenced to 15 years for part in Myrtle Beach shooting

CONWAY — A Cheraw man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 11 years in prison Sept. 7 for his role in a May 2020 shooting incident on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, stated in a Sept. 8 news release.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach man arrested in connection with fatal July jet ski crash

MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested in connection with a July jet ski crash that killed his 11-year-old son. Raymond Hillman, 50, was arrested Aug. 24 when he was suspected of being intoxicated while allowing his child to unlawfully operate a jet ski vehicle and cause a fatal crash, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Horry County, SC
The Post and Courier

Grant allows Georgetown NAACP collaboration to connect residents with resources

GEORGETOWN — A United Way grant is funding a collaborative program between the Georgetown NAACP branch and other nonprofits to help residents get by in the face of systemic problems. A flier for the program advertises emergency housing assistance, with listed services encompassing eviction counseling and mediation between landlords...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through July 23

July 17 - Burglar Alarm – Silent, Eastland Ave., Kingstree. Phone Call for Information, Sumter Hwy., Kingstree. Civil Disturbance, S. State Highway 41/51 S., Hemingway. Phone Call for Information, S. State Highway 41/51 S., Hemingway. Burglar Alarm – Silent, Honeysuckle Ln., Andrews. Phone Call for Information, Asheville, NC.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Armed bicyclist suspected of shooting at occupied vehicle in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN — An armed bicyclist suspected of shooting at a vehicle in Georgetown County was arrested at a relative's house Sept. 8. Jonathan Phillip Schuler, 29, was arrested in connection with a report of a man firing a handgun at an occupied vehicle Sept. 8. No one was injured in the incident, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Bicyclist accused of shooting BB gun at Georgetown woman's SUV

GEORGETOWN — An Andrews man was arrested on charge of shooting at a Georgetown woman's SUV from his bicycle with a BB gun. Jonathan Phillip Shuler, 29, was arrested Sept. 8 on a charge of malicious damage to property $2,000 or less. Deputies responded to a call of an...
GEORGETOWN, SC
#The Office Of Ocean
The Post and Courier

Conway Chapter of Master Gardeners hold annual plant sale

CONWAY — The Conway Chapter of Master Gardeners is holding its annual plant sale from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Farmer's Market in Conway. The plant sale will take place under the Route 544 bridge into Conway, rain or shine. Please bring cash only; no credit cards.
CONWAY, SC
The Post and Courier

Longs man killed in single-vehicle accident

LONGS — A Longs man was killed Sept. 7 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch and a utility pole. Nathan Flowers, 42, died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision on Pint Circle in Longs at 7:20 a.m., according to the Horry County Coroner’s office.
LONGS, SC
The Post and Courier

Two men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop near Kingstree

A Kingstree man and a Hemingway man were arrested recently on drug charges following a Williamsburg County traffic stop. Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies and narcotics agents stopped a vehicle on Aug. 31, in the Kingstree area. When they approached the vehicle, deputies located a large number of drugs...
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

After going winless for roughly 10 years, Georgetown girls volleyball has turned it around

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown High School girls volleyball hadn’t won a game in roughly 10 years. Then Mattie Drinkwater came along and turned the ship around. In her third year as the head coach of the Bulldogs, Drinkwater has the team sitting at 10-2 overall and, if the team’s winning ways continue, is poising it for another crack at the playoffs.
GEORGETOWN, SC

