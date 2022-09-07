Read full article on original website
Related
Cornell University
Cornell awarded $15M to lead NSF I-Corps Hub
Cornell has been awarded a $15 million, five-year grant from the National Science Foundation to lead a newly established Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Hub that will support science and technology entrepreneurship in rural regions. The NSF I-Corps Hub: Interior Northeast Region (IN I-Corps) will officially launch Jan. 1, 2023. Cornell will...
Cornell University
Labor and hospitality experts consider implications of historic CA fast food law
A coalition of restaurant owners have filed a referendum request to temporarily block California’s new law that gives more power to fast food workers. Patricia Campos-Medina, executive director of the Worker Institute at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations, says labor unrest in the service economy will not go away until workers are remunerated with fair wages and working conditions.
Comments / 0