MONTGOMERY, AL – LEAD Academy will host an event on Tuesday, September 20 from 4-6 PM at LEAD Academy, 2897 Eastern Blvd. This event will serve as the kickoff to the $500,000 capital fundraising campaign. The goal of the event is to involve the public in fundraising efforts and bring community members together to show the value of investing in LEAD Academy to pave the way for scholars today. The event will feature a display of campaign materials, a tour of the school, and a time to hear from Erik Estill, LEAD’s Executive Director, as well as food and light refreshments.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO