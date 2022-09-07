Read full article on original website
Related
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton to purchase property for proposed hotel project
The city of Clanton is purchasing a piece of property near Interstate 65, Exit 205 in connection with a developer bringing a hotel to town. The property is located on 2000 Big M Boulevard, where Days Inn is located now. “We have a closing date,” Mayor Jeff Mims said during...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County Commission Enjoys Relatively Quiet Meeting
At Tuesday night’s Autauga County Commission meeting, county leaders got together to do regular business as well as hearing from several residents about their concerns over the shape of Autauga’s roads, which has been a reoccurring theme. After the consent docket was approved, commissioners approved the renewal of...
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville to hold public hearing on town’s redistricting
District boundaries for the Maplesville Town Council are set to change based on the 2020 census numbers. Proposed new district lines will be presented at a public hearing set for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Maplesville Town Hall. Residents will have the opportunity to view the map and ask questions during the meeting.
selmasun.com
Perry County gets go ahead to spend funds on health care in jails
The Perry County Commission has gotten a notice to proceed with spending $300,000 in funds granted from the state in early 2022, said an announcement from Chairman Albert Turner Jr. Turner said that the funds will be spend on hiring personnel and on equipment to prevent COVID from being spread...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
opelikaobserver.com
New Restaurant Coming Soon
AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved a restaurant retail liquor ABC license for a new restaurant in town Tuesday night. The Vintage 2298 Restaurant, LLC d/b/a Vintage 2298 will be located at 2298 E University Drive, Auburn. The Vintage 2298 is a new development, set to contain both...
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore County Education Retirees Association Meeting Dates Set
Are you Retired from Elmore County Education? See Upcoming meetings for an Organization just for You!. The Elmore County Education Retirees Association has set their meeting schedule for the coming year. If you retired from any area of service related to Elmore County education, your participation is greatly needed! You still have many ways to help, and your commitment to local education and your community is appreciated.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7
• Criminal mischief was reported on Tuskeena Street. Fraudulent use of a credit of debit card was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Aug. 31. • Domestic violence was reported on Nolen Lane.
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County, Prattville Chamber to Host Groundbreaking at the Interstate Business Park
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. – The Autauga County Industrial Development Board, the Autauga County Commission and the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce invite you to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the commercial and retail development at the Interstate Business Park. Please join us as we break ground for this highly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamanews.net
State Targets Five Local Schools in $15 Million Improvement Campaign
State officials are targeting struggling elementary schools in a $15 million improvement effort. Five of those schools are in our area. A total of 15 elementary schools will receive intense focus and resources in a campaign involving the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Legislature, the Alabama State Department of Education and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery ranks second best city for Black-owned businesses in the nation. Here’s why
Congratulations, Montgomery! The city has been ranked as the second best city in the nation for Black-owned businesses, according to multiple media outlets. Here’s why. Media publications NerdWallet and Overheard on Conference Calls recently listed Montgomery as the second best city in the nation for Black entrepreneurs to start or own a business. 28.5% of the businesses in the City of Montgomery are Black-owned, surpassing others in NerdWallet’s research findings.
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Tallassee Highway. • A white female was arrested on Freeman Avenue. • Assistance was given to another agency on Parker Lane. • A juvenile complaint was filed on Washington Street. • An arrest was made on Macedonia Road. • An abandoned vehicle...
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce Seeks Businesses offering Veterans Day Deals, Discounts
The Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging area businesses to plan and share their Veterans Day deals and discounts this November, or those that are offered to Veterans throughout the year. The Chamber will help spread the word about these special offers and promote it on their website. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elmoreautauganews.com
9th Annual WYLD in the Woods 5K Trail Running coming Oct. 29 to Grandview Family YMCA
The Grandview Family YMCA will host their 9th Annual WYLD in the Woods 5K Trail Run Oct. 29. Participants are encouraged to run in their favorite costume to be entered in the costume contest. The cost to enter is $25 is you register before Oct. 10 and $30 after Oct....
elmoreautauganews.com
Pre-Order for Hug A Heart Bear fundraiser; Cuddy Bears Offer support to area Children in Need
A fundraiser has started that will allow for children in crisis/need to have a cuddly Hug A Heart Bear. These bears will be directed to children who are involved with either CASA or the Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center. Deborah Keehn and Lorinda Wade, both residents of Autauga County,...
WTOK-TV
Board aims to add new Alabama graduation requirements
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Board of Education has decided to move forward with the addition of new high school graduation requirements. Students will now have to meet a college or career-ready benchmark to get their diploma. The change was made during the ALSDE’s monthly meeting in Montgomery...
elmoreautauganews.com
Early morning fire damages Ace Linen on Main Street in Millbrook
PHOTOS BY HEATHER KNIGHT – EAN. MILLBROOK – Around 3:40 a.m. this morning Millbrook Fire Department and Police Department personnel responded to a reported fire at Ace Linen, located at 3350 Main Street in Millbrook. Smoke and flames were visible from the building, which sells janitorial and paper...
alreporter.com
Elmore warden arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday that Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility, was arrested in Cullman on Aug. 30 for suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a statement provided by the ADOC spokesperson, Baldwin, acting warden at the Elmore County...
elmoreautauganews.com
LEAD Academy Launches Capital Campaign with Kickoff Event
MONTGOMERY, AL – LEAD Academy will host an event on Tuesday, September 20 from 4-6 PM at LEAD Academy, 2897 Eastern Blvd. This event will serve as the kickoff to the $500,000 capital fundraising campaign. The goal of the event is to involve the public in fundraising efforts and bring community members together to show the value of investing in LEAD Academy to pave the way for scholars today. The event will feature a display of campaign materials, a tour of the school, and a time to hear from Erik Estill, LEAD’s Executive Director, as well as food and light refreshments.
alabamanews.net
EJI’s National Anti-Poverty Initiative Starting in Montgomery
The Equal Justice Initiative organization located in downtown Montgomery are starting an anti-poverty initiative in hopes to provide relief and aid for people in need in Alabama. There will be 3 components for the new initiative where E.J.I. will be:. Providing Health Care to people who are in great need.
Greenville Advocate
Frieda Cross is committed to Fort Deposit
The Town of Fort Deposit, located in the southern portion of Lowndes County, is known for its beginnings as supply depot during the Creek Indian War when General Ferdinand J. Claiborne engaged the Creeks at the Battle of The Holy Ground, but is now known primarily for Calico Fort, the arts and crafts festival each April, and for Priester’s Pecans, located just off Interstate 65 where locals and weary travelers alike stop for lunch or to buy their famous pecan pies, gifts, and baked goods. In a quieter part of town there is a small printing business that once housed The Lowndes Signal and still houses Cross Printing, owned by Frieda Cross.
Comments / 0