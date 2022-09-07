ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

Clanton to purchase property for proposed hotel project

The city of Clanton is purchasing a piece of property near Interstate 65, Exit 205 in connection with a developer bringing a hotel to town. The property is located on 2000 Big M Boulevard, where Days Inn is located now. “We have a closing date,” Mayor Jeff Mims said during...
Autauga County Commission Enjoys Relatively Quiet Meeting

At Tuesday night’s Autauga County Commission meeting, county leaders got together to do regular business as well as hearing from several residents about their concerns over the shape of Autauga’s roads, which has been a reoccurring theme. After the consent docket was approved, commissioners approved the renewal of...
Maplesville to hold public hearing on town’s redistricting

District boundaries for the Maplesville Town Council are set to change based on the 2020 census numbers. Proposed new district lines will be presented at a public hearing set for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Maplesville Town Hall. Residents will have the opportunity to view the map and ask questions during the meeting.
Perry County gets go ahead to spend funds on health care in jails

The Perry County Commission has gotten a notice to proceed with spending $300,000 in funds granted from the state in early 2022, said an announcement from Chairman Albert Turner Jr. Turner said that the funds will be spend on hiring personnel and on equipment to prevent COVID from being spread...
New Restaurant Coming Soon

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved a restaurant retail liquor ABC license for a new restaurant in town Tuesday night. The Vintage 2298 Restaurant, LLC d/b/a Vintage 2298 will be located at 2298 E University Drive, Auburn. The Vintage 2298 is a new development, set to contain both...
Elmore County Education Retirees Association Meeting Dates Set

Are you Retired from Elmore County Education? See Upcoming meetings for an Organization just for You!. The Elmore County Education Retirees Association has set their meeting schedule for the coming year. If you retired from any area of service related to Elmore County education, your participation is greatly needed! You still have many ways to help, and your commitment to local education and your community is appreciated.
State Targets Five Local Schools in $15 Million Improvement Campaign

State officials are targeting struggling elementary schools in a $15 million improvement effort. Five of those schools are in our area. A total of 15 elementary schools will receive intense focus and resources in a campaign involving the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Legislature, the Alabama State Department of Education and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.
Montgomery ranks second best city for Black-owned businesses in the nation. Here’s why

Congratulations, Montgomery! The city has been ranked as the second best city in the nation for Black-owned businesses, according to multiple media outlets. Here’s why. Media publications NerdWallet and Overheard on Conference Calls recently listed Montgomery as the second best city in the nation for Black entrepreneurs to start or own a business. 28.5% of the businesses in the City of Montgomery are Black-owned, surpassing others in NerdWallet’s research findings.
Board aims to add new Alabama graduation requirements

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Board of Education has decided to move forward with the addition of new high school graduation requirements. Students will now have to meet a college or career-ready benchmark to get their diploma. The change was made during the ALSDE’s monthly meeting in Montgomery...
Early morning fire damages Ace Linen on Main Street in Millbrook

PHOTOS BY HEATHER KNIGHT – EAN. MILLBROOK – Around 3:40 a.m. this morning Millbrook Fire Department and Police Department personnel responded to a reported fire at Ace Linen, located at 3350 Main Street in Millbrook. Smoke and flames were visible from the building, which sells janitorial and paper...
Elmore warden arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday that Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility, was arrested in Cullman on Aug. 30 for suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a statement provided by the ADOC spokesperson, Baldwin, acting warden at the Elmore County...
LEAD Academy Launches Capital Campaign with Kickoff Event

MONTGOMERY, AL – LEAD Academy will host an event on Tuesday, September 20 from 4-6 PM at LEAD Academy, 2897 Eastern Blvd. This event will serve as the kickoff to the $500,000 capital fundraising campaign. The goal of the event is to involve the public in fundraising efforts and bring community members together to show the value of investing in LEAD Academy to pave the way for scholars today. The event will feature a display of campaign materials, a tour of the school, and a time to hear from Erik Estill, LEAD’s Executive Director, as well as food and light refreshments.
EJI’s National Anti-Poverty Initiative Starting in Montgomery

The Equal Justice Initiative organization located in downtown Montgomery are starting an anti-poverty initiative in hopes to provide relief and aid for people in need in Alabama. There will be 3 components for the new initiative where E.J.I. will be:. Providing Health Care to people who are in great need.
Frieda Cross is committed to Fort Deposit

The Town of Fort Deposit, located in the southern portion of Lowndes County, is known for its beginnings as supply depot during the Creek Indian War when General Ferdinand J. Claiborne engaged the Creeks at the Battle of The Holy Ground, but is now known primarily for Calico Fort, the arts and crafts festival each April, and for Priester’s Pecans, located just off Interstate 65 where locals and weary travelers alike stop for lunch or to buy their famous pecan pies, gifts, and baked goods. In a quieter part of town there is a small printing business that once housed The Lowndes Signal and still houses Cross Printing, owned by Frieda Cross.
