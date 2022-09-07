Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Fire Crews Utilize Drone To Help Extinguish Prospect Fire In North Latah County
Firefighters are gaining ground on the Prospect Fire burning in North Latah County. The blaze is now 15% contained at nearly 300 acres. The fire is burning logging slash on private timberland near Prospect and Meadow Creeks about 8 miles North of Harvard. Idaho Department of Lands fire crews brought...
pullmanradio.com
Volunteers Extinguish Hay Truck And Field Fire Near Moscow Thursday
Moscow Volunteer Firefighters extinguished a truck and field fire just East of town on Thursday afternoon. City and rural volunteer fire department crews were called to a truck fire off Mountain View Road near Darby Road around noon. When volunteers arrived, the truck hauling hay was completely on fire and the flames had spread to a stubble field burning about 5 acres. The fire was heading toward nearby homes. Volunteers were able to protect the homes and quickly extinguish the flames. Crews spent the afternoon putting out the haybales that were on fire. No one was hurt. Idaho Department of Lands and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. The fire was in the Moscow Rural Fire District.
pullmanradio.com
Deary Home Destroyed By Fire
A home in Deary was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. Deary Volunteer Firefighters were called to the blaze on 1st Avenue around 2:00. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that when volunteers arrived, they found a fully involved structure fire. Volunteer Firefighters from Troy were called in to assist. Crews were called back to the scene late Friday morning when the blaze rekindled.
pullmanradio.com
Crews Hold The Line On Prospect Fire In North Latah County During Wednesday’s Gusty Winds
Firefighters were able to hold the line on the Prospect Fire in North Latah County during Wednesday’s gusty winds. The blaze remains 5% contained at just under 300 acres. The fire is burning logging slash on private timberland 8 miles North of Harvard near Prospect and Meadow Creeks. Hose lines and water delivery systems are now deployed around the entire fire perimeter. Crews have started mopping up the interior of the blaze. There are no road closures and the fire isn’t threatening any structures.
pullmanradio.com
Volunteers Quickly Extinguish Field Fire Near Steptoe
Volunteer Firefighters quickly extinguished a field fire near Steptoe Wednesday afternoon. Whitman County Fire District 11 Volunteers from Steptoe, Colfax, Diamond and Albion were called to the blaze around 2:00 off Hume Road. Initial reports indicate the fire burned about 30 acres in gusty winds. The blaze apparently started as a combine fire before the flames spread to the field.
KLEWTV
Janitorial services truck stolen from Clarkston, found in New Meadows
Under the cover of darkness, a box truck belonging to a Lewiston man was stolen from a parking lot in Clarkston. The owner of C & K Complete Janitorial services, who asked to remain anonymous, told KLEW News that he kept all of his commercial-grade equipment in that truck. "It's...
pullmanradio.com
Malden & Pine City To Celebrate Recovery From The 2020 Firestorm That Destroyed Most Of The Communities With Sunday Event
The communities of Malden and Pine City in North Whitman County that were mostly destroyed in the 2020 firestorm will be hosting a public event on Sunday to celebrate recovery efforts. Most of the buildings in the communities were destroyed in the Babb Road Fire which torched over a hundred...
pullmanradio.com
Boyer Marina Below Lower Granite Dam On Snake River Closed For Upgrades-Boat Ramp Still Open
The Boyer Marina below Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River South of Colfax is closed for upgrades. Boat fuel will also not be available during the work to install new docks at the marina. The boat ramp at Boyer will remain open. The Port of Whitman County says that the marina will remain closed until at least the end of April.
pullmanradio.com
Megaloads Return To Moscow-Evening Traffic Closures, Slowdowns & Parking Restrictions Begin Wednesday Night
Megaloads are returning to Moscow for the next two and a half months for overnight trips which will cause traffic closures and slowdowns. Over 80 loads of windmill blades up to 325 feet long and weighing 137,000 pounds will be hauled from the Port of Lewiston to Canada. The loads will travel up U.S. Highway 95 through Moscow to Coeur d’Alene and then head East on I-90 to Montana. Nine loads will depart each week in groups of three leaving every other night. The loads will leave the port in about half hour intervals. Pilot cars will escort each load on the one night journeys. Flaggers will close intersections for the megaloads.
pullmanradio.com
QuickCARE Clinic in Moscow will have one-day closure for system upgrades
The Gritman Moscow Family Medicine QuickCARE clinic in Moscow will be temporarily closed this Sunday for system upgrades. QuickCARE will close at 3 pm Saturday, Sept. 10, and be closed all day Sunday, Sept. 11, to facilitate clinic system upgrades. The walk-in clinic will resume normal operations on Monday at...
pullmanradio.com
Red Flag Warning For High Wildfire Danger Issued For Today
A Red Flag Warning for high wildfire danger has been issued for the Palouse. The warning starts at noon today and runs until eight o’clock tonight. The forecast is calling for continued dry conditions with gusty winds up to 25 MPH.
Lewiston man Dies During Kayaking Outing on Salmon River
GRANGEVILLE - At around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Idaho County dispatch received a call regarding a missing kayaker on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges Boat Ramp, north of Slate Creek. The male had been seen in the kayak earlier in the day wearing a black and grey life jacket, but his kayak had been located upside down and he was not found near it. They had been searching for 45 minutes but were unable to find him.
Man drowns after kayaking accident
A 68-year-old Lewiston man drowned in the Salmon River following a kayaking accident, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday. Kenneth Ledgerwood had been kayaking on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges when he was reported missing about 6 p.m. Saturday. He had been seen earlier in the day wearing a black and gray lifejacket, and his kayak was located upside down, but Ledgerwood was nowhere around it. Searchers looked for 45 minutes but were unable to find him, the report said. About 6:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a body being found at the Campbell boat ramp near milepost 218 on U.S. Highway 95. The body was identified as Ledgerwood. His family was notified, the sheriff’s office said.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD in search of dog owner
The Moscow PD is trying to find the owner of this pup, that was injured on Sunday near D Street and Mountain View. The pup did not have a collar and was not chipped so officers and code enforcement haven’t been able to identify who its owner is. If...
pullmanradio.com
Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow hosts Howling at Hamilton
The Humane Society of the Palouse will host the annual fundraiser, Howling at Hamilton this Sunday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center in Moscow. On the last day of the season before the pools are drained for winter, Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center lets local dogs come in to swim.
pullmanradio.com
Auto Dealers for Health program raises over 10,000 dollars for Pullman Regional Hospital
Pullman Regional Hospital announced that the 10th annual Auto Dealers for Health program raised $10,300 this August through new and used car sales and donations. These funds are thanks to Wysup Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram and Chipman & Taylor Chevrolet. In total since 2012, this program has raised over $277,900...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing...
pullmanradio.com
Clearwater Economic Development Association Building Sold to Northwest River Supplies Driving Local Business Growth
The Clearwater Economic Development Association and Northwest River Supplies announced they completed a real estate transaction for CEDA’s building at 1126 Alturas Drive in Moscow. This marks business expansion with the local and 100 percent employee-owned NRS nearing its 50th Anniversary celebration. NRS conducts business activities including design, warehousing,...
spotonidaho.com
University of Idaho student arrested for making bomb threat
Moscow Police arrested a University of Idaho student Wednesday evening for allegedly making a bomb threat on social media. The Lewiston Tribune reports 18-year-old Will Schimmelman was booked into the Latah County Jail for false reporting of an explosive in a public place, which is a felony....
Helping Hands Rescue "Overwhelmed" With Kittens, Currently Have 80+ in Their Care
LEWISTON - On Thursday, Helping Hands Rescue took to social media hoping to find fur-ever homes and fosters for one of many kittens currently in the care of HHR. The organization says they are "absolutely overwhelmed" and "drowning" in kittens with 80+ currently in their care. "The phone keeps ringing...
