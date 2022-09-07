Read full article on original website
devinenews.com
Battle of Old Hwy 81
Dating back to the beginning of Devine Football (1921) and the beginning of Natalia Football (1933), these two varsity programs despite being separated by just 5 miles, have never squared up on the field. (Program dates according to the Godfather of Texas HS Football- Carl Padilla of the Padilla Poll).
Friday Night Follow-Up: Five eye-catchers from Week 3 TXHSFB action
247Sports provides five noteworthy performances from Texas high school football games games monitored during Friday's Week 3 action. I kicked off the season a couple of weeks ago with a great triple-header in San Antonio, but used the comforts of multi-screen streaming to watch three games in full Friday night at the home office: Longview at Tyler Legacy, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian at Carthage, and Henderson (Nev.) Liberty at Humble Atascocita. Here's the rundown in my Friday Night Follow-Up.
seguintoday.com
Matadors Head to Texas/Mexico Border Friday Night
(Laredo) — The Seguin Matador football team will travel down to the Texas/Mexico border on Friday night to take on the Laredo United Longhorns. It’s the the second straight week the Mats will face a 6A opponent after taking on New Braunfels last week. Friday night’s game is...
texashsfootball.com
Police Now Involved In Alamo Heights Hazing
Two weeks after several Alamo Heights players were suspended for hazing, the San Antonio area police are now investigating the incident. The Alamo Heights Police Department said they were undergoing an “open investigation” in regards to the Mules’ night of nudity, lap dances, Oreos, and hot sauce.
KENS 5
'With your love, we are Uvalde Strong' | Poteet feeds Uvalde community at football game, honors them with song
POTEET, Texas — The Poteet community showed its love for Uvalde on Friday night. Daniel Farias sang "Uvalde Strong," a song he wrote and produced, at the high school football game between Uvalde and Poteet. Farias, along with the Poteet community, invited Uvalde families to enjoy a free meal...
KSAT 12
Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
Politics and pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds
An online survey of 1,291 teachers by the Charles Butt Foundation shows more teacher dissatisfaction as Texas school districts scramble to attract talent.
Shein draws hundreds of shoppers to San Antonio pop-up at Rivercenter
Two days remain for the Shein pop-up in San Antonio.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in San Antonio early Friday morning. The crash happened on North Weidner Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
thefuelonline.com
Senior Fuel Editor’s star begins to rise.
On September 6, 2022, one of our own here at The Fuel got an opportunity of a lifetime. Isabella Sandoval, The Fuel Editor, received an email congratulating her on being accepted into the San Antonio Express-News teen team program for 2022-2023. This internship was offered all around San Antonio where thousands of people could have applied and Isabella was one of the selected students.
KSAT 12
Thousands crowd Alamodome ahead of Bad Bunny concert
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Bad Bunny fans are heading to the Alamodome Wednesday night for his show -- one of the largest concerts that San Antonio has seen in years. Fans were seen still lining up for merchandise ahead of the 7 p.m. show. KSAT’s Sky 12 is...
San Antonio-based Bakery Lorraine to open first Boerne store in October
The opening date will be announced later.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
2 $200,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in San Antonio & near Corpus Christi
What a Labor Day Weekend victory for two residents of the Lone Star State as some jackpot-winning money will soon be landing in their pockets.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Paranormal Fest 2022
It's a gathering of paranormal enthusiast and experts at one of the most haunted and historic spots in San Antonio. Shelly takes us out to Victoria's Black Swan Inn. The site for this year's paranormal fest. Take a look to learn more!. Tickets sold online at: bit.ly/paranormalfest2022. San Antonio Paranormal...
San Antonio Current
Photo Gallery: Pitbull came to San Antonio and blew the roof off the AT&T Center
Grammy-award winning superstar Pitbull blew into San Antonio on Friday as part of his Can't Stop Us Now summer tour. As expected, "Mr. Worldwide" put on a high-energy show that had fans at the AT&T Center jumping. Opener Iggy Azalea also proved beyond a doubt why she's still "Fancy." Here's...
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels High School no longer on lockdown
New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. From the New Braunfels ISD Facebook Page... The lockdown at NBHS has been lifted. All law enforcement agencies are now in the process of a departure plan for their personnel. Parents will be notified once students can be picked up and student drivers will be released.
KENS 5
Grupo Firme is coming to San Antonio. Here's when they're performing.
SAN ANTONIO — Fans of Grupo Firme will be pleased to hear that they are coming to the Alamo City. However, tickets aren't available yet, so fans will need to sign up to get ahead of the crowd if they want seats. The San Antonio Alamodome, who will be...
multihousingnews.com
RangeWater Breaks Ground on San Antonio Townhome Project
Caliza at the Loop marks the company’s first ground-up development in the market. RangeWater Real Estate has broken ground on a 154-unit townhome project in San Antonio. Caliza at the Loop marks the company’s first ground-up development and second single-family rental community in the San Antonio market. The...
