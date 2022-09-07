On September 6, 2022, one of our own here at The Fuel got an opportunity of a lifetime. Isabella Sandoval, The Fuel Editor, received an email congratulating her on being accepted into the San Antonio Express-News teen team program for 2022-2023. This internship was offered all around San Antonio where thousands of people could have applied and Isabella was one of the selected students.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO