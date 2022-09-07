ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

devinenews.com

Battle of Old Hwy 81

Dating back to the beginning of Devine Football (1921) and the beginning of Natalia Football (1933), these two varsity programs despite being separated by just 5 miles, have never squared up on the field. (Program dates according to the Godfather of Texas HS Football- Carl Padilla of the Padilla Poll).
DEVINE, TX
247Sports

Friday Night Follow-Up: Five eye-catchers from Week 3 TXHSFB action

247Sports provides five noteworthy performances from Texas high school football games games monitored during Friday's Week 3 action. I kicked off the season a couple of weeks ago with a great triple-header in San Antonio, but used the comforts of multi-screen streaming to watch three games in full Friday night at the home office: Longview at Tyler Legacy, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian at Carthage, and Henderson (Nev.) Liberty at Humble Atascocita. Here's the rundown in my Friday Night Follow-Up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Matadors Head to Texas/Mexico Border Friday Night

(Laredo) — The Seguin Matador football team will travel down to the Texas/Mexico border on Friday night to take on the Laredo United Longhorns. It’s the the second straight week the Mats will face a 6A opponent after taking on New Braunfels last week. Friday night’s game is...
SEGUIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

Police Now Involved In Alamo Heights Hazing

Two weeks after several Alamo Heights players were suspended for hazing, the San Antonio area police are now investigating the incident. The Alamo Heights Police Department said they were undergoing an “open investigation” in regards to the Mules’ night of nudity, lap dances, Oreos, and hot sauce.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
KSAT 12

Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thefuelonline.com

Senior Fuel Editor’s star begins to rise.

On September 6, 2022, one of our own here at The Fuel got an opportunity of a lifetime. Isabella Sandoval, The Fuel Editor, received an email congratulating her on being accepted into the San Antonio Express-News teen team program for 2022-2023. This internship was offered all around San Antonio where thousands of people could have applied and Isabella was one of the selected students.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Thousands crowd Alamodome ahead of Bad Bunny concert

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Bad Bunny fans are heading to the Alamodome Wednesday night for his show -- one of the largest concerts that San Antonio has seen in years. Fans were seen still lining up for merchandise ahead of the 7 p.m. show. KSAT’s Sky 12 is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Paranormal Fest 2022

It's a gathering of paranormal enthusiast and experts at one of the most haunted and historic spots in San Antonio. Shelly takes us out to Victoria's Black Swan Inn. The site for this year's paranormal fest. Take a look to learn more!. Tickets sold online at: bit.ly/paranormalfest2022. San Antonio Paranormal...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels High School no longer on lockdown

New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. From the New Braunfels ISD Facebook Page... The lockdown at NBHS has been lifted. All law enforcement agencies are now in the process of a departure plan for their personnel. Parents will be notified once students can be picked up and student drivers will be released.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
multihousingnews.com

RangeWater Breaks Ground on San Antonio Townhome Project

Caliza at the Loop marks the company’s first ground-up development in the market. RangeWater Real Estate has broken ground on a 154-unit townhome project in San Antonio. Caliza at the Loop marks the company’s first ground-up development and second single-family rental community in the San Antonio market. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

