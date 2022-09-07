Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
JJ Bleday sitting for Miami on Friday
Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets. Bleday will move to the bench on Friday with Bryan De La Cruz starting in center field. Cruz will bat ninth versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets. numberFire's models project...
numberfire.com
Adam Engel not in lineup for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Engel is being replaced in center field by AJ Pollock versus Athletics starter Austin Pruitt. In 233 plate appearances this season, Engel has a .228 batting average with a .594 OPS, 2 home...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Wednesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Maldonado started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-5 with an RBI, a walk, and a strikeout. Christian Vazquez will catch for Cristian Javier and hit eighth on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Jonathan Peterlin: Browns will put points on board against Panthers, but not expecting a shootout
Jonathan Peterlin of 92.3 The Fan enters The Barber Shop to preview the Cleveland Browns’ season opener against the Carolina Panthers with Garrett Bush!
numberfire.com
Detroit's Riley Greene leading off on Friday night
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is starting in Friday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Greene will patrol center field after Willi Castro was shifted to right and Victor Reyes was rested. In a matchup versus Royals' lefty Daniel Lynch, our models project Greene to score 11.4 FanDuel points at...
53-0 Miners Homecoming highlight reel
PARK CITY, Utah — The crowd that filled the stands at Dozier Field to cheer on the Park City High School Miners football team at Homecoming against the Murray Spartans […]
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics
Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
