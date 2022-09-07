ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

KHOU

Why you should make Advanced Body Scan part of your yearly check up

HOUSTON — Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, claiming 1 life every 34 seconds. Many factors play into this disease, some of these risk factors cannot be controlled, like your age or family history. Advanced Body Scan can help you detect this silent killer before you become another statistic.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU 11 Morning News

Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Advanced Nerve and Health Center can help treat neuropathy

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Phyllis Hildenbrand. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Large alligator spotted strolling through Cinco Ranch neighborhood

CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
CINCO RANCH, TX
KHOU

Get rid of erectile dysfunction and get your love life back!

HOUSTON — Imagine what your love life would look like without erectile dysfunction. Imagine how close you and your partner could be without waiting for the pill to start working. Acoustic wave therapy is a game-changer, and it's helping men everywhere get their love life back. Andrew Rineheart with Silver Leaf Medical Clinic explains how it works.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why did NASA pick Houston?

HOUSTON — Why is Houston space city? By the time President John F. Kennedy gave his historic speech at Rice University, NASA had already announced that Houston would be home to the manned spacecraft center. Originally it had been located at Langley, Virginia. However, when Kennedy committed to lunar...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston man dies in small plane crash in Waller County, DPS says

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man died Monday after a small plane crash in Waller County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. Officials identified the man as 74-year-old Harding Rome from Houston. Officials initially said he was 47 but later corrected his age. Two people, including...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Commissioners split on Harris County budget proposal

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — There’s some uncertainty around whether Harris County Commissioners will be able to pass a new budget Tuesday. Republican commissioners have hinted that they may not show up to, in effect, “veto” the budget proposal. It’s a proposed $2.2 billion budget with a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Brazosport ISD increases security at all campuses after threatening emails

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Brazosport ISD has increased security at each campus Monday morning following threats made by email over the weekend, according to the school district. District officials said in a Facebook post that students received threatening emails that originated from fake BISD student email accounts Saturday and...
CLUTE, TX
KHOU

Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
CYPRESS, TX

