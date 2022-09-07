Read full article on original website
HPD: Don't be alarmed if you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters, starting Tuesday
HOUSTON — If you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters around Houston, police say don’t be alarmed. According to Houston police, they’re working with the Department of Defense and other federal law enforcement agencies on training exercises beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday, September 23. The...
Large alligator spotted strolling through Cinco Ranch neighborhood
CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
Large alligator lunges at trapper in Cinco Ranch in Katy, Texas
This is video of an alligator lunging at a trapper in Cinco Ranch Monday, September 12. The gator, which measured 10'6", was being relocated.
Why did NASA pick Houston?
HOUSTON — Why is Houston space city? By the time President John F. Kennedy gave his historic speech at Rice University, NASA had already announced that Houston would be home to the manned spacecraft center. Originally it had been located at Langley, Virginia. However, when Kennedy committed to lunar...
'It's skyrocketing' | Young Hispanic women fuel local spike in voter registration
With 57 days to go until election day, new voter registrations continue to spike in Harris County. Who these voters are could swing outcomes in November.
Houston man dies in small plane crash in Waller County, DPS says
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man died Monday after a small plane crash in Waller County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. Officials identified the man as 74-year-old Harding Rome from Houston. Officials initially said he was 47 but later corrected his age. Two people, including...
VERIFY: Yes, gas stations can charge more for paying with a credit card
HOUSTON — The cost of gas may be falling but we’re still looking for ways to save when we fill up. A viewer in Spring reached out to our VERIFY team when he thought he caught some gas stations breaking the law and charging more for gas. Stephen...
Commissioners split on Harris County budget proposal
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — There’s some uncertainty around whether Harris County Commissioners will be able to pass a new budget Tuesday. Republican commissioners have hinted that they may not show up to, in effect, “veto” the budget proposal. It’s a proposed $2.2 billion budget with a...
Lake Jackson intermediate student sent threatening emails to Brazosport ISD students, district says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Brazosport ISD has increased security at each campus Monday morning following threats made by email over the weekend, according to the school district. District officials said in a Facebook post that students received threatening emails that originated from fake BISD student email accounts Saturday and...
Houston Forecast: Slightly lower humidity and lots of sunshine this weekend
Great news if you're tired of rainy weekends! We are going to see an abundance of sunshine over the next several days as our overall pattern is shifting drier.
Family looking for answers after Houston woman killed in Virginia crash
HOUSTON — A family is looking for answers after a Houston woman was killed when officials say the RV she was riding in crashed into a tractor-trailer in Virginia. The crash happened on Thursday, September 8. Officials say two people died in the accident and at least seven others were injured.
Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress
CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
Man with tire iron shot, killed by Liberty County officer at restaurant, HPD says
A man died after he was shot by a uniformed investigator with the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office who was working security at a restaurant Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just after the restaurant closed around 11 p.m. at 300 Gulfgate Mall near the...
Police looking for pickup in investigation of man found dead in Friendswood
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Friendswood police are investigating the death of a man found in a home there. They say when they found him, he had been dead for several days. They also released information about a vehicle they're looking for. Police found the man Monday at around 12:40 p.m....
Suspect surrenders, baby safe after holding child hostage in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff involving a baby, according to Houston Police. The incident started after police were responding to a call about a possible assault between the man and his wife at a home on J C Oaks Circle. When they arrived,...
