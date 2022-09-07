ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

abc27.com

Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Ground broken for new Lebanon Middle School in plan to reduce overcrowding

The centerpiece of the Lebanon School District’s ambitious plan to alleviate overcrowding moved from the drawing board to the construction phase Thursday when ground was broken for a new middle school adjacent to Lebanon High School. Early morning clouds gave way to sunshine and blue skies as board members,...
LEBANON, PA
Newswatch 16

9/11 Freedom Ride in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of bikers gathered in the rain at Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department near Montgomery. It was all for the 9/11 Memorial Ride. This year's ride slogan is "Let Freedom Roar." "The ride that we go out on is going to be 42 miles, and...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

PennDOT: Night work starts in Cumberland County

Night work on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) starts this weekend in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township. Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Businesses cited for violating liquor laws

Williamsport, Pa. — Numerous businesses were cited for liquor law violations, including selling alcohol during prohibited hours or selling alcohol to a minor, according to police. The state's Liquor Control Enforcement office received 70 complaints in August for District 6, which covers 11 counties, including Lycoming, Union, Columbia, and Northumberland. There were 10 violation letters, 27 warnings, four citations and four criminal arrests, according to Sgt. Reeve Mott of the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission

Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1

Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
Lancaster Farming

Areli Equine Entertainment Horseback Performers Have Tricks Up Their Sleeves

LEBANON, Pa. — It takes hours of preparation to put together a 20-minute show. Each stunt, each bit requires meticulous planning. The stakes are high because the consequences can be painful. “You know which way you’re going if you make a mistake,” Rusty McCray said. “Everything we do, there’s...
LEBANON, PA
News Break
Politics
NorthcentralPA.com

Group turns up heat on PA lawmakers to pass gift ban

Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift - including cash - as long as it's disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group 'MarchOnHarrisburg' is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a gift ban that would make it harder to bribe public officials. The group is raising awareness with a three-day, 35-mile march, starting September...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Two injured in local crash, Harrisburg fatality

A three-vehicle local crash last night on Wayne Road injured two and brought first responders to the intersection with Fetterhoff Chapel Road, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated an early morning fatal crash today. New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Engine 17-2 answered a call at 7:58 p.m. Friday, finding three vehicles...
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

PSP: High speed crash takes two lives

A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Driver with suspended license leads PSP on chase

PENN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Muncy woman after she was unresponsive, woke up, and took off in her car, leading PSP on a chase to stop her. According to PSP, on Sunday, September 4, around 9:00 p.m., PSP Montoursville responded to the area of Cemetery Road and Dr. Poust […]
MUNCY, PA

