TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) today announced that 27 school districts will receive Preschool Expansion Aid (PEA) to establish or expand access to high-quality preschool programs in the 2022-2023 school year. The over $26 million, which was allocated in the FY2023 Budget, ensures that nearly 2,150 additional three- and four-year-old children will have access to a preschool classroom by increasing New Jersey’s preschool seats to nearly 70,000. Today’s announcement builds on Governor Murphy’s long-term commitment to early education and the eventual goal of providing universal preschool to every three- and four-year-old in New Jersey.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO