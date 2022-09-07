Read full article on original website
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Combat Food Insecurity Among New Jersey Students
SOUTH AMBOY – Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills todaythat will help combat food insecurity among students across the state. The first bill, A2368/S1677, which was sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working-class and middle-income families. The second bill, A2365/S1928, requires school food authorities to engage in public education campaigns and develop promotional materials to educate parents about existing and expanding school meals program options. Together, the laws will help ensure equitable access to resources that simultaneously benefit children’s nutrition and support work families’ financial stability.
Governor Murphy and DOE Announce Over $26 Million to Expand High-Quality Preschool in 27 School Districts
TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) today announced that 27 school districts will receive Preschool Expansion Aid (PEA) to establish or expand access to high-quality preschool programs in the 2022-2023 school year. The over $26 million, which was allocated in the FY2023 Budget, ensures that nearly 2,150 additional three- and four-year-old children will have access to a preschool classroom by increasing New Jersey’s preschool seats to nearly 70,000. Today’s announcement builds on Governor Murphy’s long-term commitment to early education and the eventual goal of providing universal preschool to every three- and four-year-old in New Jersey.
First Lady Tammy Murphy Highlights Significant Investments in Maternal and Infant Health Initiatives
NEWARK - First Lady Tammy Murphy today hosted a roundtable discussion to highlight the investments made inmaternal and infant health initiatives in the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) budget.The First Lady’s initiative, Nurture NJ, aims to reduce New Jersey’s maternal mortality by fifty percent over five years and eliminate racial disparities in birth outcomes. Since its inception in 2019, Nurture NJ has made significant strides in addressing maternal and infant health care in the state of New Jersey. The FY2023 budget includes over $58 million to support Nurture NJ programs and policies.
