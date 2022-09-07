Two were killed in a head-on collision Thursday morning in Iron County. The State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on MO-49, 1 mile south of Annapolis, at around 8:30. The collision happened when 34-year-old Scott Schlosser from Centerville crossed the centerline in his 2001 Honda Accord and struck 34-year-old Fredericktown native Carrie Greer’s 2020 Chevy Malibu head-on. Greer’s vehicle ran off the road and overturned. Both Schlosser and Greer were pronounced dead at the scene at 9:18 Thursday. Schlosser’s passenger, 33-year-old Ashley Schlosser, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy South in St. Louis. Neither driver wore a seatbelt.

IRON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO