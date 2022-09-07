Read full article on original website
Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
