Lansing, MI

95.3 WBCKFM

Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium

Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Have You Seen The Nightmare Before Christmas Jeep in Battle Creek?

A Battle Creek woman's obsession with Jeeps and Nightmare Before Christmas is pulling in tons of views on TikTok. Knottyjeepchick has found a place where her love of crochet, Jeeps, and Nightmare Before Christmas can seamlessly come together...TikTok. KnottyJeepChick currently has 15 thousand followers and 260.7 thousand total video likes. But, let's start out by talking about this jeep.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan Is In the Top Five For Wolfing Down Burgers

We love our hamburgers here in the Mitten State, almost to a fault. So what's your go-to West Michigan burger spot?. Michigan Is Tied For Fourth In Overall Hamburger Consumption. It’s not a surprise that burgers are incredibly popular with Michiganders, after all – over 20-billion are consumed every year...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Kane Brown Kicks Off 2023 Tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Country pop crossover artist Kane Brown will kick off the 2023 leg of his 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour in Grand Rapids in March of 2023. Kane Brown has grown to massive popularity with crossover hits like "Be Like That," "One Thing Right," and "Grand," along with huge country hits like "What Ifs," "Lose It," and "Heaven." Brown has been traveling the world for the 2022 leg of the 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour. One of the hardest working artists in the business has just announced the dates of his 2023 tour, and it starts right here in West Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo

Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Seniors At Kalamazoo High School Purchase And Paint Parking Spots For The School Year

With the month of September merely days away, the school year has already started in Michigan and the one group we can count on being ready to go to school besides the kindergartners, are the seniors. Senior year is the most exciting year of school as you know everything is almost done and it's your decision to continue your education. They may be excited to be done but at the same time, they want to enjoy the year for what it is.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze

Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Jackson Michigan Is The Original Home To Ritz Crackers

Snacks are something that many people will call essential to life and I think I agree with them. I mean snacks are at home whenever you want them, but you also pack them to satisfy your hunger while at work, school, on a road trip, catching a flight, at a party, and so many other things. Snacks are something everyone has, but the types of snacks are what set people apart.
JACKSON, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

ABOUT

95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

