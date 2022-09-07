Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Border Classic on Friday: Bolles faces Brunswick in primetime showdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.
News4Jax.com
Border Classic: Brunswick hands Bolles first loss of season, 20-3
In a matchup of undefeated teams, Brunswick stayed unbeaten with a 20-3 win over Bolles, the No. 2 team in the News4Jax Super 10 poll. The Bulldogs scored first thanks to the defense. Kavon Miller wrapped up Brunswick’s TJ Mitchell after a reception while Trent Carter stripped the ball and took it to the Pirates 22-yard line. That set up the first points of the game, a field goal by Matthew Berry. Bolles would not score again.
News4Jax.com
Border Classic: Nicky Williams’ big game delivers Creekside a win over Glynn Academy
In the driving rain on Thursday night, the Creekside football team muscled up and won its biggest game of the season. The Knights erased a two-touchdown deficit in the blink of an eye and outlasted host Glynn Academy on a nasty night of football in a 21-20 win in the Border Classic. Nicky Williams continued his blistering start, rushing for all three touchdowns and preserving the game with a 67-yard run with less than two minutes to go to ice it.
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Week 3 scoreboard, notables and looking ahead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season is mostly in the books, with just four Saturday games remaining. Three of those come in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic in Brunswick, including St. Augustine and Coffee, and Baker County against Richmond Hill. There’s also a champ against champ showdown between Madison County and Fitzgerald. All three of those games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4, and streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
First Coast News
Nonstop flights to Las Vegas now offered from Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking to splurge a little in Sin City? Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights from Jacksonville into Las Vegas. You can catch a flight from Jacksonville on Thursdays and Sundays. The route starts Sept. 8 and tickets are on sale from $122 for a one...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Breeze Airways beginning nonstop service to Las Vegas
The inaugural nonstop flight on Breeze Airways from Jacksonville International Airport to Las Vegas is Sept. 8. The service from Jacksonville will be offered on Thursday and Sunday. The Las Vegas flight leaves at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m. Flights from Las Vegas leave at 12:30 p.m. and...
Georgia shrimpers sue Golden Ray owners, salvagers over shipwreck’s pollution off St. Simons
In response to the havoc caused by the massive Golden Ray carrier that sank off the Georgia coast three years ago, commercial fishermen are suing the cargo ship owner and manager and the company responsible for the lengthy salvage operation. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in...
saportareport.com
Gullah Geechee community gets $2M, upgraded services in discrimination case settlement
A Gullah Geechee community on Georgia’s Sapelo Island has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging the county government provided unequal services and attempted to displace it with property tax increases. McIntosh County last month agreed to pay $2 million in damages to the dozens of residents who were...
WJCL
Dangerously high rain totals and record tides: here's what we've seen
The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip — but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. You may want to have a backup plan for your outdoor activities, and you'll definitely want to keep an umbrella handy.
elegantislandliving.net
SSI Archives - A Legendary Storm in the Golden Isles: The Hurricane of 1898
We are halfway through hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are hoping that the Golden Isles will be spared a major storm in 2022. Fortunately, sophisticated forecasting models and warning systems provide advanced notice as a storm approaches. In 1898, the Federal government established the first hurricane warning network, but it could not prepare Coastal Georgia residents for one of the most destructive storms of the 19th century.
News4Jax.com
‘It has been a nightmare’: Days after moving in, Georgia homeowner discovers her property floods
FOLKSTON, Ga. – A Georgia family reached out to News4JAX, asking for help with horrible flooding. Neighbors say that this has been going on for years and that they want the county to take responsibility. The homeowner who News4JAX spoke with just recently moved in and says she did...
Fishermen, businesses file lawsuit against Golden Ray owner, salvage company almost 3 years after ship overturns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday by a group of commercial fishermen in Brunswick against the owner of the car carrier 'Golden Ray' and the company that salvaged the shipwreck. The lawsuit names T&T Salvage, Hyundai Glovis (the owners of Golden Ray), GL NV24...
Only way out of Pierce County, Georgia will be blocked by CSX Transportation for over five hours
BLACKSHEAR, Ga. — It is no secret in Pierce County, train stops are inconvenient and exasperating for residents. Everyday is a gamble because there is no telling how long each train stop will last. Come September 19th and 20th, the cross to the Oak Ridge Trail will be blocked...
CBS 46
New mug shots of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New mug shots of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers have been released. Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Roddie Bryan look a lot different than they did on trial in 2021. On Feb. 23, 2020, the three men shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery while he was running...
WJCL
1 dead, another hurt following multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another is injured following a crash on I-95 in Glynn County on Friday night. It happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 39 at approximately 9:46 p.m. According to Georgia State Patrol, three separate crashes occurred. GSP said in...
City of Brunswick could limit public property access for people struggling with homelessness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The homeless population in the City of Brunswick, Georgia could have fewer places to sleep as commissioners may vote to keep them off public property, and it's leaving some people asking, 'Where will they go?'. "I have never known homelessness in my life. I've never even...
CBS 46
Suspects arrested in connection with Waycross bank robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Waycross. Officers responded to reports of a masked subject demanding money at a bank on the 2100 block of Memorial Drive. Waycross man Steven Hamm then fled the scene in a nearby vehicle. He drove north on Memorial Drive and was arrested a short time later.
WJCL
Despite several write-ups, Reidsville mayor overrides police chief's recommendation to fire officer
REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A suspended police officer in Tattnall County, with a history of violations, is back on the job after a brief suspension. A WJCL 22 News investigation uncovered documents that revealed the mayor of Reidsville, Curtis Colwell, required the city's police department to keep the officer and pay the officer for the days he missed due to his disciplinary suspension.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Police searching for clues in bank robbery
The Waycross Police Department is investigating a bank robbery this morning at Ameris Bank located on Memorial Drive. WPD Police Chief Tommy Cox said there were no injuries during the heist attempt. Investigators are checking for video with neighboring businesses. No other details have been released at this time.
