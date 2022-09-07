ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Simons Island, GA

News4Jax.com

Border Classic: Brunswick hands Bolles first loss of season, 20-3

In a matchup of undefeated teams, Brunswick stayed unbeaten with a 20-3 win over Bolles, the No. 2 team in the News4Jax Super 10 poll. The Bulldogs scored first thanks to the defense. Kavon Miller wrapped up Brunswick’s TJ Mitchell after a reception while Trent Carter stripped the ball and took it to the Pirates 22-yard line. That set up the first points of the game, a field goal by Matthew Berry. Bolles would not score again.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Border Classic: Nicky Williams’ big game delivers Creekside a win over Glynn Academy

In the driving rain on Thursday night, the Creekside football team muscled up and won its biggest game of the season. The Knights erased a two-touchdown deficit in the blink of an eye and outlasted host Glynn Academy on a nasty night of football in a 21-20 win in the Border Classic. Nicky Williams continued his blistering start, rushing for all three touchdowns and preserving the game with a 67-yard run with less than two minutes to go to ice it.
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Week 3 scoreboard, notables and looking ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season is mostly in the books, with just four Saturday games remaining. Three of those come in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic in Brunswick, including St. Augustine and Coffee, and Baker County against Richmond Hill. There’s also a champ against champ showdown between Madison County and Fitzgerald. All three of those games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4, and streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Nonstop flights to Las Vegas now offered from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking to splurge a little in Sin City? Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights from Jacksonville into Las Vegas. You can catch a flight from Jacksonville on Thursdays and Sundays. The route starts Sept. 8 and tickets are on sale from $122 for a one...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Breeze Airways beginning nonstop service to Las Vegas

The inaugural nonstop flight on Breeze Airways from Jacksonville International Airport to Las Vegas is Sept. 8. The service from Jacksonville will be offered on Thursday and Sunday. The Las Vegas flight leaves at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m. Flights from Las Vegas leave at 12:30 p.m. and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
elegantislandliving.net

SSI Archives - A Legendary Storm in the Golden Isles: The Hurricane of 1898

We are halfway through hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are hoping that the Golden Isles will be spared a major storm in 2022. Fortunately, sophisticated forecasting models and warning systems provide advanced notice as a storm approaches. In 1898, the Federal government established the first hurricane warning network, but it could not prepare Coastal Georgia residents for one of the most destructive storms of the 19th century.
BRUNSWICK, GA
CBS 46

New mug shots of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New mug shots of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers have been released. Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Roddie Bryan look a lot different than they did on trial in 2021. On Feb. 23, 2020, the three men shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery while he was running...
BRUNSWICK, GA
CBS 46

Suspects arrested in connection with Waycross bank robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Waycross. Officers responded to reports of a masked subject demanding money at a bank on the 2100 block of Memorial Drive. Waycross man Steven Hamm then fled the scene in a nearby vehicle. He drove north on Memorial Drive and was arrested a short time later.
WAYCROSS, GA
WJCL

Despite several write-ups, Reidsville mayor overrides police chief's recommendation to fire officer

REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A suspended police officer in Tattnall County, with a history of violations, is back on the job after a brief suspension. A WJCL 22 News investigation uncovered documents that revealed the mayor of Reidsville, Curtis Colwell, required the city's police department to keep the officer and pay the officer for the days he missed due to his disciplinary suspension.
REIDSVILLE, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Police searching for clues in bank robbery

The Waycross Police Department is investigating a bank robbery this morning at Ameris Bank located on Memorial Drive. WPD Police Chief Tommy Cox said there were no injuries during the heist attempt. Investigators are checking for video with neighboring businesses. No other details have been released at this time.
WAYCROSS, GA

