In the driving rain on Thursday night, the Creekside football team muscled up and won its biggest game of the season. The Knights erased a two-touchdown deficit in the blink of an eye and outlasted host Glynn Academy on a nasty night of football in a 21-20 win in the Border Classic. Nicky Williams continued his blistering start, rushing for all three touchdowns and preserving the game with a 67-yard run with less than two minutes to go to ice it.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO