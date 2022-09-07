A.I.-Powered Video Conferencing Platform Headroom Raises $9 Million
A.I.-powered video conferencing platform, Headroom, raising $9 million in a new funding round led by Equal Opportunity Ventures. Headroom's platform doesn't just host video calls -- when the meetings are over, transcripts, summaries, and highlights are also provided to attendees. Headroom's A.I. technology also measures what the company calls 'real-time meeting energy' by analyzing video, audio, and text from various attendees, as well as tracking eye movements and hand and head poses. Julian Green, co-founder and CEO of Headroom, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell via the company's video conferencing technology, to discuss.
