A.I.-Powered Video Conferencing Platform Headroom Raises $9 Million

What is the "social cost of carbon"? It depends on who you ask. The Biden Administration's current tally is $51 per metric ton, but according to a new study, it's more than three times as much — or about $185 per metric ton. That disparity could have serious consequences for climate change mitigation efforts in the future."Many times it's clear what the value of something is, and it's clear how much it might cost you. You go into a store, you see the price of bread," said Richard G. Newell, Ph.D., co-author of the study and president and CEO of...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO