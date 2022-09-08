Dinosaur fossil discovered in Colo. could sell for $500,000

A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
Get ready for a hot week in Colorado with the potential to see several record highs fall from the western slope to the eastern plains. An unusual September heat wave is underway thanks to a massive ridge of high pressure anchored across the western United States.Highs will climb well into the 80s in the mountains with 60s and 70s above 10,000 feet. The lower elevations, including metro Denver, will climb well into the 90s. A few places could even hit the low 100s. Denver's daily record high for September 5 is 101 degrees set in 2020.The hot weather will stick...
Dinosaur tracks (generic image)Credit: edmondo gnerre; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Paluxy River in Texas is most famous for the presence of dinosaur footprints on its riverbed. The river flows through the Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas.
The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]
A newly discovered crater off the coast of West Africa was likely caused by an asteroid more than 400 meters wide that hit the Earth around the same time as the space rock that doomed the dinosaurs to extinction.
Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.
Nearly three quarters of US farmers say this year's drought is hurting their harvest -- with significant crop and income loss, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a lobbying group that represents agricultural interests.
They are massive, growing antlers that can be 40-pounds sitting on their head with up to a 6-foot spread between the furthest points. All while being able to somehow travel through the woods with these massive pieces of bone attached to their heads. On top of this, they are huge,...
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
The woman who went viral on TikTok for her witty observations about how different her life is after moving from California to Texas is now sharing the interesting ways living in the southern state has changed her. Sam Speiller, or unmitigated.gall, moved to Round Rock, Texas, last year. The comedian...
At Yellowstone National Park, bison and other big game like elk are known for interactions with tourists who get too close. In this viral clip, a huge bison rams into a car and sends the passengers in another car freaking out. A tourist and family were traveling through Yellowstone National...
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
A volcano explodes in Alaska, which prompted experts at USGS to raise the color code in the area from yellow to ORANGE while raising the alert level from advisory to WATCH. A brief explosion at Alaska's Semiscopchnoi Volcano at 1:47 pm local time resulted in ash emissions that could be seen in nearby camcorders. Ash emissions stopped at 2:16 p.m. in the same time zone, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) of the USGS.
A steamboat wreck that dates to 1870 was uncovered in the Missouri River after drought in Nebraska and South Dakota caused the waterway's levels to drop off dramatically. Known as the North Alabama, the steamboat sank near Goat Island, which is on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota. The...
To find the oldest known human-made structures in the Americas, you don't need to hike into the wilderness or paddle down a raging river — all you need to do is visit Baton Rouge, Louisiana. At the north end of Louisiana State University's (LSU) campus sit two grassy mounds,...
A team of paleontologists has discovered the remains of a previously unknown dinosaur species in Argentina, as reported Sunday by Science Alert. The researchers predict this dinosaur came from the Cretaceous period, the last era of dinosaurs, and it roamed the Earth between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
Comments / 0