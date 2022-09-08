ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinosaur fossil discovered in Colo. could sell for $500,000

Dinosaur skeleton found in Colorado is for sale 00:33

A dinosaur fossil discovered in Colorado is going on sale next month in Paris. The dinosaur was discovered in 2019 during roadwork on private land.

The fossil could sell for close to $500,000.

Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at previous auctions, the iguanodon stands just 4 feet and measures nearly 10 feet long.

Experts believe the creature roamed the Earth more than 150 million years ago.

AOL Corp

Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing

A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?

Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of  Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
CBS Denver

Colorado will remain on edge of historic September heat wave this week

Get ready for a hot week in Colorado with the potential to see several record highs fall from the western slope to the eastern plains. An unusual September heat wave is underway thanks to a massive ridge of high pressure anchored across the western United States.Highs will climb well into the 80s in the mountains with 60s and 70s above 10,000 feet. The lower elevations, including metro Denver, will climb well into the 90s. A few places could even hit the low 100s. Denver's daily record high for September 5 is 101 degrees set in 2020.The hot weather will stick...
Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter

The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
Herbie J Pilato

The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]
natureworldnews.com

USGS Raises Alert Level ORANGE / Watch Due to Volcanic Explosion in Alaska

A volcano explodes in Alaska, which prompted experts at USGS to raise the color code in the area from yellow to ORANGE while raising the alert level from advisory to WATCH. A brief explosion at Alaska's Semiscopchnoi Volcano at 1:47 pm local time resulted in ash emissions that could be seen in nearby camcorders. Ash emissions stopped at 2:16 p.m. in the same time zone, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) of the USGS.
CNET

Newly Discovered Armored Dinosaur Species Found in Argentina

A team of paleontologists has discovered the remains of a previously unknown dinosaur species in Argentina, as reported Sunday by Science Alert. The researchers predict this dinosaur came from the Cretaceous period, the last era of dinosaurs, and it roamed the Earth between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
