Creve Coeur, MO

sharkscene.com

St. Louis High School welcomes many new staff members

St. Louis high school greeted new educational staff members Aug. 29, due to staff shortages. In the midst of all the chaos of confused freshmen and groaning seniors roaming the halls, new faces have been noticed throughout the school. As for the 2022-2023 school year, five new staff members have joined the Shark family. The teachers the school was in need of consisted of two science teachers, a physical education teacher, and a economics/civics teacher, and a resource teacher.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list

Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
City
Creve Coeur, MO
Local
Missouri Education
retrofitmagazine.com

School’s Out Forever

In the first decades of the 20th century, St. Louis embarked on an extensive public-school building campaign. Two architects served as commissioner of buildings for the Board of Education during this period: William B. Ittner from 1897 to 1915 and Rockwell M. Milligan from 1917 until his death in 1929. The buildings that Ittner and Milligan designed are among St. Louis’ greatest physical assets, bringing a unified style of school design to neighborhoods across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Marquette cancels Friday football game against Columbia

Citing low numbers on the team’s roster, Alton Marquette Catholic High School has canceled Friday night’s football game against Columbia. The team was down to 17 players from the original 25 due to injuries following last week’s game against Salem, so the decision to pull the plug on this week’s game was made today.
COLUMBIA, IL
Illinois Business Journal

SIUE revitalizes former Lindenwood Belleville campus into new Justice, Workforce Development Hub

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is addressing a critical shortage of forensic scientists, advancing criminal justice research, and supporting reform through the launch of the new Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus at the vacated Lindenwood-Belleville campus, in partnership with the City of Belleville, Illinois State Police, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), and other collaborators.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

St. Louis Area Foodbank looking for volunteers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Volunteers play a large role in the St. Louis Area foodbank. The majority of the volunteering happens in the repacking and sorting center, where food donations are sorted. The food will be packaged in perfect portions for local families. Tim Morrison is a lead volunteer...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boone Country Connection

Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area

September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
WENTZVILLE, MO
High School
Girl Scout
Gold
Education
krcu.org

“Dependin' on Somebody Else is Poor Business” - Robert Bryant’s Life in Freedom

One of the initiatives of the Federal Writers’ Project portion of the Works Progress Administration in 1936 to 1939 was the Slave Narrative Project. This effort sent mostly white writers to interview over 2300 surviving African Americans formerly enslaved. Despite potential issues with the information, the narratives provide a glimpse into the experiences of formerly enslaved people during and after emancipation. One example is Robert Bryant of Herculaneum, Missouri.
HERCULANEUM, MO
mymoinfo.com

That 80’s Band will close Twin City Days

(Festus, Crystal City) If you don’t get enough enjoyable live music at the Cobblestone Celebration Friday night, there’s the Concert in the Park Saturday night to conclude Twin City Days. It will take place on the stage at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Twin City Days Co-Chair Kirk Mooney says That 80s Band will be a great way to finish the 2022 festival.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
5 On Your Side

Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events

ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus R-6 student taken into custody over alleged shooting threat

A Festus R-6 student was taken into custody today, Sept. 9, for allegedly making a threat against one of the schools in the district, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. “We received a call from a parent this morning saying his child was told (by the suspect) they were going to shoot the school up sometime next week,” Lewis said. “The SROs (school resource officers) got involved. The child alleged to have made the threat was turned over to juvenile services.”
FESTUS, MO

