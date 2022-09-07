Read full article on original website
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Operations resume at Townsend Elementary School after lockdown
ST. LOUIS — A lockdown was lifted at a St. Louis-area elementary school Thursday afternoon. Townsend Elementary School was locked down because of an incident unconnected to the school. The lockdown was lifted at 2:41 p.m. St. Louis County Police said a person with a weapon was suspected of...
sharkscene.com
St. Louis High School welcomes many new staff members
St. Louis high school greeted new educational staff members Aug. 29, due to staff shortages. In the midst of all the chaos of confused freshmen and groaning seniors roaming the halls, new faces have been noticed throughout the school. As for the 2022-2023 school year, five new staff members have joined the Shark family. The teachers the school was in need of consisted of two science teachers, a physical education teacher, and a economics/civics teacher, and a resource teacher.
KSDK
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
spotonillinois.com
Southwest IL school was condemned. $26M grant means students will get a new building
Editor's note: This story has been updated at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, to include the correct grant total in the headline. Children in Venice are getting a new elementary ...
retrofitmagazine.com
School’s Out Forever
In the first decades of the 20th century, St. Louis embarked on an extensive public-school building campaign. Two architects served as commissioner of buildings for the Board of Education during this period: William B. Ittner from 1897 to 1915 and Rockwell M. Milligan from 1917 until his death in 1929. The buildings that Ittner and Milligan designed are among St. Louis’ greatest physical assets, bringing a unified style of school design to neighborhoods across the city.
advantagenews.com
Marquette cancels Friday football game against Columbia
Citing low numbers on the team’s roster, Alton Marquette Catholic High School has canceled Friday night’s football game against Columbia. The team was down to 17 players from the original 25 due to injuries following last week’s game against Salem, so the decision to pull the plug on this week’s game was made today.
Illinois Business Journal
SIUE revitalizes former Lindenwood Belleville campus into new Justice, Workforce Development Hub
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is addressing a critical shortage of forensic scientists, advancing criminal justice research, and supporting reform through the launch of the new Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus at the vacated Lindenwood-Belleville campus, in partnership with the City of Belleville, Illinois State Police, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), and other collaborators.
Taste in Ferguson, featuring 20 restaurants, to be held this weekend
FERGUSON, Mo. — The 10th annual Taste in Ferguson event is returning as an in-person event this year. Over the last decade it has grown from 300 people to close to 2,000 last year. The event has raised $350,000 to help area youth. 5 On Your Side visited with...
KMOV
St. Louis Area Foodbank looking for volunteers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Volunteers play a large role in the St. Louis Area foodbank. The majority of the volunteering happens in the repacking and sorting center, where food donations are sorted. The food will be packaged in perfect portions for local families. Tim Morrison is a lead volunteer...
$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
Landlords pursue restaurant Layla at Grove, Webster Groves locations
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Layla, located at 4317 Manchester Ave. in The Grove neighborhood, has been ordered to vacate the property after failing to pay rent, according to a notice posted on the restaurant's door. Meanwhile, the restaurant's landlord in Webster Groves is suing for back rent. The...
Boone Country Connection
Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area
September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
krcu.org
“Dependin' on Somebody Else is Poor Business” - Robert Bryant’s Life in Freedom
One of the initiatives of the Federal Writers’ Project portion of the Works Progress Administration in 1936 to 1939 was the Slave Narrative Project. This effort sent mostly white writers to interview over 2300 surviving African Americans formerly enslaved. Despite potential issues with the information, the narratives provide a glimpse into the experiences of formerly enslaved people during and after emancipation. One example is Robert Bryant of Herculaneum, Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
That 80’s Band will close Twin City Days
(Festus, Crystal City) If you don’t get enough enjoyable live music at the Cobblestone Celebration Friday night, there’s the Concert in the Park Saturday night to conclude Twin City Days. It will take place on the stage at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Twin City Days Co-Chair Kirk Mooney says That 80s Band will be a great way to finish the 2022 festival.
Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events
ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus R-6 student taken into custody over alleged shooting threat
A Festus R-6 student was taken into custody today, Sept. 9, for allegedly making a threat against one of the schools in the district, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. “We received a call from a parent this morning saying his child was told (by the suspect) they were going to shoot the school up sometime next week,” Lewis said. “The SROs (school resource officers) got involved. The child alleged to have made the threat was turned over to juvenile services.”
Tim’s Travels: Celtic Festival in Washington, Mo.
WASHINGTON, Mo. – It’s Friday! Who’s up for a festival? Tim Ezell has found one for ya. He was in Washington, Missouri where the Celtic Festival has kicked into high gear. Click here for more information.
KMOV
Porch pirate caught on video stealing 3-year-old’s soccer cleats
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A thief was caught on video stealing a package from the front porch of a home on Seibert Avenue in south St. Louis on Tuesday. The theft of packages from front porches is a crime that hasn’t gone away. Chaz Crabtree is a relative of...
kbia.org
‘Dad's dying. You have stage one colon cancer. Also, you may have given it to your child not knowing.’
Angie Rundle lives in St. Louis, Missouri, and her son, Chris, is a student at the University of Missouri. Their family shares a rare inherited genetic condition, called familial adenomatous polyposis, which causes cancer. They spoke about Angie’s own experiences with colorectal cancer and about how this condition impacted them...
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Father-son duo among first suspects in marijuana smash-and-grabs
ST. LOUIS — Byers' Beat is a weekly column written by the I-Team's Christine Byers, who has covered public safety in St. Louis for 15 years. It is intended to offer context and analysis to the week's biggest crime stories and public safety issues. Police and federal authorities are...
