ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Autumn Outlook for Missouri

(Farmington) Missouri’s weather outlook for autumn is expected to be drier-than-normal. In an update from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, meteorologists say they predict the La Nina conditions we have had this year will continue at least a few more months. Missouri also has about a...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
Saint Charles, MO
Sports
City
Success, MO
Saint Charles, MO
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
stlmag.com

Missouri Beer Company closes in O’Fallon, Missouri

Missouri Beer Company, which opened in O’Fallon, Missouri, in the summer of 2017, closed over the weekend, according to a Facebook announcement early last week. The post read, in part:. “We are sorry to announce that we are shutting down the brewery after this weekend. We had a blast...
O'FALLON, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar

A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
104.1 WIKY

Missing Helicopter And Pilot Found

The search is over for a missing helicopter and it’s pilot after both were found around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Mammoth Cave National Park. David Stone left around noon on Saturday from St. Louis and stopped in Sparta, Illinois to call his wife and reported no issues at that time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
opb.org

Oregon’s largest wildfire tops 100,000 acres, still 0% contained

The Double Creek Fire, burning in Eastern Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, nearly doubled again in size Wednesday, due to hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Fire officials reported Thursday morning that the fire has now grown to 100,977 acres. And it’s still 0% contained. The town of Imnaha and areas just north and south are under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Played Football#Coaching#American Football#Orchard Farm High#The St Charles Pirates
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTAR.com

Arizona’s latest storm hits parts of the Valley as monsoon season continues

PHOENIX — Rainfall reached parts of the Valley Friday afternoon, with chances for more storms increasing throughout the evening. The storm, originating from Hurricane Kay off of Mexico’s coast, was moving from west to east, making landfall in Goodyear with over half an inch of rain recorded by 5:50 p.m., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
PHOENIX, AZ
Western Iowa Today

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on its first voyage down the Mississippi, leaving St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday with a scheduled arrival Sept. 10 in St. Louis. The ship is 450 feet long with five decks and can host 386 guests in 193 rooms. It has a crew of 148 people.
DUBUQUE, IA
Awesome 92.3

Motorcycle Deaths Are Increasing In Missouri. I Bet You Can Guess Why

Before I was born, my father used to ride motorcycles and race motor cross. From what I was told, he was pretty good. I have a member of my family who at one time owned the largest Harley Davidson dealership in Illinois. A few of my cousins also like riding motorcycles, and perhaps many of you do to. The advice that all of them have always given me, if I ever wanted to learn to ride?
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy