moraviansports.com
Moravian Plays to Scoreless Draw in Non-Conference Action versus Widener
BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University women's soccer squad and Widener University played to a scoreless draw in non-conference action on John Makuvek Field as the University hosted Family Day Saturday afternoon. How It Happened. The Greyhounds and Pride played a scoreless first half with Widener taking two shots on...
moraviansports.com
Moravian Falls to No. 5 Messiah in Non-Conference Action
GRANTHAM, Pa. --- The Moravian University men's soccer squad fell to No. 5 Messiah University, 6-0, in non-conference action Saturday evening as the Greyhounds played the second of three nationally ranked opponents to open the 2022 season. How It Happened. The Falcons took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute,...
moraviansports.com
Hounds Race Past Gettysburg to Begin Final Centennial Conference Season with a Victory
BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University football squad opened its 2022 and final Centennial Conference season with a quick start on the way to a 43-28 victory over visiting Gettysburg College at Rocco Calvo Field as the Greyhounds celebrated Family Day and the 1970 Middle Atlantic Conference Championship Team with their original 50th anniversary postponed by the pandemic.
moraviansports.com
Hounds’ Second Half Rally Falls Short at Dickinson
CARLISLE, Pa. --- The Moravian University men's soccer squad fell behind in the first five minutes and trailed 3-0 before a second half rally saw the Greyhounds closed within a goal, falling to host Dickinson College, 3-2, in non-conference action Friday evening. How It Happened. The Red Devils netted two...
