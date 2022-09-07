Read full article on original website
Weld County recognizes workforce efforts during month of September
Honoring those who help residents find and retain jobs in Weld County. That was the sentiment behind the proclamation of Workforce Development Month made by the Board of Weld County Commissioners this week. The proclamation reaffirmed the board’s support of Employment Services of Weld County (ESWC), the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the Colorado Workforce Development Council, educators, businesses and economic developers in workforce development efforts.
