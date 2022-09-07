ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
civiccentertv.com

Oakland Schools Administrator Discusses New School Year! | Megacast Interview, September 8, 2022

Oakland Schools Deputy Superintendent, Ken Gutman joins the program to talk about the new school year, how COVID-19 has changed the norms in Oakland County’s schools and much more!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy