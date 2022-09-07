On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to therapist Carrie Krawiec from the Birmingham Maple Clinic about strategies to address concerns with loved ones that you believe may have suicidal ideations, as well as how to care for yourself and other affected by a successful suicide. Additionally, Nick Dodge from the Michigan League of Conservation Voters discusses how the non-partisan organization addresses the issues of environmental protection, energy efficiency and resource equity in communities across Michigan. Plus, Oakland Schools Deputy Superintendent, Ken Gutman joins the program to talk about the new school year, how COVID-19 has changed the norms in Oakland County’s schools and much more!

