Michigan Conservation Advocate Discusses Energy Issues | Megacast Interview, September 8, 2022
Nick Dodge from the Michigan League of Conservation Voters discusses how the non-partisan organization addresses the issues of environmental protection, energy efficiency and resource equity in communities across Michigan. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the...
Suicide Prevention, Protecting Michigan’s Environment and More! |Full Megacast, September 8, 2022
On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to therapist Carrie Krawiec from the Birmingham Maple Clinic about strategies to address concerns with loved ones that you believe may have suicidal ideations, as well as how to care for yourself and other affected by a successful suicide. Additionally, Nick Dodge from the Michigan League of Conservation Voters discusses how the non-partisan organization addresses the issues of environmental protection, energy efficiency and resource equity in communities across Michigan. Plus, Oakland Schools Deputy Superintendent, Ken Gutman joins the program to talk about the new school year, how COVID-19 has changed the norms in Oakland County’s schools and much more!
The Splash Live – September 7, 2022
Words of Hope 4 Life Executive Board Member Glen Schwartz & Executive Director Nikki O’Donnell stop by to talk about the upcoming Viewfest 2022! After last years success, innovating on techniques for handling mental illness at Viewfest is proven to be a blast, and you can join in too!
SPL Suzanne Levine 9 7
Executive Director of the Greater West Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce Suzanne Levine is ready for Leadership Breakfast, but something is plaguing local businesses that needs to be addressed first: Quiet Quitting. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information...
West Bloomfield Lakers Football: 2022 Season, Week 3 @ Rochester Hills Stoney Creek Cougars
The L-BOYZ follow-up their home-opening 33-14 victory against the Harper Woods Pioneers on the road at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, where its a battle of two high-scoring 2-0 teams!. HOW TO WATCH. Cable TV: This game will be broadcast on Civic Center TV (Comcast 15/AT&T 99) and WBTV (Comcast 19/AT&T...
