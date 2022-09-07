ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit News high school football picks: Week 3

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goodwill: Belleville (best bet) Yuhas: Belleville (best bet) Walled Lake Western at White Lake Lakeland. Goricki: Western. Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Lakeland.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: The Detroit Lions Podcast wraps up Hard Knocks, previews Week 1

The final preseason episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon is now available for your watching and listening pleasure. Back in the normal Wednesday night time slot, this week’s show focuses on how the Lions sit entering the season. Injuries to the offensive line have already crept up, and we talk through the impact and the possible solution options already on the roster.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy