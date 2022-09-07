What’s the best way to see New York City? Without sitting on a bus or walking till your feet fall off? Biking, baby. If you asked me to do a bike tour of NYC twelve years ago, when I lived here, I’d laugh. The very thought of competing with the taxis or mobs of people would have been the death of me. But NYC has come a long way since then. With gorgeously paved bike paths taking you all through Manhattan and other boroughs, I was stoked to hop on a bike and go! I head to Bike and Roll NYC in Battery Park, rented a bike, and hit the road!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO