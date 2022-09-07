Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Recovery in the Park celebrated in Albany
To celebrate Recovery Month, Second Chance Opportunities held an event at Washington Park in Albany to honor those who have recovered from opioid addictions and other types of substance abuse. Through second chance opportunities, people can find work, housing, learn life skills and participate in recovery communities, which provide resources...
Albany intersection named for longtime crossing guard
The corner of Myrtle and Delaware Avenues in the city of Albany is being dedicated to a longtime school cross guard.
125 Albany firefighters honor retired lieutenant
Albany firefighters, along with community members, paid tribute to Lt. Michael Lee.
Updated COVID booster now available
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—An updated COVID-19 booster shot specifically targeting Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 is now available, but your age will determine if you’re eligible for it. According to the CDC, boosters are recommended for anyone five and up who completed the primary series. As of right now, kids ages 5 to 11 are recommended […]
Albany businessman presented Henry Johnson Award
Mayor Sheehan amongst others presented the sixth annual Henry Johnson Award for distinguished community service. The award was presented to Angelo "Justice" Maddox Jr.
Police need help finding missing Albany woman
Albany police are attempting to locate an Albany woman who was last seen Saturday morning on New Karner Road.
Yard sale to benefit Albany Rural Cemetery
A yard sale is being held to benefit a local cemetery.
nysenate.gov
SENATOR SUE SERINO CALLS ON NY ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES AND ALBANY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO INVESTIGATE HOCHUL ADMINISTRATION
In the wake of the disturbing allegations brought to light in a recent article by the Times Union, Senator Sue Serino today penned a letter to Attorney General Letitia James and Albany District Attorney David Soares requesting an immediate investigation into the Hochul administration to determine if they engaged in pay-to-play in violation of state ethics laws.
nystateofpolitics.com
Professor: Shortage of police officers an opportunity for communities
The city of Albany budgets for 343 police officers, but it’s currently down 65 positions – enough to trigger mandatory overtime during some shifts, according to its spokesman. “Yes, we’re about 65 short right now, which is essentially the amount of cops required to fill a whole station,”...
APD: Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced four people have been accused of planning to distribute cocaine that was mailed from Puerto Rico to the Capital Region.
wamc.org
Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York
This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York. The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson. To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with...
Saratoga County School Rejects On-Campus SRO! Are Kids Afraid of Cops?
Parents in Saratoga County told the City Council at a recent meeting that they didn't want an SRO at their elementary schools, doubling down by saying that children don't necessarily feel safer in the presence of a uniformed officer. A brand new school year is here, and while many families...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Columbia County buildings nominated for Registers of Historic Places
ALBANY – The State Board of Historic Preservation has recommended two Columbia County properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The Muldor-Miller House, a federal and Greek Revival farmhouse, with its unusual stone construction, was built circa 1790 and is a rare surviving example of an early house in Claverack.
Washington Park Lake House to host recovery event
"Recovery in the Park" is an annual celebration of individuals in recovery from substance use disorder, for the community at large. It will be held for the first time since 2019 this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Washington Park Lake House in Albany.
earnthenecklace.com
Craig Gold Leaving CBS 6 Albany: Who Is the WRGB Meteorologist?
Craig Gold surprised CBS 6 viewers in Albany by announcing his departure from the station. He’s not only leaving WRGB, but he’s also retiring from broadcasting. While there are still some months before he says farewell to an 18-year-long career, the meteorologist has cited his family among the reasons he came to this decision. Albany residents want to know more about their favorite weatherman’s background and family. They also want to know where he is heading and if he will remain in Albany. Find out more about this meteorologist before his exit from WRGB CBS 6 in this Craig Gold wiki.
New York company hiring high school graduates for up to $47 an hour
America's youth can ditch the college degree and make nearly six figures without it. A New York construction company is hiring high school graduates and offering full benefits — even for those who are without a college degree. Graduates can be offered a full-time position, paying up to $47...
Schenectady Police share resources after overdoses
Between Saturday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Schenectady Police say they responded to four suspected fatal overdoses. In response, the department shared resources on its Facebook page Thursday.
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs city council discusses expanding school resource officer program
A discussion around providing additional public school resource officers in Saratoga Springs received pushback from some city residents Tuesday. The Saratoga Springs High School has for years hosted a school resource officer provided through the city police department. Two of the district’s elementary schools and the middle school are outside...
Hudson Mohawk Magazine honors Meghan Marohn
On September 7, Megan Marohn would have turned 43. In tribute, Hudson Mohawk Magazine produced an 11-minute radio special honoring their former producer and friend.
WRGB
Post pandemic, are snow days in Capital Region schools a thing of the past?
New York City (WRGB) — NYC says school snow days will now be a thing of the past. Schools Chancellor David Banks says innovation during Covid makes weather impact irrelevant -- on snowy day students can stay at home and learn virtually. We wondered if Capital Region school districts...
