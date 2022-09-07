ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Recovery in the Park celebrated in Albany

To celebrate Recovery Month, Second Chance Opportunities held an event at Washington Park in Albany to honor those who have recovered from opioid addictions and other types of substance abuse. Through second chance opportunities, people can find work, housing, learn life skills and participate in recovery communities, which provide resources...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Updated COVID booster now available

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—An updated COVID-19 booster shot specifically targeting Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 is now available, but your age will determine if you’re eligible for it. According to the CDC, boosters are recommended for anyone five and up who completed the primary series. As of right now, kids ages 5 to 11 are recommended […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
State
Delaware State
Albany, NY
Coronavirus
Albany, NY
Health
nysenate.gov

SENATOR SUE SERINO CALLS ON NY ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES AND ALBANY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO INVESTIGATE HOCHUL ADMINISTRATION

In the wake of the disturbing allegations brought to light in a recent article by the Times Union, Senator Sue Serino today penned a letter to Attorney General Letitia James and Albany District Attorney David Soares requesting an immediate investigation into the Hochul administration to determine if they engaged in pay-to-play in violation of state ethics laws.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
nystateofpolitics.com

Professor: Shortage of police officers an opportunity for communities

The city of Albany budgets for 343 police officers, but it’s currently down 65 positions – enough to trigger mandatory overtime during some shifts, according to its spokesman. “Yes, we’re about 65 short right now, which is essentially the amount of cops required to fill a whole station,”...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

APD: Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced four people have been accused of planning to distribute cocaine that was mailed from Puerto Rico to the Capital Region.
TROY, NY
wamc.org

Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York

This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York. The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson. To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with...
WATERFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Albany High School#Delaware Community School
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two Columbia County buildings nominated for Registers of Historic Places

ALBANY – The State Board of Historic Preservation has recommended two Columbia County properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The Muldor-Miller House, a federal and Greek Revival farmhouse, with its unusual stone construction, was built circa 1790 and is a rare surviving example of an early house in Claverack.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Washington Park Lake House to host recovery event

"Recovery in the Park" is an annual celebration of individuals in recovery from substance use disorder, for the community at large. It will be held for the first time since 2019 this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Washington Park Lake House in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Craig Gold Leaving CBS 6 Albany: Who Is the WRGB Meteorologist?

Craig Gold surprised CBS 6 viewers in Albany by announcing his departure from the station. He’s not only leaving WRGB, but he’s also retiring from broadcasting. While there are still some months before he says farewell to an 18-year-long career, the meteorologist has cited his family among the reasons he came to this decision. Albany residents want to know more about their favorite weatherman’s background and family. They also want to know where he is heading and if he will remain in Albany. Find out more about this meteorologist before his exit from WRGB CBS 6 in this Craig Gold wiki.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRGB

Post pandemic, are snow days in Capital Region schools a thing of the past?

New York City (WRGB) — NYC says school snow days will now be a thing of the past. Schools Chancellor David Banks says innovation during Covid makes weather impact irrelevant -- on snowy day students can stay at home and learn virtually. We wondered if Capital Region school districts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy