Boil water advisory lifted in west Baltimore, 'water safe to use,' mayor says
The city is lifting the days-long boil water advisory Friday for west Baltimore. The boil-water advisory was issued Monday after E. coli was found in three water samples in west Baltimore. It was partially lifted Wednesday night for a portion of the city and areas of concern in southwestern Baltimore County.
Maryland Fleet Week's 3 locations to bring fleets, flyovers, festivals to Baltimore
By sea, by the sky and on land, Maryland Fleet Week is set to bring a good time to Baltimore, in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. | LINKS: Fleet Week website | Events | Fleets and vessels | About | FAQ. The event will run...
1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road
Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr., 62, of...
Gas prices continue to drop in Maryland
Gas prices continue to drop here in Maryland with the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded $3.57 per gallon, which is almost 20 cents below the national average. The cheapest gas in our area continues to be in Carroll County $3.44 per gallon. One caller to our newsroom...
City police, community leaders concerned about recent violence amongst youth
Concern is intensifying from Baltimore City police and community leaders after the shooting of another student just outside his high school. The 15-year-old boy was shot on Wednesday afternoon near Carver Vocational-Technical School in west Baltimore. He suffered a graze wound to the head. While the shooting remains under investigation,...
Fort McHenry commemorates Defenders' Day this weekend
The Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine will commemorate Defenders' Day this weekend with activities for people of all ages. The weekend event honors the "Battle of Baltimore" in which U.S. soldiers defended the city from the attack of the British and the writing of the National Anthem in 1814.
3 children, 2 adults found dead in Cecil County home after apparent murder-suicide
The Cecil County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two adults and three children were found dead inside an Elk Mills home Friday morning. The Cecil County sheriff confirmed deputies arrived at the home around 9:30 a.m. and found two adults and three children deceased. "This is a...
Parent of student with autism sues school board, former teacher over alleged abuse
A parent of a 9-year-old student with autism is suing the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners and a former special education teacher. According to the lawsuit, school surveillance video shows then-special education teacher Sara Dixon grabbing the boy by his shirt collar and pulling him through a school door. The lawsuit claims the incident occurred in July 2019 at a summer school program offered at Pimlico Elementary/Middle School.
Randallstown High School student dies after 'medical emergency'
Randallstown High School's principal announced that a student at the school died Wednesday after experiencing a "medical emergency." Principal Michael Jones said the 11th-grade student was taken to a hospital, where he died. The Baltimore Banner reported he was a football player and collapsed during practice. Jones issued the following...
'New Jack City' star Allen Payne featured in new touring stage version
Allen Payne is reprising his role as Gee Money in a new touring stage version of the 1991 hit film New Jack City. The musical will also star Treach from Naughty By Nature, Big Daddy Kane and Flex Alexander from the TV sitcom One on One. Je’Caryous Johnson wrote, directed...
