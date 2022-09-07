ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

WBAL Radio

1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road

Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr., 62, of...
WOODBINE, MD
WBAL Radio

Gas prices continue to drop in Maryland

Gas prices continue to drop here in Maryland with the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded $3.57 per gallon, which is almost 20 cents below the national average. The cheapest gas in our area continues to be in Carroll County $3.44 per gallon. One caller to our newsroom...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

City police, community leaders concerned about recent violence amongst youth

Concern is intensifying from Baltimore City police and community leaders after the shooting of another student just outside his high school. The 15-year-old boy was shot on Wednesday afternoon near Carver Vocational-Technical School in west Baltimore. He suffered a graze wound to the head. While the shooting remains under investigation,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Fort McHenry commemorates Defenders' Day this weekend

The Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine will commemorate Defenders' Day this weekend with activities for people of all ages. The weekend event honors the "Battle of Baltimore" in which U.S. soldiers defended the city from the attack of the British and the writing of the National Anthem in 1814.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Parent of student with autism sues school board, former teacher over alleged abuse

A parent of a 9-year-old student with autism is suing the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners and a former special education teacher. According to the lawsuit, school surveillance video shows then-special education teacher Sara Dixon grabbing the boy by his shirt collar and pulling him through a school door. The lawsuit claims the incident occurred in July 2019 at a summer school program offered at Pimlico Elementary/Middle School.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Randallstown High School student dies after 'medical emergency'

Randallstown High School's principal announced that a student at the school died Wednesday after experiencing a "medical emergency." Principal Michael Jones said the 11th-grade student was taken to a hospital, where he died. The Baltimore Banner reported he was a football player and collapsed during practice. Jones issued the following...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD

