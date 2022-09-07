ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

msn.com

Long COVID research: Stress, anxiety, depression before COVID infection increases long COVID risk

Stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness before a COVID-19 infection are being linked to an increased risk of long COVID, according to new research from Harvard scientists. Psychological distress prior to a COVID case was associated with up to a 45% higher risk of developing long COVID, the researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found in their study.
MENTAL HEALTH
Harvard Health

Psychological, not physical factors linked to long COVID

Psychological distress, including depression, anxiety, worry, perceived stress, and loneliness, before COVID-19 infection was associated with an increased risk of long COVID, according to researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The increased risk was independent of smoking, asthma, and other health behaviors or physical health conditions. “We...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Shorter menstrual cycles may indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms

Since menopause symptoms can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, much research has focused on identifying risk factors associated with menopause symptoms. A new study suggests that menstrual-cycle length may predict the severity of menopause symptoms, as well as the age at menopause. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression

Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Effect on Children When a Mother Is Depressed or Anxious

Many in the mental health treatment field continue to over-emphasize nature over nurture. One new study showed that depressed mothers had specific effects on offspring that are likely due to mother-child interactions. A second new study showed differential effects of having an anxious mother vs. an anxious father depending on...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
scitechdaily.com

Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors

A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults' dementia risk

Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Fewer Than Eight Hours of Sleep Associated With Higher Childhood Obesity Rates

Very short sleep among adolescents linked to a more than 70% increased risk of obesity/overweight in children, compared to those who get optimal 8 hours. Fewer than 8 hours of sleep increased the risk among adolescents aged 12 to 16 years of being obese or overweight, according to findings presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?

Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

The Importance of Managing Psychiatric Disorders During Pregnancy and Postpartum

Treating women of reproductive age who have depression can be difficult. Here’s an overview on the subject from the 2022 Annual Psychiatric Times™ World CME Conference. “We always want to make sure we weigh the risks of the untreated psychiatric disorder when we are considering treatments, especially medication exposures, for women of reproductive age,” said Marlene Freeman, MD, professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Psychologist explains having a narcissistic mother is 'uniquely painful', and they often want to 'take your achievements as their own' and struggle to love you 'unconditionally' for who you are

A psychologist has revealed some of the reasons it is 'uniquely painful' to be the child of a narcissistic mother - and shared advice on how to cope with the situation. Dr Ruth Ann Harpur, who has a practice based in London, spoke about the issue in a TikTok video with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, a chartered clinical psychologist based in Surrey.
MENTAL HEALTH

