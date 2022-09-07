Read full article on original website
msn.com
Long COVID research: Stress, anxiety, depression before COVID infection increases long COVID risk
Stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness before a COVID-19 infection are being linked to an increased risk of long COVID, according to new research from Harvard scientists. Psychological distress prior to a COVID case was associated with up to a 45% higher risk of developing long COVID, the researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found in their study.
Harvard Health
MedicalXpress
Shorter menstrual cycles may indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms
Since menopause symptoms can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, much research has focused on identifying risk factors associated with menopause symptoms. A new study suggests that menstrual-cycle length may predict the severity of menopause symptoms, as well as the age at menopause. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
Medical News Today
How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression
Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
psychologytoday.com
The Effect on Children When a Mother Is Depressed or Anxious
Many in the mental health treatment field continue to over-emphasize nature over nurture. One new study showed that depressed mothers had specific effects on offspring that are likely due to mother-child interactions. A second new study showed differential effects of having an anxious mother vs. an anxious father depending on...
scitechdaily.com
Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors
A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
15 Signs of Emotional Immaturity in a Woman
We assign a lot of words to other people, particularly women. We label them as narcissists. We call them crazy. We judge their value based on their appearance, sexual behaviors, and dating history.
Futurity
Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk
Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
Opinion: Narcissists Exhibit Specific Behaviors When Communicating
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
What’s the Difference Between an Anxiety Attack and a Panic Attack?
You may think of anxiety as a matter of the mind, but it can get physical. Enter anxiety and panic attacks, which can trigger symptoms like dizziness, nausea and chest pain. But is there a difference between an anxiety attack and panic attack?. Recurrent panic attacks are a characteristic symptom...
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Fewer Than Eight Hours of Sleep Associated With Higher Childhood Obesity Rates
Very short sleep among adolescents linked to a more than 70% increased risk of obesity/overweight in children, compared to those who get optimal 8 hours. Fewer than 8 hours of sleep increased the risk among adolescents aged 12 to 16 years of being obese or overweight, according to findings presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022.
docwirenews.com
Risk of Neurologic and Psychiatric Disorders Remains Elevated Two Years Post-Covid
According to a retrospective study published in Lancet Psychiatry, the risk of neurologic and psychiatric symptoms remains elevated in adults up to two years after COVID infection compared to people with other respiratory symptoms. The research by Paul Harrison, FRCPsych, of the University of Oxford in England, and colleagues identified...
msn.com
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
Psychiatric Times
The Importance of Managing Psychiatric Disorders During Pregnancy and Postpartum
Treating women of reproductive age who have depression can be difficult. Here’s an overview on the subject from the 2022 Annual Psychiatric Times™ World CME Conference. “We always want to make sure we weigh the risks of the untreated psychiatric disorder when we are considering treatments, especially medication exposures, for women of reproductive age,” said Marlene Freeman, MD, professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.
Psychologist explains having a narcissistic mother is 'uniquely painful', and they often want to 'take your achievements as their own' and struggle to love you 'unconditionally' for who you are
A psychologist has revealed some of the reasons it is 'uniquely painful' to be the child of a narcissistic mother - and shared advice on how to cope with the situation. Dr Ruth Ann Harpur, who has a practice based in London, spoke about the issue in a TikTok video with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, a chartered clinical psychologist based in Surrey.
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
