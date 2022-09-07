ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austonia

5 eats, treats and shops coming to Domain Northside

North Austin is continuing to beef up its presence as a “second downtown” with five new additions coming to Domain Northside. Located across the street from The Domain, the new shopping and dining destinations will be nestled by the bustling shopping center and the Rock Rose Nightlife District.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Brewers Night At Koko’s Bavarian

Get ready for an oasis of beer and brats at Koko’s Bavarian brewery! Head there for happy hour from 4-6 p.m to enjoy $1 off Haus beer, brats, and pretzels in their large outdoor biergarten. Friday is Brewer’s night, which means people in the brewing industry get a free...
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Things To Do In September

Get grounded at downtown’s Fareground every Tuesday evening during Grounded Fitness powered by Swift Fit Events. Every week they’ll host high-intensity workouts in Fareground’s outdoor plaza space just off of Congress and Cesar Chavez. Classes are free and open to the public with ticket registration. Every Wednesday.
AUSTIN, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Far South Austin Bakery and Cafe Crema Is Closing

Far south Austin bakery and cafe Crema is closing this month. Its last day on 9001 Brodie Lane, Suite B3 will be on Saturday, September 17. Founder Jessica Forkner Tomberlin is closing her bakery because the landlord was asking for a five-year lease, which she couldn’t do, writing that it was “the final nail in our coffin” on the Instagram post. “We can’t even pay rent now,” coupled with increasing supplies costs and issues with staffing. She noted that she has “taken on astronomical debt trying to keep us alive ‘until things get better,” but that time never came for the bakery.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

$2 Oysters At Garbo’s

Make the middle of your week something to look forward to with $2 New England oysters at Garbo’s. If you haven’t been to their brick-and-mortar restaurant in North Austin, it’s worth a visit. There is a ton of outside seating and a great play area for kids. Come on Wednesdays for fresh oysters flown in from Island Creek Oyster Co.—served all day!
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Austin Film Festival is searching for volunteers

The Austin Film Festival includes film screenings, panel discussions and networking activities. Total capacity and health and safety guidelines for the 2022 festival may vary from venue to venue. (Courtesy Austin Film Festival) The Austin Film Festival will return for its first fully in-person event since 2019. The festival is...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Chicken coop-sitting business flocks to Austin

Coop launched in the Austin and Dallas area in mid-summer as a one-stop shop for chicken owners looking to have their coops cleaned and roosters and hens watched while they're out of town. The business has already garnered roughly 100 or so customers, with a waitlist for new appointments.
AUSTIN, TX

