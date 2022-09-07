Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
5 eats, treats and shops coming to Domain Northside
North Austin is continuing to beef up its presence as a “second downtown” with five new additions coming to Domain Northside. Located across the street from The Domain, the new shopping and dining destinations will be nestled by the bustling shopping center and the Rock Rose Nightlife District.
365thingsaustin.com
Brewers Night At Koko’s Bavarian
Get ready for an oasis of beer and brats at Koko’s Bavarian brewery! Head there for happy hour from 4-6 p.m to enjoy $1 off Haus beer, brats, and pretzels in their large outdoor biergarten. Friday is Brewer’s night, which means people in the brewing industry get a free...
austinot.com
Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
365thingsaustin.com
Things To Do In September
Get grounded at downtown’s Fareground every Tuesday evening during Grounded Fitness powered by Swift Fit Events. Every week they’ll host high-intensity workouts in Fareground’s outdoor plaza space just off of Congress and Cesar Chavez. Classes are free and open to the public with ticket registration. Every Wednesday.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
Pod resort offers Hill Country ‘eco-glamping’ getaway
The Udoscape Eco-Glamping Resort, located at 19508 Boggy Ford Road in Lago Vista, rents out rounded canvas pods that each have a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, loft space, sitting area and individual hot tubs. Only adults are allowed to stay there, too.
Eater
Far South Austin Bakery and Cafe Crema Is Closing
Far south Austin bakery and cafe Crema is closing this month. Its last day on 9001 Brodie Lane, Suite B3 will be on Saturday, September 17. Founder Jessica Forkner Tomberlin is closing her bakery because the landlord was asking for a five-year lease, which she couldn’t do, writing that it was “the final nail in our coffin” on the Instagram post. “We can’t even pay rent now,” coupled with increasing supplies costs and issues with staffing. She noted that she has “taken on astronomical debt trying to keep us alive ‘until things get better,” but that time never came for the bakery.
Longtime Austin tea house to shut down
The Steeping Room said it will close its doors on North Lamar Boulevard at 44th Street on Sept. 24.
Hill Country winery harvests new Italian restaurant with star chef
An award-winning winery and vineyard in Marble Falls is adding to the long list of reasons Texans should head for the hills. Flat Creek Estate is entering a new season of growth, announcing new ownership, recent renovations, and a Michelin-pedigreed chef to boot. Located within two hours of San Antonio,...
Historic Haskell House now open for regular public hours
The Hezikiah Haskell House — the oldest documented residence in Austin’s Clarksville National Register Historic District, once a Texas Freedom Colony — will now be open to the public. The house will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of each...
365thingsaustin.com
$2 Oysters At Garbo’s
Make the middle of your week something to look forward to with $2 New England oysters at Garbo’s. If you haven’t been to their brick-and-mortar restaurant in North Austin, it’s worth a visit. There is a ton of outside seating and a great play area for kids. Come on Wednesdays for fresh oysters flown in from Island Creek Oyster Co.—served all day!
The Austin Film Festival is searching for volunteers
The Austin Film Festival includes film screenings, panel discussions and networking activities. Total capacity and health and safety guidelines for the 2022 festival may vary from venue to venue. (Courtesy Austin Film Festival) The Austin Film Festival will return for its first fully in-person event since 2019. The festival is...
Alabama Fans in Austin, Texas You Must Visit These Restaurants
Alabama fans from across the globe are headed to Austin, Texas to cheer the Crimson Tide on to another victory. I would like to say that “on the road” games are perfect weekend getaways. Stay in a great spot, visit a local attraction, cheer on the Tide, and eat at some great restaurants.
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visits Austin
Dutch royalty visited Austin Thursday to meet with City officials.
kut.org
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
Chicken coop-sitting business flocks to Austin
Coop launched in the Austin and Dallas area in mid-summer as a one-stop shop for chicken owners looking to have their coops cleaned and roosters and hens watched while they're out of town. The business has already garnered roughly 100 or so customers, with a waitlist for new appointments.
A History of Horror – 10 of Texas’ Most Infamous Serial Killers
Texas is a great place to live, but nowhere in the world is 100% safe from people who are determined to take people's lives for cheap thrills. Sadly, the world is full of such people, and some of the worst monsters have left tragic and terrifying marks in the history of the Lone Star State.
