The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
Community helpers visit Northeast Elementary
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Students at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School learned about career choices during its Community Helpers Day. Almost a dozen agencies teamed up with career and technical education students from Northeast High to support students and teach first graders about occupations that help people. Family engagement coordinator,...
Todd Tilghman to make Opry debut
NASHVILLE (WTOK) - Meridian’s own Todd Tilghman will be making his Grand Ole Opry debut this weekend. The winner of the 18th season of The Voice will be joined by Blake Shelton, Jake Hoot and Wendy Moten. You may watch it live on Circle Meridian at 8 p.m. and...
Incident at MHS results in game cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School revealed that there was an incident at Meridian High on Friday, September 9th. Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and fans, the decision was made to cancel the football game between the Wildcats and West Lauderdale according to Meridian High School.
No fans permitted for Meridian’s game against West Lauderdale
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was announced by Meridian High School that there will be no fans in attendance for the Wildcats game against the West Lauderdale Knights. All tickets purchased via Go Fan will be refunded. The game will be live-streamed. Visit the Meridian Public School District’s website, click on Athletics, and “Watch Wildcat Sports Here” to watch.
Wildcats’ game against Knights canceled
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School’s football game against the West Lauderdale Knights has been canceled according to Meridian High. Meridian High School originally announced that the football game will not have any fans in attendance, but was later changed to the game being canceled. This game against West Lauderdale is officially listed as a “No Game” and since it’s a non-district game, it will not affect either teams’ record.
NAS Meridian standoff suspect in custody
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The suspect wanted in connection to a standoff situation on board Naval Air Station Meridian is in custody. Law enforcement said 19-year-old U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Derrick Bernard Johnson was arrested outside of a Greyhound bus stop outside of Tallahassee, Fla. Johnson was arrested around 1:30 p.m. (CST) and had a gun with him when he was taken into custody.
ALEA reports 10 traffic deaths statewide over Labor Day weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is releasing data on the number of fatal traffic crashes it investigated for the long Labor Day weekend. ALEA state troopers responded to a total of eight traffic crashes involving 10 deaths. The crashes happened in Autauga, Baldwin, Chambers, Dallas, DeKalb, Greene, Talladega and Tuscaloosa counties.
Local Martial Arts dojo encourages people to take self defense classes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we continue to learn more about the violent kidnapping and death of Memphis school teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Many may be looking into ways to protect themselves as they go about their day. News 11 spoke with an instructor with a local Martial Arts dojo in Meridian about self defense classes.
Local agency works to decrease suicides during prevention week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week is National Suicide Prevention Week and the entire month of September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. News 11 spoke with Weems Community Mental Health Center about the awareness month. Anyone can experience suicidal thoughts no matter of age, gender, or background. Suicide is the...
Tailgate Game: Generals stomp the Raiders and continue undefeated run
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The rain passed in enough time for the Newton County Academy Generals to host the Raiders Friday night. Thirty minutes before kick off a bad rain storm did hit in Decatur but the storm only hung around for about fifteen minutes so the teams were ready to take the field at 7 p.m.
Game of the week: Quitman defeats Newton in home opener
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers beat the Newton Tigers 54-14 to win their first home game of the season. Quitman started the season with a hard-fought loss, but were able to bounce back in week two with a dominant shut-out victory. They were looking to rebound at home against rival Newton and they achieved that.
Butler man killed in car crash
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler said a 73-year-old man from Butler, Ala., was killed in an accident on Highway 19 South Wednesday evening. Cobler said the one-car wreck happened near Shannon Road in the Whynot community, about two miles from the Alabama state line. The man’s name...
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The standoff situation at NAS Meridian is over. The 19-year-old suspect was not found in the building where he was believed to be barricaded for hours. News 11 is awaiting more information about what exactly took place and where the suspect is believed to...
Meridian City Court brings back community service option to pay fines
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian is bringing back its Community Service Option for fine repayment. If participants work four hours a month, they will earn credit towards their fines. Participants will be doing a range of beautification projects, service work with the Salvation Army, and other agencies...
MPD releases images of church burglary suspects
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Detectives with the Meridian Police Department have released images of suspects and need help identifying suspects in a recent burglary. MPD said the images are from a break-in at Highland Baptist Church Sept. 2, 2022. If you know who these people are or have information about...
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 1:28 AM on September 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
FIRST ALERT: We have the potential for flash flooding today
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! A stormy day is upon us. We are mainly staying clear of the rain throughout the morning before more scattered showers move in by lunchtime. Heavier rain dominates the area nearing 2PM and lasting for the remainder of the evening. With all the heavy rain over the area, we do have a likely potential for flash flooding today. Always remember to NEVER drive through any flooded roadways. Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with Storm Team 11 today.
More arrests pending in 5-year-old’s death
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More arrests are pending in the investigation of the death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. The child was inside his home at 19th Street and Old Marion Road in August 2021 when shots fired in a drive-by shooting took his life. The arrests of two suspects...
MPD: Arrests made in death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said arrests have been made in the August 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. The child died in a drive-by shooting on 19th Street and Old Marion Rd. The Meridian Police Department called a news conference late Thursday afternoon to announce U.S. Marshals...
