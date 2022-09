LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) announced University of Massachusetts men's lacrosse alumnus Tim Soudan has been named the 2022 Dick Edell Coach of the Year when the league unveiled its end of season awards on Friday. Soudan, who was named the head coach of Chrome LC at the conclusion of the 2019 season, led a bottom-placed 2-7 2021 squad to a second-placed 6-4 record in 2022.

