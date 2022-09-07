ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

R Scarlet Knights

Starting XI: No. 6 Women's Soccer vs. LSU

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 6 Rutgers women's soccer (7-0-0) continues a five-match homestand and concludes 2022 non-conference play at Yurcak Field on Sun., Sept. 11 at 12 p.m. against unbeaten LSU (5-0-2). Attendance is free and fans are required to register for free parking in the Blue Lot outside Yurcak Field (one-time registration for the 2022 season).
R Scarlet Knights

Tennis Announces 2022 Fall Slate

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Head coach Hilary Ritchie has announced the fall 2022 schedule for the Rutgers women's tennis team. The Scarlet Knights will compete in five tournaments, traveling to Princeton and Yale twice, in addition to Dartmouth. "I am very excited about the upcoming year and our schedule," Ritchie...
R Scarlet Knights

Men's Soccer Stays Unbeaten Through Three Games with 2-1 Win Over Rider

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – In its first meeting in 29 years, the Rutgers men's soccer team defeated Rider, 2-1, on Friday night to stay unbeaten through three games. Jason Bouregy and MD Myers each tallied goals for the Scarlet Knights to close out the first half, while the Broncs added a score to start the second half. Aurie Briscoe made his second start of the season in net, earning two saves.
CBS Philly

One of most highly recruited high school players in region has a coach who plays two roles

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's the start of the school year and the beginning of the high school football season. At Cheltenham High School, one of their best players has a coach that has two roles.Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska, Temple and more. There are a bunch of colleges who are going after a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end/linebacker in the area."It's like nobody can rush the passer like me. Nobody knows how to use the moves that I use, which down, which play that I use them," Kion Wright said. "I feel like I'm a technician. I...
NJ.com

Atlantic City over Absegami- Football recap

Sah’nye Degraffanreidtt caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff for a score to lead Atlantic City to a 32-7 win over Absegami in Absegami. Degraffanreidtt scored on TD passes from Joe Lyons of 29 and 20 yards, respectively. He returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD late in the fourth quarter for Atlantic City (2-0).
papreplive.com

Binky Johnson steps down as Norristown head coach

When Dana “Binky” Johnson was hired as the Norristown boys basketball head coach in 2017, he brought with him the five-p philosophy – proper preparation prevents poor performance. He believed preparation builds confidence and, with confidence, anything is possible. Johnson stepped down Thursday after five years and...
townandtourist.com

45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
CBS Philly

Aramark adds new snack called "Philly Jawns" to Lincoln Financial Field menu

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new treat to snack on at Lincoln Financial Field when the season kicks off. They're called "Philly Jawns," and listen to the mashup used to make them.They're beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes topped with Dunkin' Macchiato cereal. Then, they're served with Rita's Wild Black Cherry Ice Barbecue Sauce.If you want to taste a Philly Jawn, you'll find them in Section 138 at the Linc.
Mashed

This Philadelphia Deli Is Older Than Philly Cheesesteaks

Just as The Office cast Scranton into the hearts of TV viewers, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia told viewers about the wonderful and fantastical land of Philadelphia. While real-life Philadelphia unfortunately doesn't include Danny Devito, Charlie Day, and all of the other unsavory and immoral characters of the Gang, this Pennsylvania city is well-known for a wide variety of cultural landmarks and traditions, especially when it comes to food. Be it digging into a fresh, hot Philly-style soft pretzel or enjoying a deli-fresh Italian hoagie, Philadelphia is a melting pot of different foods from many different cultures. But perhaps the most beloved treasure of the Philly culinary scene is the cheesesteak.
WFMZ-TV Online

Report: Penn second-worst in country for free speech

(The Center Square) – When it comes to free speech, Pennsylvania universities don’t shine. According to a new report, the University of Pennsylvania is the second-worst college in the country for free speech, ahead only of Columbia University. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech...
acprimetime.com

Kelsey’s Loves Providing Decadent Dining Experiences

From humble beginnings to soaring above and beyond achieving their highest dreams, New Jersey’s own Kelsey and Kimberly Jackson turn fantasy into reality and make all their guest feel like their right in their home for a fabulous evening of fun filled music and great soul food. We Love...
