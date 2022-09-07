Read full article on original website
Starting XI: No. 6 Women's Soccer vs. LSU
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 6 Rutgers women's soccer (7-0-0) continues a five-match homestand and concludes 2022 non-conference play at Yurcak Field on Sun., Sept. 11 at 12 p.m. against unbeaten LSU (5-0-2). Attendance is free and fans are required to register for free parking in the Blue Lot outside Yurcak Field (one-time registration for the 2022 season).
Tennis Announces 2022 Fall Slate
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Head coach Hilary Ritchie has announced the fall 2022 schedule for the Rutgers women's tennis team. The Scarlet Knights will compete in five tournaments, traveling to Princeton and Yale twice, in addition to Dartmouth. "I am very excited about the upcoming year and our schedule," Ritchie...
Men's Soccer Stays Unbeaten Through Three Games with 2-1 Win Over Rider
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – In its first meeting in 29 years, the Rutgers men's soccer team defeated Rider, 2-1, on Friday night to stay unbeaten through three games. Jason Bouregy and MD Myers each tallied goals for the Scarlet Knights to close out the first half, while the Broncs added a score to start the second half. Aurie Briscoe made his second start of the season in net, earning two saves.
One of most highly recruited high school players in region has a coach who plays two roles
WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's the start of the school year and the beginning of the high school football season. At Cheltenham High School, one of their best players has a coach that has two roles.Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska, Temple and more. There are a bunch of colleges who are going after a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end/linebacker in the area."It's like nobody can rush the passer like me. Nobody knows how to use the moves that I use, which down, which play that I use them," Kion Wright said. "I feel like I'm a technician. I...
Atlantic City over Absegami- Football recap
Sah’nye Degraffanreidtt caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff for a score to lead Atlantic City to a 32-7 win over Absegami in Absegami. Degraffanreidtt scored on TD passes from Joe Lyons of 29 and 20 yards, respectively. He returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD late in the fourth quarter for Atlantic City (2-0).
papreplive.com
Binky Johnson steps down as Norristown head coach
When Dana “Binky” Johnson was hired as the Norristown boys basketball head coach in 2017, he brought with him the five-p philosophy – proper preparation prevents poor performance. He believed preparation builds confidence and, with confidence, anything is possible. Johnson stepped down Thursday after five years and...
vista.today
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
townandtourist.com
45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
Newest Blazin J’s Location in Ewing is Just the Beginning
After conquering Pennsylvania’s suburbs and expanding into New Jersey, the local chicken joint is setting its sights on a metro takeover.
Van Morrison is playing in Pa. this week: How to get tickets
Northern Irish singer Van Morrison is coming to Pennsylvania for a concert this week. The artist is known for songs including “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Crazy Love,” “Wild Night,” “Domino” and “Moondance,” and his career in blues, soul and rock has spanned over six decades.
Aramark adds new snack called "Philly Jawns" to Lincoln Financial Field menu
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new treat to snack on at Lincoln Financial Field when the season kicks off. They're called "Philly Jawns," and listen to the mashup used to make them.They're beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes topped with Dunkin' Macchiato cereal. Then, they're served with Rita's Wild Black Cherry Ice Barbecue Sauce.If you want to taste a Philly Jawn, you'll find them in Section 138 at the Linc.
This Philadelphia Deli Is Older Than Philly Cheesesteaks
Just as The Office cast Scranton into the hearts of TV viewers, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia told viewers about the wonderful and fantastical land of Philadelphia. While real-life Philadelphia unfortunately doesn't include Danny Devito, Charlie Day, and all of the other unsavory and immoral characters of the Gang, this Pennsylvania city is well-known for a wide variety of cultural landmarks and traditions, especially when it comes to food. Be it digging into a fresh, hot Philly-style soft pretzel or enjoying a deli-fresh Italian hoagie, Philadelphia is a melting pot of different foods from many different cultures. But perhaps the most beloved treasure of the Philly culinary scene is the cheesesteak.
Beloved dancer, choreographer and CAPA teacher LaDeva Davis dies at 78
LeDeva Davis inspired generations of dancers who went on to perform on some of the biggest stages.
13-foot, 300-pound bench stolen by Pa. skaters already gone again
Well that was short-lived. A bench stolen from New York City by Pennsylvanian skaters is already gone. Again. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania skaters steal 13-foot, 300-pound bench from N.Y. The New York Post had previously reported last week that the 13-foot, 300-pound curved structure (which goes by the names the “AVE...
WFMZ-TV Online
Report: Penn second-worst in country for free speech
(The Center Square) – When it comes to free speech, Pennsylvania universities don’t shine. According to a new report, the University of Pennsylvania is the second-worst college in the country for free speech, ahead only of Columbia University. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech...
phillyvoice.com
Cold case of Celina Mays, missing South Jersey girl, to be featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
Celina Mays was 12 years old and pregnant when she disappeared from her home in Willingboro on a December morning in 1996. Hours before she vanished, she had attended church and eaten ice cream with her family, seeming as normal as a child can just two weeks before she was due to give birth.
phillyvoice.com
Walnut Street Theatre to give out free cheesesteaks, beer with tickets for 'Rocky, the Musical'
To celebrate its 214th season, Walnut Street Theatre is offering free Pat's cheesesteaks and a beer from Yards Brewing to the first 100 customers who purchase tickets in-person to "Rocky, the Musical" on Sept. 12. The performance runs from Oct. 4 through Oct. 30 and tickets start at $25. The...
acprimetime.com
Kelsey’s Loves Providing Decadent Dining Experiences
From humble beginnings to soaring above and beyond achieving their highest dreams, New Jersey’s own Kelsey and Kimberly Jackson turn fantasy into reality and make all their guest feel like their right in their home for a fabulous evening of fun filled music and great soul food. We Love...
ABA Journal
Two Pennsylvania law schools now named after Philadelphia tort attorney
Following a $50 million gift to Drexel University’s law school in 2014, Philadelphia trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed to give the same amount to his alma mater, Duquesne University School of Law. His gift to Duquesne was announced Wednesday. It comes with naming rights, as did his...
