Men’s Soccer Stays Unbeaten, Defeats BU 2-1 For Fourth Straight Win

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men's soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Boston University on Saturday at Rudd Field. The Minutemen (4-0-1 Overall) have won four straight games heading into. The Terriers (2-1-2 Overall) took a one goal lead in the 14th-minute before the...
Men's Cross Country Welcomes WPI For Ken O'Brien Minuteman Invitational This Saturday

University of Massachusetts Men's Cross Country Meet Information. Meet Ken O'Brien Minuteman Invitational (6K) Date | Time Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 10:30 a.m. Location Amherst, Mass. (UMass Cross Country Course) Teams Competing UMass, WPI. Meet Primer. UMass men's cross country opened its season at the UVM Invitational last week,...
