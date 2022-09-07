Read full article on original website
Related
umassathletics.com
Men’s Soccer Stays Unbeaten, Defeats BU 2-1 For Fourth Straight Win
AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men's soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Boston University on Saturday at Rudd Field. The Minutemen (4-0-1 Overall) have won four straight games heading into. The Terriers (2-1-2 Overall) took a one goal lead in the 14th-minute before the...
umassathletics.com
No. 22 Massachusetts Field Hockey Heads to Iowa City to Face Providence; No. 6 Hawkeyes
University of Massachusetts Field Hockey Game Notes & Information. Games 5 & 6 Massachusetts vs. Providence College | Massachusetts vs. Iowa. Date | Time Saturday, September 10 / 2 p.m. | Sunday, September 11 / 2 p.m. Location Iowa City, Iowa (Grant Field) Watch Iowa (Big Ten+) Live Statistics Providence...
umassathletics.com
Men's Cross Country Welcomes WPI For Ken O'Brien Minuteman Invitational This Saturday
University of Massachusetts Men's Cross Country Meet Information. Meet Ken O'Brien Minuteman Invitational (6K) Date | Time Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 10:30 a.m. Location Amherst, Mass. (UMass Cross Country Course) Teams Competing UMass, WPI. Meet Primer. UMass men's cross country opened its season at the UVM Invitational last week,...
Comments / 0