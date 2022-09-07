AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men's soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Boston University on Saturday at Rudd Field. The Minutemen (4-0-1 Overall) have won four straight games heading into. The Terriers (2-1-2 Overall) took a one goal lead in the 14th-minute before the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO