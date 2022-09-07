ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigham City, UT

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Kuwahara's Pumpkin Patch & Thriller Park is back!

DRAPER, Utah — Kuwahara's Pumpkin Patch & Thriller Park is back!. What is thriller park? Thriller Park is where the fun happens!. Nightly performances from 6pm-close. future and renaissance nights. Food trucks. Corn maze. Adventure maze. Bounce houses. Corn pit. Scared haunt haunted house — portion of the proceeds...
DRAPER, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Odyssey Dance Theater presents 'Thriller'

SALT LAKE CITY — Odyssey Dance Theatre will present its smash Halloween hit in five locations this year for the last time ever!. This year’s show will have all the favorite pieces from the past – Thriller, The Curse of the Mummy, Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Salem’s Mass, The Lost Boys – plus a few new surprises. Get your tickets early because most of the performances sold out last year. This show has it all – frights, amazement, scares, and lots of laughs.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Shadows of Fear

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Welcome puny MORTALS to the Shadows of Fear. For those seeking to be turned into shadows, or if you just want some spooky fun with the family, we provide many levels of terror. We are located at 200 North 2000 West in Pleasant Grove. See...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ABC 4

Opa! Head to the Salt Lake Greek Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 46th Annual Salt Lake Greek Festival is underway this weekend in downtown Salt Lake City. This is one of Utah’s largest cultural festivals and the largest Greek Festival west of the Mississippi River. Event Details:. Holy Trinity Cathedral 279 South...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Brigham City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah Society
Orem, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
utahstories.com

September 2022 Events and Activities in Utah

Sandy City Horse Parade. Held starting at 9am at 70 E 8760 S, Sandy. After the parde the Sandy City Heritage Festival will be held at the Historic Main Street Park, 90 E 8720 S from 11am to 2pm. This is a free family event and all are invited. September...
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Smokey Saturday

The infiltration of the smoke will keep air quality concerns high across northern and central Utah throughout the weekend and into Monday. A surge of moisture will keep the smoke away from southern Utah but will increase the threat of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday. The moisture will increase into...
UTAH STATE
jacobbarlow.com

The Rebirth of a River

Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
PROVO, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Beauty and Wellness week at City Creek Center

This week, City Creek Center is celebrating beauty and wellness - inside and out with their Beauty and Wellness week plus lots of events happening on Saturday, September 10th. Albion and Nordstrom will kick-off the day with outdoor fitness events beginning at 9 a.m by the fountains. Liz Findlay, owner...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah County pastry shop specializing in buns

Bun Boiz founder, Jimmy Watson, came to GTU to talk about the eclectic variety of buns he sells in his Provo based shop. The menu includes something for everyone including savory, sweet and even gluten free buns. They are known for having “the hottest bunz in Provo.”. Watson felt...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Fast Casual

Cafe Rio adding 3 stores in Utah

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, which opened in 1997 in southern Utah, is adding three locations to its home state by year's end. "We're thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah," CEO Steve Vaughan said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We're proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans."
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

Latter-day Saint president celebrates his 98th birthday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One year older, and wiser too, President Russell M. Nelson — the oldest president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — turned 98 on Friday. According to a church news release, President Nelson is spending his birthday participating...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Get your HVAC unit winter-ready and make a wish come true for a child!

National Tune Up Day is September 25th. Every tune-up Barlow Service Experts performs this month, the company will make a $5 contribution to Make-A-Wish®, up to $20,000, to help provide life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Mike Moore is the general manager of Barlow Service Experts. There are...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Fisherman ‘catches’ mystery on Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fisherman in search of bass and tiger muskies on Pineview Reservoir recently caught something else — a mystery. Braxton Green said he was on his boat in July looking at his radar when he spotted an unusual object under the water. “It looked...
WEBER COUNTY, UT

