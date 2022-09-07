Read full article on original website
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Kuwahara's Pumpkin Patch & Thriller Park is back!
DRAPER, Utah — Kuwahara's Pumpkin Patch & Thriller Park is back!. What is thriller park? Thriller Park is where the fun happens!. Nightly performances from 6pm-close. future and renaissance nights. Food trucks. Corn maze. Adventure maze. Bounce houses. Corn pit. Scared haunt haunted house — portion of the proceeds...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Odyssey Dance Theater presents 'Thriller'
SALT LAKE CITY — Odyssey Dance Theatre will present its smash Halloween hit in five locations this year for the last time ever!. This year’s show will have all the favorite pieces from the past – Thriller, The Curse of the Mummy, Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Salem’s Mass, The Lost Boys – plus a few new surprises. Get your tickets early because most of the performances sold out last year. This show has it all – frights, amazement, scares, and lots of laughs.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Shadows of Fear
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Welcome puny MORTALS to the Shadows of Fear. For those seeking to be turned into shadows, or if you just want some spooky fun with the family, we provide many levels of terror. We are located at 200 North 2000 West in Pleasant Grove. See...
ABC 4
Opa! Head to the Salt Lake Greek Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 46th Annual Salt Lake Greek Festival is underway this weekend in downtown Salt Lake City. This is one of Utah’s largest cultural festivals and the largest Greek Festival west of the Mississippi River. Event Details:. Holy Trinity Cathedral 279 South...
utahstories.com
September 2022 Events and Activities in Utah
Sandy City Horse Parade. Held starting at 9am at 70 E 8760 S, Sandy. After the parde the Sandy City Heritage Festival will be held at the Historic Main Street Park, 90 E 8720 S from 11am to 2pm. This is a free family event and all are invited. September...
Man wearing flip flops falls 30 feet at Bridal Veil Falls
A man wearing flip flops while hiking up popular Bridal Veil Falls nearly died after falling about 30 feet.
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Smokey Saturday
The infiltration of the smoke will keep air quality concerns high across northern and central Utah throughout the weekend and into Monday. A surge of moisture will keep the smoke away from southern Utah but will increase the threat of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday. The moisture will increase into...
jacobbarlow.com
The Rebirth of a River
Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
KSLTV
Utah family searching for heirloom baptism dress accidentally donated to DI
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A mother in Utah County is hopeful the community can help her find a family treasure that ended up in a thrift store because of a family friend’s mistake. Holli Rogerson is desperate to get her daughter’s baptism dress back after it inadvertently was...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Beauty and Wellness week at City Creek Center
This week, City Creek Center is celebrating beauty and wellness - inside and out with their Beauty and Wellness week plus lots of events happening on Saturday, September 10th. Albion and Nordstrom will kick-off the day with outdoor fitness events beginning at 9 a.m by the fountains. Liz Findlay, owner...
ABC 4
Utah County pastry shop specializing in buns
Bun Boiz founder, Jimmy Watson, came to GTU to talk about the eclectic variety of buns he sells in his Provo based shop. The menu includes something for everyone including savory, sweet and even gluten free buns. They are known for having “the hottest bunz in Provo.”. Watson felt...
Fast Casual
Cafe Rio adding 3 stores in Utah
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, which opened in 1997 in southern Utah, is adding three locations to its home state by year's end. "We're thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah," CEO Steve Vaughan said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We're proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans."
kslnewsradio.com
Chick-fil-A’s autumn milkshake goes national after succeeding in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A year after Salt Lake City got to taste test Chick-fil-A’s Autumn Spice milkshake, the dessert will be made available nationally. The fast food chain will start selling the flavor on Sept. 12 at participating locations. Chick-fil-A said the seasonal flavor is the first...
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek Center
The Cheesecake Factory(Image is author's) As part of the City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, The Cheesecake Factory restaurant is a popular place to dine out. The atmosphere of the area is inviting, and the restaurant is convenient. It has an extensive menu with all types of food choices besides the signature dessert of delicious cheesecakes.
eastidahonews.com
Latter-day Saint president celebrates his 98th birthday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One year older, and wiser too, President Russell M. Nelson — the oldest president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — turned 98 on Friday. According to a church news release, President Nelson is spending his birthday participating...
Three moose were recently relocated from Park City; neighbors are asking why
Fall is fast approaching and so are the moose. They are looking for mates, hanging out with their calves and wandering the streets. Carol Dalton, a long-time resident of Park City, lives on the uphill side of the Rail Trail area called Chatham Hills. She said neighbors have been on moose watch.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Get your HVAC unit winter-ready and make a wish come true for a child!
National Tune Up Day is September 25th. Every tune-up Barlow Service Experts performs this month, the company will make a $5 contribution to Make-A-Wish®, up to $20,000, to help provide life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Mike Moore is the general manager of Barlow Service Experts. There are...
Easton Oliverson undergoes surgery after hospital setback
Utah little league baseball player Easton Oliverson underwent surgery Friday after suffering a setback while recovering in the hospital.
KSLTV
Fisherman ‘catches’ mystery on Pineview Reservoir
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fisherman in search of bass and tiger muskies on Pineview Reservoir recently caught something else — a mystery. Braxton Green said he was on his boat in July looking at his radar when he spotted an unusual object under the water. “It looked...
