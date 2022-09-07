Read full article on original website
University of Florida
Florida Land Steward Update, September 9. 2022
Agricultural producers and landowners in Florida are encouraged to apply to participate in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) by September 30, 2022 for the program’s current funding cycle. Through this voluntary conservation program, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) can provide agricultural producers and landowners with financial resources and one-on-one assistance to plan and implement improvements, or conservation practices that address resource concerns. for more information and to get started on the application process, contact your local USDA NRCS office.
University of Florida
September First Friday with Florida First Detector
Recap of September First Friday with Florida First Detector. On September 2, 2022, we dove into an overview of invasive species Florida. An invasive species is a non-native species that causes economic or environmental harm or harm to humans. It is estimated that invasive species cost over 1.2 trillion dollars annually in the United States. Non-native species move around the globe in many different ways. Sometimes they are intentionally or unintentionally moved by humans to new areas.
