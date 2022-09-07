Recap of September First Friday with Florida First Detector. On September 2, 2022, we dove into an overview of invasive species Florida. An invasive species is a non-native species that causes economic or environmental harm or harm to humans. It is estimated that invasive species cost over 1.2 trillion dollars annually in the United States. Non-native species move around the globe in many different ways. Sometimes they are intentionally or unintentionally moved by humans to new areas.

