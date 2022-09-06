Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family makes appeal for tips in Chula Vista double murder case
Grieving loved ones make emotional appeal for information in Chula Vista double murder investigation
Pedestrian hit, killed on freeway in Mission Valley
A man walking on a freeway in Mission Valley Friday night was hit and killed.
countynewscenter.com
Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled in San Diego County
The County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week. Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical tool used to alert communities during an emergency or disaster. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is used to send text messages to cell phones in a specific area. The messages are sent to your mobile phone or other mobile device when you may be in harm’s way.
abc10.com
Restored Video | Queen Elizabeth visits Sacramento to tour Sutter's Fort in 1983
ABC10 restored decades-old footage of Queen Elizabeth on her rare trip to Sacramento. Not wanting to disappoint, California State Parks rolled out the red carpet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police ID Karaoke Killer Suspect
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a suspect in an assault that fatally wounded a man three months ago in a karaoke-bar parking lot during a predawn dispute with another man in Kearny Mesa. Franklin Lamberth allegedly stabbed 60-year-old Edward Manier during an argument in a parking lot in the 4400 block...
SuperLotto plus ticket with five numbers sold at San Diego supermarket
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego supermarket and is worth $10,653.
Teen suspected in fatal South Bay shooting of 16-year-old boy
A 17-year-old San Diego resident suspected in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in National City was arrested Thursday, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
60-Plus People Arrested, Cited at Street Takeovers Around San Diego County
Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over Labor Day weekend during a series of "sideshow takeovers" that were broken up by multiple law enforcement agencies around San Diego County, officials said Tuesday. On Saturday, officers from San Diego, National City and the California Highway Patrol targeted the intersections of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New homeless shelter to open Monday
A new shelter for people experiencing homelessness in San Diego is scheduled to open Monday in the Midway area.
eastcountymagazine.org
CHP TO HOLD SOBRIETY AND DRIVER’S LICENSE CHECKPOINT SEPT. 9
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) --The California Highway Patrol (CHP), El Cajon Area, will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver license safety checkpoint on September 9, somewhere within the unincorporated area of San Diego County. “All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Receives New ‘Super Scoopers' From Canada to Help Fight Fires
LA County received new "super scoopers" that will help firefighters battle flames just as the wildfire season seems to be picking up. Wildfire fighters just received their annual "super scooper delivery," courtesy of our friends in Canada. As wildfires seem to claim more and more acres power companies seem to...
2 victims killed in South Bay shooting identified
Chula Vista police on Thursday released the identities of the two gunshot victims who died after their pickup truck crashed into a parked van while fleeing a shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CHP: Man fatally struck by car on I-8E near Mission Valley
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a car while walking within the traffic lanes on Interstate 8 eastbound near San Diego's Mission Valley area Friday night.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near I-8 freeway
A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday in a crash with a vehicle in the Ocean Beach area, authorities said.
kusi.com
Two children are missing after mother fatally shot
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An Amber Alert was issued the week of Tuesday, Sept. 6 for two siblings — 2-year-old Juliette Garibay and 6-year-old Sebastián Isaiah Garibay. The pair of siblings were last seen Friday in Tijuana with their mother, who was fatally shot Sunday night. If...
crimevoice.com
San Diego man accused of murder, violating protective order
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the alleged murder of an 87-year-old man in San Diego. On the afternoon of August 2, police responded to a home on Birch Glen Court to investigate a report of a possible drowning. At the home, officers reportedly found 87-year-old William Deignan dead in a nearly empty swimming pool.
Carmel Valley residents transformed a car dealership into a new event venue, Del Mar Social
Carmel Valley residents Ayal Abed and Audrey Brand have opened a new event venue in Sorrento Valley with Del Mar Social.
Oceanside police locate missing child
The Oceanside Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing child.
Arrest made in disappearance of 71-year-old Escondido man
A man has been arrested following the disappearance of a 71-year-old man in August, Escondido Police said Tuesday.
Comments / 0