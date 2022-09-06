ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

countynewscenter.com

Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled in San Diego County

The County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week. Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical tool used to alert communities during an emergency or disaster. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is used to send text messages to cell phones in a specific area. The messages are sent to your mobile phone or other mobile device when you may be in harm’s way.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police ID Karaoke Killer Suspect

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a suspect in an assault that fatally wounded a man three months ago in a karaoke-bar parking lot during a predawn dispute with another man in Kearny Mesa. Franklin Lamberth allegedly stabbed 60-year-old Edward Manier during an argument in a parking lot in the 4400 block...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

60-Plus People Arrested, Cited at Street Takeovers Around San Diego County

Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over Labor Day weekend during a series of "sideshow takeovers" that were broken up by multiple law enforcement agencies around San Diego County, officials said Tuesday. On Saturday, officers from San Diego, National City and the California Highway Patrol targeted the intersections of...
eastcountymagazine.org

CHP TO HOLD SOBRIETY AND DRIVER'S LICENSE CHECKPOINT SEPT. 9

September 8, 2022 (San Diego) --The California Highway Patrol (CHP), El Cajon Area, will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver license safety checkpoint on September 9, somewhere within the unincorporated area of San Diego County. “All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Two children are missing after mother fatally shot

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An Amber Alert was issued the week of Tuesday, Sept. 6 for two siblings — 2-year-old Juliette Garibay and 6-year-old Sebastián Isaiah Garibay. The pair of siblings were last seen Friday in Tijuana with their mother, who was fatally shot Sunday night. If...
SAN DIEGO, CA
crimevoice.com

San Diego man accused of murder, violating protective order

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the alleged murder of an 87-year-old man in San Diego. On the afternoon of August 2, police responded to a home on Birch Glen Court to investigate a report of a possible drowning. At the home, officers reportedly found 87-year-old William Deignan dead in a nearly empty swimming pool.
SAN DIEGO, CA

