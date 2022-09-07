Artists rendering of a birdseye view of the improved city dock area, Courtesy of https://www.annapoliscitydockproject.com/. Mayor Gavin Buckley's office announced huge steps in the private portion of the private-public funding for the rebuild of the Hillman Noah Garage and the downtown City Dock revitalization project. He says the city has signed on with a concessionaire to help push out tax-exempt bonds to financial services institutions for their customers to buy or invest in. This is part of the public-private partnership funding aspect of the efforts to rebuild the Annapolis City dock which was declared one of the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places for 2018, by the National Trust for Historic Preservation (NTHP.)

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO