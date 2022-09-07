ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
qac.org

Sudlersville Community Listening Session

Join us on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 7:00-8:30 PM at the Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company on 203 N Church Street for a community listening session. We encourage all members of the community to share their ideas for how the Sudlersville Business & Community Center (the former Sudlersville Middle School) can best serve and benefit the neighborhood and beyond.
SUDLERSVILLE, MD
qac.org

News Flash

Queen Anne’s County Department of Health Offering FREE Flu Vaccines in October & November. The Queen Anne’s County Department of Health will be offering free flu vaccines while supplies last, to all persons six months of ag... Read on... Posted on: September 8, 2022. Fallen Hero’s Memorial Garden...
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. Council moves toward banning DAF tanks

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County Council revisited the issue of permitting dissolved air flotation (DAF) tanks within county lines Tuesday night. “We had the option of three bills to choose from. One was the ban of the open air DAF tanks. The second bill to be introduced was one where it would limit the DAF tanks to I2 – the industrial zone,” said Council President John Cannon. “The third bill to be introduced would have the DAF tanks relegated to the A1 district with several text amendments to isolate it in different areas of the county.”
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Queen Anne's County, MD
City
Centreville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Centreville, MD
Government
Queen Anne's County, MD
Government
Commercial Observer

Enterprise Lands $105 in Financing to Redevelop Obsolete Affordable Community in Columbia

Enterprise Community Development has received approximately $105 million in financing for the redevelopment of Roslyn Rise, a 153-unit multifamily community in Columbia, Md. Roslyn Rise has provided stable and affordable housing to 58 families since the 1960s. Enterprise plans to convert the community, which is functionally obsolete, into a modern apartment community that will serve the existing residents that inhabit Roslyn Rise, and add significant density at the workforce and market-rate levels, according to Mackenzie Kisiel, senior real estate development manager for Enterprise Community Development.
COLUMBIA, MD
osibaltimore.org

Councilman, students, teachers union demand expansion of restorative practices to all city schools

Days after Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School (Mervo) junior Jeremiah Brogden was shot and killed in his school’s parking lot, City Councilman Zeke Cohen, leaders of the Baltimore Teachers Union, and several city schools students held a rally outside City Hall calling on district leadership to implement the existing restorative practices program in all Baltimore City schools.
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Crucial Steps for Funding The New Hillman Garage and City Dock Improvements Announced Today

Artists rendering of a birdseye view of the improved city dock area, Courtesy of https://www.annapoliscitydockproject.com/. Mayor Gavin Buckley's office announced huge steps in the private portion of the private-public funding for the rebuild of the Hillman Noah Garage and the downtown City Dock revitalization project. He says the city has signed on with a concessionaire to help push out tax-exempt bonds to financial services institutions for their customers to buy or invest in. This is part of the public-private partnership funding aspect of the efforts to rebuild the Annapolis City dock which was declared one of the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places for 2018, by the National Trust for Historic Preservation (NTHP.)
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Over $33,000 approved for Rec and Parks personnel to travel to Phoenix convention

The convention has virtual workshops and classes accessible anywhere, but Baltimore is sending its largest contingent ever. For an administration enamored with performance measures like “practicing responsible stewardship of city resources,” here’s one for the mayor’s action tracker:. Last year, Reginald Moore, director of Recreation and...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advisory Board#Boards#Hvac Board
Bay Net

Maryland Moving Fast Towards Driverless Cars

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland may be at the forefront of a brand new industry. The entire project has been the brainchild of the autonomous nonprofit organization Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC). MAGIC started its exciting endeavor in May of 2021 in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Since then, it has worked...
WESTMINSTER, MD
WBOC

Local Church Moves into Vacant Building

SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
SALISBURY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
talbotspy.org

St. Michaels Prepares for Reconstructed Sidewalks Started Next Week

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin work next week to reconstruct brick sidewalks along MD 33 (Talbot Street) in the town of St. Michaels in Talbot County. The work is part of an overall $2 million pedestrian safety and access project that will upgrade MD 33 sidewalks through St. Michaels from Lee Street to Spencer Avenue to meet current Americans Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. This phase is expected to continue through the fall and winter, weather permitting.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
dbknews.com

UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate

Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Bay Net

Annapolis Man Facing Federal Charge For Threatening A Member Of Congress

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A criminal complaint has been filed charging Justin Kuchta, age 39, of Annapolis, Maryland, with a federal charge for sending messages over the Internet that threatened to injure a United States Member of Congress. The complaint was filed on September 6, 2022 and unsealed today. Kuchta is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore today at 2:30 p.m. before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Retired Tommy Hilfiger CEO to auction 1,000-acre Eastern Shore hunting estate

VIENNA, Md. — Former Tommy Hilfiger CEO Edwin Lewis' rural, yet upscale, Eastern Shore duck hunting lodge and equestrian retreat has hit the auction block. Lewis's 1,000-acre Stream Mill Farm on the Nanticoke River in Vienna will seek bidders starting Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. in an online and in-person auction at the site.
VIENNA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy