qac.org
Sudlersville Community Listening Session
Join us on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 7:00-8:30 PM at the Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company on 203 N Church Street for a community listening session. We encourage all members of the community to share their ideas for how the Sudlersville Business & Community Center (the former Sudlersville Middle School) can best serve and benefit the neighborhood and beyond.
Bay Net
A Look At Southern Maryland’s Voter Turnout Through Recent Primary Elections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election. Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained...
qac.org
News Flash
Queen Anne’s County Department of Health Offering FREE Flu Vaccines in October & November. The Queen Anne’s County Department of Health will be offering free flu vaccines while supplies last, to all persons six months of ag... Read on... Posted on: September 8, 2022. Fallen Hero’s Memorial Garden...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Council moves toward banning DAF tanks
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County Council revisited the issue of permitting dissolved air flotation (DAF) tanks within county lines Tuesday night. “We had the option of three bills to choose from. One was the ban of the open air DAF tanks. The second bill to be introduced was one where it would limit the DAF tanks to I2 – the industrial zone,” said Council President John Cannon. “The third bill to be introduced would have the DAF tanks relegated to the A1 district with several text amendments to isolate it in different areas of the county.”
Commercial Observer
Enterprise Lands $105 in Financing to Redevelop Obsolete Affordable Community in Columbia
Enterprise Community Development has received approximately $105 million in financing for the redevelopment of Roslyn Rise, a 153-unit multifamily community in Columbia, Md. Roslyn Rise has provided stable and affordable housing to 58 families since the 1960s. Enterprise plans to convert the community, which is functionally obsolete, into a modern apartment community that will serve the existing residents that inhabit Roslyn Rise, and add significant density at the workforce and market-rate levels, according to Mackenzie Kisiel, senior real estate development manager for Enterprise Community Development.
osibaltimore.org
Councilman, students, teachers union demand expansion of restorative practices to all city schools
Days after Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School (Mervo) junior Jeremiah Brogden was shot and killed in his school’s parking lot, City Councilman Zeke Cohen, leaders of the Baltimore Teachers Union, and several city schools students held a rally outside City Hall calling on district leadership to implement the existing restorative practices program in all Baltimore City schools.
wnav.com
Crucial Steps for Funding The New Hillman Garage and City Dock Improvements Announced Today
Artists rendering of a birdseye view of the improved city dock area, Courtesy of https://www.annapoliscitydockproject.com/. Mayor Gavin Buckley's office announced huge steps in the private portion of the private-public funding for the rebuild of the Hillman Noah Garage and the downtown City Dock revitalization project. He says the city has signed on with a concessionaire to help push out tax-exempt bonds to financial services institutions for their customers to buy or invest in. This is part of the public-private partnership funding aspect of the efforts to rebuild the Annapolis City dock which was declared one of the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places for 2018, by the National Trust for Historic Preservation (NTHP.)
baltimorebrew.com
Over $33,000 approved for Rec and Parks personnel to travel to Phoenix convention
The convention has virtual workshops and classes accessible anywhere, but Baltimore is sending its largest contingent ever. For an administration enamored with performance measures like “practicing responsible stewardship of city resources,” here’s one for the mayor’s action tracker:. Last year, Reginald Moore, director of Recreation and...
Baltimore Mayor 'Regrets' Not Telling Public About E.Coli Contamination Sooner
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced in a press conference that he "regrets" not informing the public sooner about the E.coli contamination in residents' water supply after he was made aware of it over the weekend, reports Fox Baltimore. Baltimore City Council members have criticized the handling of the situation that...
Bay Net
Maryland Moving Fast Towards Driverless Cars
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland may be at the forefront of a brand new industry. The entire project has been the brainchild of the autonomous nonprofit organization Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC). MAGIC started its exciting endeavor in May of 2021 in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Since then, it has worked...
Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.
WBOC
Local Church Moves into Vacant Building
SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
talbotspy.org
St. Michaels Prepares for Reconstructed Sidewalks Started Next Week
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin work next week to reconstruct brick sidewalks along MD 33 (Talbot Street) in the town of St. Michaels in Talbot County. The work is part of an overall $2 million pedestrian safety and access project that will upgrade MD 33 sidewalks through St. Michaels from Lee Street to Spencer Avenue to meet current Americans Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. This phase is expected to continue through the fall and winter, weather permitting.
Health Commissioner Says No Conclusive Link To Water After Two Report Sickness
The Baltimore City Health Department has issued a statement concerning two individuals who were reported sick after an E.coli contamination was found in some of the City water supply, officials say. An East Baltimore resident was hospitalized for reported gastrointestinal issues amid the water contamination crisis, with Baltimore City Health...
dbknews.com
UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate
Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
khqa.com
High school drops patriotic theme meant to honor 9/11 victims, angering community
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — A controversy over the colors of the rainbow has sparked outrage in one Maryland community. In years past, Chesapeake High School in Pasadena has traditionally launched a "red, white and blue" theme during its football weekend as a salute to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
Anne Arundel Co. parents forced to leave work due to bus driver shortage
AACPS school continues to face issues with school buses in the area. Officials says they increased driver's salary and invested into recruitment projects, but families wonder how long they'll a bind.
Bay Net
Annapolis Man Facing Federal Charge For Threatening A Member Of Congress
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A criminal complaint has been filed charging Justin Kuchta, age 39, of Annapolis, Maryland, with a federal charge for sending messages over the Internet that threatened to injure a United States Member of Congress. The complaint was filed on September 6, 2022 and unsealed today. Kuchta is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore today at 2:30 p.m. before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner.
Wbaltv.com
Retired Tommy Hilfiger CEO to auction 1,000-acre Eastern Shore hunting estate
VIENNA, Md. — Former Tommy Hilfiger CEO Edwin Lewis' rural, yet upscale, Eastern Shore duck hunting lodge and equestrian retreat has hit the auction block. Lewis's 1,000-acre Stream Mill Farm on the Nanticoke River in Vienna will seek bidders starting Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. in an online and in-person auction at the site.
Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t?
The list of events reveals a lot about the circles Moore travels in and the powerbrokers who are trying to gain influence with him. The post Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
