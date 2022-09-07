Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
First Pokemoto Location In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/10/2022
Happy Saturday baseball fans! After the Marlins came away with a surprising 6-3 win over the Mets on Friday, Miami will face off with New York for the second time in just as many days this evening. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Mets-Marlins prediction and pick will be revealed.
Julio Urías continues to prove he's one elite pitcher who is impossible to ignore
Julio Urías has been on a tear for the Dodgers, and his strong performance Saturday was among the decisive factors in an 8-4 win over the Padres.
NBC Sports
Phillies will get their closer back Sunday, two others not far behind
Help is coming to the Phillies' bullpen. Closer Seranthony Dominguez will be activated from the injured list before Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals, manager Rob Thomson said after Friday night's game. Dominguez has not pitched in the majors since August 17. He was placed on the injured list several...
Youngsters step up for Phillies, who host Nationals again
Nick Castellanos remains on the injured list with a strained right oblique. Reigning National League Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Alec Bohm not in lineup Saturday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bohm is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryce Harper versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 534 plate appearances this season, Bohm has a .294 batting average with a .736 OPS, 10 home runs,...
Mets use 8-run fourth to slam Marlins, 11-3
Mark Canha slugged a grand slam during an eight-run fourth inning as the New York Mets routed the host Miami
Brandon Marsh flirts with cycle, Phillies best Nats
Brandon Marsh came a triple shy of the cycle and drove in two runs to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies
FOX Sports
Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing
New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Harper ends long drought, Sosa keeps the energy up as Phils pound Nats again
The Phillies fell behind early Saturday night but it didn't last long against Erick Fedde and the Nationals' major-league worst pitching staff. Bryce Harper quickly tied the game in the bottom of the third inning with an opposite-field, two-run blast -- one of four Phillies homers -- and they went ahead for good the next inning thanks to Edmundo Sosa's hustle.
As Nats visit, Phillies look to solidify playoff standing
Every loss in September is magnified for a team that hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2011. The Philadelphia Phillies allowed
Comments / 0