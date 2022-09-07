ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Phillies will get their closer back Sunday, two others not far behind

Help is coming to the Phillies' bullpen. Closer Seranthony Dominguez will be activated from the injured list before Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals, manager Rob Thomson said after Friday night's game. Dominguez has not pitched in the majors since August 17. He was placed on the injured list several...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm not in lineup Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bohm is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryce Harper versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 534 plate appearances this season, Bohm has a .294 batting average with a .736 OPS, 10 home runs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Jacob Stallings
NBC Sports

Harper ends long drought, Sosa keeps the energy up as Phils pound Nats again

The Phillies fell behind early Saturday night but it didn't last long against Erick Fedde and the Nationals' major-league worst pitching staff. Bryce Harper quickly tied the game in the bottom of the third inning with an opposite-field, two-run blast -- one of four Phillies homers -- and they went ahead for good the next inning thanks to Edmundo Sosa's hustle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy