Linn, KS

WIBW

Stormont Vail moves Manhattan outreach clinics to Geary Community Hospital

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s outreach services in Manhattan will temporarily move to the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City. Stormont Vail Health says the Manhattan space has become full after adding new team members. Services will return to the Manhattan Stormont campus once it’s complete, it’s...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Pair from St. Marys arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from St. Marys are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County. Sheriff Tim Morse says Wendy Lynn Strout, 50, and Lanae Lee Derby, 42, both of St. Marys were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail late Thursday night following a traffic stop near Mayetta.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Teen arrested for biting, kicking local officer

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 16-year-old girl was arrested for battery and interference after running from officers. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers were sent to Manhattan High School to look into a report of a runaway female student. It happened at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities found the teen at a home near the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Mower sparks quick fire in Pottawatomie County

A fire caused by a mower prompted emergency response by Pottawatomie County fire crews Thursday afternoon. First responders were called to the vicinity of the intersection of Sales and Westmoreland Roads, South of Fostoria. Scanner traffic indicated the mower had caused a grass fire within 20 yards of a structure, though the reporting party was able to stomp it out before fire crews arrived.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 3-9

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: MOLONEY, DONALD LEE; 55; Junction City. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
#Parade#St Peter#Lutheran Church
KSNT News

Kansas police respond to new fentanyl threat

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department is warning residents of the dangers posed by fentanyl and a new range of pills they say are designed to target children. According to the JCPD, there have been more and more reports of so-called “Rainbow Fentanyl” across the country. While these pills have yet to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS

