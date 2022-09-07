Read full article on original website
WIBW
Stormont Vail moves Manhattan outreach clinics to Geary Community Hospital
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s outreach services in Manhattan will temporarily move to the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City. Stormont Vail Health says the Manhattan space has become full after adding new team members. Services will return to the Manhattan Stormont campus once it’s complete, it’s...
KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could go away if KU chant continues
Kansas State's band director is calling for a vulgar KU chant to stop. He said the Wabash Cannonball tradition could end if it doesn't.
1350kman.com
Manhattan City Commission denies funding request of new LGBT youth service organization
Manhattan City Commissioners voted 3 to 2 Tuesday to remove funding in the proposed 2023 budget for an LGBT youth service organization, in front of a standing-room only crowd at City Hall. “There’s enough people in the community that just aren’t comfortable, yet, with this idea. Come back next year,...
WIBW
Pair from St. Marys arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from St. Marys are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County. Sheriff Tim Morse says Wendy Lynn Strout, 50, and Lanae Lee Derby, 42, both of St. Marys were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail late Thursday night following a traffic stop near Mayetta.
Teen arrested for biting, kicking local officer
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 16-year-old girl was arrested for battery and interference after running from officers. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers were sent to Manhattan High School to look into a report of a runaway female student. It happened at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities found the teen at a home near the […]
1350kman.com
Mower sparks quick fire in Pottawatomie County
A fire caused by a mower prompted emergency response by Pottawatomie County fire crews Thursday afternoon. First responders were called to the vicinity of the intersection of Sales and Westmoreland Roads, South of Fostoria. Scanner traffic indicated the mower had caused a grass fire within 20 yards of a structure, though the reporting party was able to stomp it out before fire crews arrived.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 3-9
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: MOLONEY, DONALD LEE; 55; Junction City. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation.
Motorcyclist one of 2 injuries Thursday, crash involves emergency vehicle
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two accidents in Riley County sent two individuals to local hospitals, one with non-life-threatening facial and leg injuries and another with a collapsed lung. Officers responding to an injury crash in the 9600 block of Windy Hill Road off of Tuttle Creek Blvd. found an ATV, driven by a 62-year-old man, […]
RCPD responds to report of attempted runaway student at MHS, email sent to all parents regarding incident
On Wednesday afternoon, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to a report of a runaway student at the Manhattan High School west campus. School resource officers as well as officers from outside the school attempted to make contact with the student, the student ran from officers. When officers...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz torched on social media following lackluster first half at Kansas State
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers failed to find the end zone in the first half at Kansas State on Saturday afternoon. During a rain-soaked, weather-delayed first half, the Tigers found themselves trailing 20-3 before the halftime break came. The offense from the Tigers was lackluster, to put it mildly....
Kansas police respond to new fentanyl threat
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department is warning residents of the dangers posed by fentanyl and a new range of pills they say are designed to target children. According to the JCPD, there have been more and more reports of so-called “Rainbow Fentanyl” across the country. While these pills have yet to […]
