ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1037thegame.com

KC Ossai named Louisiana Player of the Week

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns placed one player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Week 2 Player of the Week awards as KC Ossai was represented for the defense along with UL-Monroe’s Devyn McCormick and Grambling’s Quaterius Hawkins. Ossai helped Louisiana extend its winning streak to an active national-best...
LAFAYETTE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police investigating after body found in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body found on the roadway. BRPD confirmed […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU student arrested after walking onto field, threatening police during Southern game

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student was issued a summons after walking onto the field and threatening police during the first half of the Southern game Saturday night. LSU officials said Marwan Okeil strolled out onto the Death Valley field while the Tigers and Jaguars were playing around 7 p.m. Stadium security officers were able to take Okeil down and transport him to the LSU Police Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
1037thegame.com

GET TO KNOW THE GAME: What was your first college football game?

Every few weeks the lineup of THE GAME 103.7 Lafayette and 104.1 Lake Charles — Southwest Louisiana’s Sports Station will share a little something about themselves. Hannah Five Names (Morning Producer) “My first college football game was during my childhood. My brothers being in scouts led us to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that at around 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 near the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. Philip Gilyard, 59, of Leonville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LEONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year

Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

BRPD looking for person possibly linked to recent residential burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital Region Crime Stoppers and the Baton Rouge Police Department need your help. Both agencies would like you to take a look at the picture below. “Investigators believe this individual is connected in a residential burglary that occurred on August 30, 2022,” according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

8 children, 7 adults displaced in apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking into an apartment fire that left eight children and seven adults without a place to call home. The flames broke out at the Crown Victoria Court Apartments on Crown Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Friday, September 9.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Photos: Police looking for gunman after Tigerland shootout last week

BATON ROUGE- Police are asking for help identifying people involved in a gun battle outside a Tigerland apartment more than a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The department shared pictures of a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle, as well as photos of a grey SUV.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD identifies shooting victim found inside car on North Harco Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. Detectives arrived at 1716 North Harco Dr. and found a shooting victim inside a vehicle. The shooting victim has been identified as Joshua Sanders, 36, of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy