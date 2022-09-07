Read full article on original website
1037thegame.com
KC Ossai named Louisiana Player of the Week
The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns placed one player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Week 2 Player of the Week awards as KC Ossai was represented for the defense along with UL-Monroe’s Devyn McCormick and Grambling’s Quaterius Hawkins. Ossai helped Louisiana extend its winning streak to an active national-best...
Police investigating after body found in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body found on the roadway. BRPD confirmed […]
1037thegame.com
RAGIN’ CAJUNS GAMER: Louisiana rallies in second half to rout Eastern Michigan 49-21
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit, to rout Eastern Michigan 49-21 at Cajun Field on Saturday night. The Ragin’ Cajuns improved to 2-0 on the season. HOW IT HAPPENED:. Eastern Michigan opened the game with a methodical 13-play, 75-yard drive which was capped with a...
wbrz.com
LSU student arrested after walking onto field, threatening police during Southern game
BATON ROUGE - An LSU student was issued a summons after walking onto the field and threatening police during the first half of the Southern game Saturday night. LSU officials said Marwan Okeil strolled out onto the Death Valley field while the Tigers and Jaguars were playing around 7 p.m. Stadium security officers were able to take Okeil down and transport him to the LSU Police Department.
VIDEO: Ella Goodie still missing 6 months later: ‘The world would have responded differently if Ella was white’
The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year.
TikTok star with 9 million followers returns to his Mississippi roots
A social media star with more than 9 million followers returned to his Mississippi roots to see family and be recognized by his hometown for his achievements. LaRon Hines, a Brookhaven native who shot to fame with TikTok videos during the 2020 pandemic, returned home Wednesday to visit family. In...
1037thegame.com
GET TO KNOW THE GAME: What was your first college football game?
Every few weeks the lineup of THE GAME 103.7 Lafayette and 104.1 Lake Charles — Southwest Louisiana’s Sports Station will share a little something about themselves. Hannah Five Names (Morning Producer) “My first college football game was during my childhood. My brothers being in scouts led us to...
brproud.com
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel...
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that at around 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 near the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. Philip Gilyard, 59, of Leonville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
theadvocate.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
wbrz.com
Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year
Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
brproud.com
BRPD looking for person possibly linked to recent residential burglary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital Region Crime Stoppers and the Baton Rouge Police Department need your help. Both agencies would like you to take a look at the picture below. “Investigators believe this individual is connected in a residential burglary that occurred on August 30, 2022,” according to...
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
8 children, 7 adults displaced in apartment fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking into an apartment fire that left eight children and seven adults without a place to call home. The flames broke out at the Crown Victoria Court Apartments on Crown Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Friday, September 9.
wbrz.com
Photos: Police looking for gunman after Tigerland shootout last week
BATON ROUGE- Police are asking for help identifying people involved in a gun battle outside a Tigerland apartment more than a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The department shared pictures of a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle, as well as photos of a grey SUV.
brproud.com
BRPD identifies shooting victim found inside car on North Harco Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. Detectives arrived at 1716 North Harco Dr. and found a shooting victim inside a vehicle. The shooting victim has been identified as Joshua Sanders, 36, of...
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
