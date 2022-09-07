ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Find out when and where you can watch the LSU and Southern bands Saturday: See the full game day schedule here

BATON ROUGE - Fans should expect some roads to start closing in and around LSU campus to shut down a couple of hours before kickoff Saturday. LSU said Friday that S. Stadium Road, Dalrymple Drive and Fieldhouse Drive will be closed to traffic starting around 4 p.m. to make way for both teams and the LSU and Southern University marching bands.
brproud.com

LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
1037thegame.com

LSU FOOTBALL 2022 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Brian Kelly looks to bring back the LSU football program to promience. Below is the broadcast schedule for LSU football games for the 2022 season which can be heard on THE GAME 103.7 Lafayette and 104.1 Lake Charles — Southwest Louisiana’s Sports Station. LSU FOOTBALL BROADCAST SCHEDULE. (Date:...
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU announces sellout for Week 2 bout versus Southern

The first game of the season in Death Valley is sold out, LSU announced via Twitter Wednesday. Tiger Stadium’s capacity is 102,321, the fifth largest in college football. It is LSU’s first home game under new head coach Brian Kelly. LSU passed Tennessee for the fifth largest stadium...
NOLA.com

LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt

One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
1037thegame.com

LSU men’s basketball team will play 18 games at PMAC

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team unveiled its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday, the slate features 18 games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU will play nine teams that won at least 20 games last season and will face 12 teams that advanced...
brproud.com

Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
louisianaradionetwork.com

Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket

LSU has announced Saturday night’s historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. “It’s the hottest ticket we have. I’m...
wbrz.com

Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
