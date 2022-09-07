Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Mikaylah Williams headlines four top-100 women's basketball prospects visiting LSU
LSU’s first home football weekend won’t be a big one only for the guys in the shoulder pads and helmets. The LSU women’s basketball team is also using the weekend to welcome a quartet of top 100-ranked players for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle, including two players in the ESPN HoopGurlz top 10.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Southern President and Chancellor says Southern vs LSU football game is much more than just a game
Southern and LSU meet tomorrow in an historic football matchup, but to leaders of the two schools, it’s much more than a game. It’s a chance to bridge historic racial, cultural, and academic divides. Dr. Dennis Shields is Chancellor of Southern University. “Just the acknowledgment that the playing...
wbrz.com
Find out when and where you can watch the LSU and Southern bands Saturday: See the full game day schedule here
BATON ROUGE - Fans should expect some roads to start closing in and around LSU campus to shut down a couple of hours before kickoff Saturday. LSU said Friday that S. Stadium Road, Dalrymple Drive and Fieldhouse Drive will be closed to traffic starting around 4 p.m. to make way for both teams and the LSU and Southern University marching bands.
brproud.com
LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wesley Yates, nation's No. 2 shooting guard, officially visiting LSU Tigers this weekend
Beaumont United (Texas) star Wesley Yates is one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound backcourt star is rated the nation's No. 30 overall prospect, the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas, behind only Duncanville ...
1037thegame.com
LSU FOOTBALL 2022 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Brian Kelly looks to bring back the LSU football program to promience. Below is the broadcast schedule for LSU football games for the 2022 season which can be heard on THE GAME 103.7 Lafayette and 104.1 Lake Charles — Southwest Louisiana’s Sports Station. LSU FOOTBALL BROADCAST SCHEDULE. (Date:...
Vandals strike LSU campus prior to Southern game
Graffiti has been found on LSU's campus, one day before the college football season opener against rival Southern University.
wbrz.com
Let the band play 'Neck'? Southern band director teases plans for game day at LSU
BATON ROUGE - Though all eyes will be on the LSU and Southern University football teams come Saturday night, many fans are just as excited to see both schools' marching bands share the spotlight at Tiger Stadium for the first time. "Between LSU, between Southern University Jaguars, it's so exciting....
RELATED PEOPLE
Leaked Clip of LSU Tigers’ Coach Brian Kelly as He Delivers Emotional Post-Game Speech after Loss to FSU
After a heartbreaking game against Florida State University, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly received quite a bit of heat after beginning his time in Baton Rouge with a loss. New video shows the speech that Coach Kelly delivered to the Tigers in the locker room following the game. "Every single...
Southside High’s Hannah Mouton Makes School History With Touchdown Reception
Hannah Mouton is a pretty good athlete. The Southside High junior is one of the top basketball players in the state of Louisiana. However, it's on the football field where she has been making headlines and plays. Now, you may have seen some female high school football players recently in...
CBS Sports
LSU vs. Southern University: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: LSU 6-7; Southern University 4-7 The Southern University Jaguars will square off against the LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Southern University will be strutting in after a win while LSU will be stumbling in from a defeat. The Jaguars kept a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU announces sellout for Week 2 bout versus Southern
The first game of the season in Death Valley is sold out, LSU announced via Twitter Wednesday. Tiger Stadium’s capacity is 102,321, the fifth largest in college football. It is LSU’s first home game under new head coach Brian Kelly. LSU passed Tennessee for the fifth largest stadium...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt
One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
1037thegame.com
LSU men’s basketball team will play 18 games at PMAC
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team unveiled its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday, the slate features 18 games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU will play nine teams that won at least 20 games last season and will face 12 teams that advanced...
brproud.com
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket
LSU has announced Saturday night’s historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. “It’s the hottest ticket we have. I’m...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Gumbo, Lucky Dog hot dogs, more: 8 new concession treats to debut in Tiger Stadium
Many firsts will happen in Baton Rouge when the LSU Tigers play this season's home opener Saturday night. Brian Kelly will debut in Tiger Stadium. The LSU Tigers will play the Southern Jaguars for the first time ever, and eight new food vendors will be selling their treats to fans.
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
wbrz.com
LSU Greeks told to avoid 'rogue' fraternity after banned chapter sets up off-campus frat house
BATON ROUGE - A fraternity that is temporarily banned from operating on LSU's campus over hazing allegations is planning to move into a spacious home located just minutes from the university, flagrantly disregarding warnings from the school. LSU suspended Phi Kappa Psi in 2020 after the school investigated multiple reported...
wbrz.com
Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
Comments / 0