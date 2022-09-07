Read full article on original website
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
The Braves are just a better baseball team than the Mets
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael discuss why the Braves won’t surrender the lead in the NL East once they acquire it.
Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?
Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?
On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids
It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
Aaron Hicks benched by Yankees after making terrible mistakes in left field vs. Rays
Aaron Hicks on Friday night embodied what has gone wrong for the New York Yankees since August. Hicks not only made a physical error in left field, but he made a mental one too to compound the issue. The Yankees were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in the top...
Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets
The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Montgomery credits Cardinals resurgence to doing what Yankees didn't want him to do
Jordan Montgomery appeared on the R2C2 podcast and said his increased fastball usage with the Cardinals was something the Yankees didn’t want him to do.
Mike Francesa freaks out about Mets retiring SF Giants legend Willie Mays' number
For some reason, Mike Francesa is furious that the Mets retired Willie Mays' number.
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
Mets' Starling Marte day-to-day with fractured middle finger
A CT scan revealed a partial non-displaced fracture of Marte’s right middle finger, suffered when he was hit by a pitch on Tuesday night. He is day-to-day, per the team.
Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing
New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
Braves still Mets 'boogeyman' as NL East race remains tight
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the division title race in the National League East between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets. The Mets currently have a half game lead in the NL East.
With NL East lead gone, Mets can't afford losses to last-place teams
The Mets' NL East lead, once 10.5 games, was officially erased on Tuesday night after the Braves escaped the Athletics with a 10-9 win. The Braves did something the Mets have struggled to do over recently: beat a last-place team. The Mets fell 7-1 to the Nationals on both Saturday and Sunday before losing 8-2 to the Pirates on Tuesday, leaving the team in a tie atop the division. The Pirates and Nationals are the bottom two teams in the National League with less than a month remaining.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will square off in an NL East matchup on Friday night in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick, laid out below. New York had been the toast of the NL East for the […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Starling Marte injury update: Mets outfielder day-to-day with partial non-displaced fracture in finger
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte has a partial non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger, the team announced Wednesday. He is considered day-to-day. Marte suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Here is the hit-by-pitch. Marte initially remained in the...
Mets Insider Shares The Latest On Tylor Megill
The New York Mets are preparing for an upcoming stretch without one of their two aces in Max Scherzer. Scherzer went on the injured list yesterday with left side fatigue, retroactive to Sunday. That’s a tough blow for the Mets, but on the opposite side of the coin, they may...
Yankees call up reserve outfielder, Luis Severino makes injury progress
The New York Yankees are preparing to face off against the Minnesota Twins in a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon. After Tuesday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather, the Bombers are able to expand their roster to 29 players to help during both games on Wednesday. As part of...
Yankees get back star pitcher but lose key bullpen arm for a few days
The New York Yankees currently host a four-game winning streak, increasing their odds of securing the top spot in the AL East, despite losing significant ground over the past few weeks. The Tampa Bay Rays still remain five games behind, but the Yankees are starting to get back on a...
SNY tries to interview Mets fan about their greatest Mets memory after giving up NL East lead, goes exactly as you’d expect
Wednesday was a rollercoaster for New York Mets fans. They woke up in the morning tied with the Atlanta Braves for NL East division lead after three straight blowout losses to last-place teams. Max Scherzer had just hit the IL. Starling Marte was headed for another round of X-rays after being struck on the hand by a pitch. It was the first time the Mets hadn’t held the outright division lead since April 12th, giving away their double-digit buffer drip by drip over the course of the summer. That was the bad stuff.
