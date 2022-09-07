Read full article on original website
QU Heads to Harvard Saturday for NIRA Action
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Quinnipiac women's rugby returns to action this week, hitting the road for the first time during the 2022 season to travel to Harvard for an NIRA matchup. The Bobcats began the 2022 season in impressive fashion, earning a 47-14 victory over Brown in Hamden on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Bobcats Begin Fall 2022 Season This Weekend in Storrs
STORRS, Conn. – Quinnipiac women's tennis kicks off the 2022 fall season this weekend in Storrs, competing against Army (Friday), Fairfield (Saturday) and UConn (Sunday) in the Quinnipiac Hidden Duals. 2022 MAAC CHAMPIONS. The Bobcats cruised past Fairfield, 4-0, on April 24, 2022 to clinch the team's sixth MAAC...
Bobcats Aim for Third-Straight Win on Friday at Lafayette
EASTON, PA. – Quinnipiac field hockey is back on the road on Friday, as the Bobcats travel to take on Lafayette in Easton at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ in search of first three-game win streak since the 2018 season. THE MATCHUP: vs. LAFAYETTE. Friday's matchup between the Bobcats and...
Bobcats Fall Against Morehead State and North Alabama
MOREHEAD, KY. – The Quinnipiac volleyball program suffered back-to-back losses on the road against Morehead State and North Alabama to open play at the Comfort Inn-vitational held at Johnson Arena. LOCATION. Johnson Arena | Morehead, Kentucky. Records. Quinnipiac (1-4, 0-0 MAAC) | Morehead State (3-3, 0-0 OVC) MOREHEAD STATE...
